  • Students participate in the 'Maskmandu 2.0: Clean Air Rally cum Talk Program' organised by Campaign For Clean Air Rights (C-CAR) in Jawalakhel on Friday.
    Gopen Rai
  • Kenichi Yokoyama, Asian Development Bank Country Director for Nepal and Shanta Raj Subedi, Secretary, Ministry of Finance during the launch of the photo exhibition to commemorate 50 years of Nepal-ADB partnership.
    ADB Nepal
  • Newly-appointed judges of High Court take oath at Supreme Court on Wednesday.
    Gopen Rai
  • Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal addresses the audience during the World Future Energy Summit in United Arab Emirates on Monday.
    Prime Minister's Office

From our archives

Police chess

1st August 2000
Interview with DIG Rajendra Bahadur Singh

"Hopeful"

16th March 2006
Amidst the gloom, a hint of hope
KUNDA DIXIT

A future foretold

16th March 2006
If 85 percent of college kids are for a republic, then that is the way we are headed
CK LAL

The 7-party quagmire

16th March 2006
The alliance owes the Maoists a debt of gratitude
BIHARI K SHRESTHA
