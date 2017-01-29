  • Winner of the Samjhana Open Table Tennis Tournament, Elina Maharjan of Nepal Police Club, serves ball during a match at Lainchaur on Sunday.
    Gopen Rai
  • Nepali Patriotism Youth Society hoists a national flag on the occasion of Martyrs' day in Maitighar Mandala, Kathmandu on Sunday.
    Bikram Rai
  • Pooja International Nepal Pvt Ltd, an authorised importer of Volkswagen, announces a one-week Volkswagen exchange carnival during a press meet in Kathmandu on Friday. The offer will start on 28 January and last till 3 February.
    Bikram Rai
  • Devotees offer prayers after taking a holy bath in the Bagmati River on the occasion of the month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Pashupatinath Temple, Kathmandu on Friday.
    Gopen Rai

From our archives

Death in the family

29th November 2001
We all rushed here to catch the last of the Taleban. Life seems to go on, the murder of colleagues notwithstanding.
DANIEL LAK

Sweets and the world

29th November 2001
What does globalisation have to do with Tihar? Plenty.
ARTHA BEED

Money, leaders

30th May 2002
Bhairav Risal in Spacetime, 21 May

More money

30th May 2002
Deshantar, 19 May
