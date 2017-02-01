  • A child writes on the wall of Saraswati temple to mark Shree Panchami, a day dedicated to the goddess of knowledge Saraswati, in Kathmandu on Wednesday.
    Bikram Rai
  • Winner of the Samjhana Open Table Tennis Tournament, Elina Maharjan of Nepal Police Club, serves ball during a match at Lainchaur on Sunday.
    Gopen Rai
  • Nepali Patriotism Youth Society hoists a national flag on the occasion of Martyrs' day in Maitighar Mandala, Kathmandu on Sunday.
    Bikram Rai
  • Pooja International Nepal Pvt Ltd, an authorised importer of Volkswagen, announces a one-week Volkswagen exchange carnival during a press meet in Kathmandu on Friday. The offer will start on 28 January and last till 3 February.
    Bikram Rai

From our archives

Unaccounted for

12th September 2000
The good news is that male MPs dont file maternity claims. The bad news is that ministers are not paying their phone bills.

Do we speak the same language?

12th September 2000
Nepal will continue to be important for Japan. And not because of Lord Buddha, god-incarnates, Kawaguchi, or kite-flying.
CK LAL

Kupondole’s amazing swallow dorm

12th September 2000
As evening approaches, Dhana Shrestha gets out large plastic covers and spreads them across her small pasal in Kupondole. The birds are about to come home for the night.
SALIL SUBEDI

When Indra was caught stealing

12th September 2000
This week Kathmandu celebrates Indra Jatra which is fused together with the festival of the Virgin goddess, Kumari.
DESMOND DOIG
