  • Comedians Madan Krishna Shrestha and Kiran KC attend a program to honor senior citizens in Khokana on Sunday.
    Gopen Rai
  • A woman collects firewood in the Gokarna forest on Saturday.
    Gopen Rai
  • A priest holds the idol of Madhav Narayan as he takes a dip in the Saalinadi river in Sankhu during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival on Thursday.
    Gopen Rai
  • People offer garlands to the statue of late King Prithvi Narayan Shah on the occasion of 294th Prithvi Jayanti in Kathmandu on Wednesday.
    Bikram Rai

From our archives

Charity, away from home

29th October 2009
Helping hands bring healthy smiles to western Nepal
BILLI BIERLING

Not strictly business

29th October 2009
Don't blame NRNs for not meeting expectations that aren't their own
SHARDA JUNG THAPA

Festivalonomics

29th October 2009
Have we understood the commercial potential of our festivals?
ARTHA BEED

Manifesto, amended?

29th October 2009
If the NRN movement does not equate to NRN investment, it should say so
PREM JUNG THAPA
