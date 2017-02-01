e Special

Trump affects Bhutanese refugees The third-country resettlement of Bhutanese refugees has been put on hold indefinitely a few days after US President Donald Trump issued a new immigration policy.

Saudi detainees meet PM PM promises compensation for 10 Nepali migrant workers who were jailed in Saudi Arabia for seven years.

1,000 days of the rhino Nepal marked the 1,000th day of zero poaching of rhinos last week, but celebrations were conspicuously muted.

Electing local bodies The government is reluctant to endorse the report on local bodies, fearing that Madhesi parties will harden their stand on amending the Constitution

Nightstop for air marshals Jet Airways flights spend the night at Kathmandu airport, and sky marshals on those flights want to get off the plane like the rest of the crew.

National interest, not nationalism Instead of waving the nationalist flag, Nepal’s leaders need to understand our national interest.