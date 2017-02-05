  • 34-year-old Binita Bhujel works to demolish a house, brick by brick, in Chapagaon on Thursday.
    Gopen Rai
  • A child writes on the wall of Saraswati temple to mark Shree Panchami, a day dedicated to the goddess of knowledge Saraswati, in Kathmandu on Wednesday.
    Bikram Rai
  • Winner of the Samjhana Open Table Tennis Tournament, Elina Maharjan of Nepal Police Club, serves ball during a match at Lainchaur on Sunday.
    Gopen Rai
  • Nepali Patriotism Youth Society hoists a national flag on the occasion of Martyrs' day in Maitighar Mandala, Kathmandu on Sunday.
    Bikram Rai

From our archives

Just couldn’t take it anymore

17th February 2005
Himal Khabarpatrika, 29 January-11 February

Special envoy

17th February 2005
Nepal Samacharpatra, 7 February

Hydro power

17th February 2005
Rajdhani, 9 February

An aloof Valley

5th March 2005
Capital egocentricism is seen around the region, but Kathmandu takes the cake
KANAK MANI DIXIT
