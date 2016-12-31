  • Men from the Gurung community take part in the Tamu Lhosar celebrations in Tundikhel on Friday.
    Gopen Rai
  • Senior litterateur and Chairman of Madan Puraskar Guthi Kamal Mani Dixit has passed away at the age of 87. He was cremated at the electric crematorium in Pashupati on Thursday morning.
  • Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal honors litterateur Madan Mani Dixit at Sajha Samman ceremony organized by Sajha Prakashan in Pulchok on Wednesday.
  • Leaders of Nepali Congress and Madhesi Morcha in a meeting with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal at Baluwatar on Wednesday.
From our archives

