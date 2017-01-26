  • Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara visits the six-day CAN Info-Tech 2017 that kicked off in Kathmandu on Thursday.


    Gopen Rai
  • Authorised distributor of Piaggio in Nepal, D-lifestyles, introduces Aprilia SR 150, its sports crossover model, during a program in Kathmandu on Tuesday.
    Gopen Rai
  • Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal unveils plans to expand insurance facilities for Nepali migrant workers during a press conference in his residence in Baluwatar on Tuesday. 
    Gopen Rai
  • People participate in a disability-inclusive earthquake safety walkathon near Patan Darbar Sqaure on Monday.
    Bikram Rai

From our archives

Thrill of a lifetime

7th December 2000
Go to the Bhote Kosi from 1-3 December for the annual Nepali River Festival

Karnali’s salt caravans

5th July 2001
In Nepals roadless and remote Karnali, the march of time and "development" have finally killed the salt caravans.
CHHAKKA BAHADUR LAMA

Go west, young rhinos

7th December 2000
The latest translocation operation is aimed at creating a third viable population of the greater one-horned rhinoceros in Nepal.

Made in Nepal

12th July 2001
Toothpaste is now Nepals fourth-largest export. The war is on between personal care products.
JESSE PESTA
