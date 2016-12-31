e Special

Madhesis for amendment Madhesi leaders may after all vote for the second amendment to the Constitution.

No restrictions on Chinese tourists The Chinese embassy in Kathmandu has denied rumours of official restrictions on the travel of Chinese tourists to Nepal.

Swimming out of the rubble After losing legs in Nepal earthquake, a former waiter eyes gold in the Japan Paralympics 2020.

Reconstructing the past A special Saptabidhanottar puja and prayer ceremony was held this week to honor the mandap-shaped nine pit foundation of Kasthamandap

Presence and absence Mourning the Loss of King Jigme Dorje Palbar Bista.

Protecting Nepalis in Qatar Human rights commissions of Nepal and Qatar reach an understanding to ensure greater protection of migrant rights.