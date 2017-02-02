  • 34-year-old Binita Bhujel works to demolish a house, brick by brick, in Chapagaon on Thursday.
    Gopen Rai
  • A child writes on the wall of Saraswati temple to mark Shree Panchami, a day dedicated to the goddess of knowledge Saraswati, in Kathmandu on Wednesday.
    Bikram Rai
  • Winner of the Samjhana Open Table Tennis Tournament, Elina Maharjan of Nepal Police Club, serves ball during a match at Lainchaur on Sunday.
    Gopen Rai
  • Nepali Patriotism Youth Society hoists a national flag on the occasion of Martyrs' day in Maitighar Mandala, Kathmandu on Sunday.
    Bikram Rai

From our archives

"How long can we go on ?"

3rd November 2005
The coordinator of the citizens movement says a constituent assembly should be the next step

Jumla’s road to the future

11th November 2004
"We can live without food, we have done that before, but we cant live without peace."
KUNDA DIXIT in JUMLA

The dirty dozen

17th June 2004
Official wrangling and greed delay the cleanup of an obsolete stockpile of dangerous pesticides
SUNIL POKHREL

Rights ravaged

3rd November 2005
A lax legal system allowed the government to victimise Kantipurs owners and those killed at Manipal Hospital
ASHUTOSH TIWARI
