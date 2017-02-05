e Special

Meena hits right notes As Thamel Bazar captures the airwaves and goes viral on YouTube, the song's playback singer Meena Niraula is all smiles.

Local polls by 24 May The government to ask the Election Commission (EC) to begin preparations to hold local elections by May.

Trump affects Bhutanese refugees The third-country resettlement of Bhutanese refugees has been put on hold indefinitely a few days after US President Donald Trump issued a new immigration policy.

Saudi detainees meet PM PM promises compensation for 10 Nepali migrant workers who were jailed in Saudi Arabia for seven years.

1,000 days of the rhino Nepal marked the 1,000th day of zero poaching of rhinos last week, but celebrations were conspicuously muted.

Electing local bodies The government is reluctant to endorse the report on local bodies, fearing that Madhesi parties will harden their stand on amending the Constitution