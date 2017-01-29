e Special

1,000 days of the rhino Nepal marked the 1,000th day of zero poaching of rhinos last week, but celebrations were conspicuously muted.

Electing local bodies The government is reluctant to endorse the report on local bodies, fearing that Madhesi parties will harden their stand on amending the Constitution

Nightstop for air marshals Jet Airways flights spend the night at Kathmandu airport, and sky marshals on those flights want to get off the plane like the rest of the crew.

National interest, not nationalism Instead of waving the nationalist flag, Nepal’s leaders need to understand our national interest.

Tikapur finding A parliamentary probe panel has found four politicians guilty of inciting activists to violence in the Tikapur lynching in 2015.

Gyewali goes to court The former CEO of NRA Sushil Gyewali has filed a writ petition at the Supreme Court on Monday demanding his reinstatement.