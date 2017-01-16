e Special

Gyewali goes to court The former CEO of NRA Sushil Gyewali has filed a writ petition at the Supreme Court on Monday demanding his reinstatement.

Seven sisters in Nepal The current artwork at the Siddhartha Art Gallery offers a window to the area of India that is off the main tourist circuit.

Gyewali out, Pokharel in again Finally on Wednesday the Cabinet fired Sushil Gyewali, and decided to bring back Govinda Pokharel at the NRA.

“Respect Prithvi Narayan Shah” Deputy Prime Minister Bimalendra Nidhi on whether Prithvi Narayan Shah's birth anniversary should be celebrated as National Unity Day.

Historical verdict Two leading dailies' editorials on the Supreme Court verdict on the Lokman Singh Karki case.

Lokman disqualified Lokman Singh Karki is no longer the Head of Nepal's anti-corruption watchdog, the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA).