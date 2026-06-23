Nepali Times
Tata Tiago EV
Securing Nepal’s fertiliser future

Securing Nepal’s fertiliser future

The case for ‘green fertiliser’ production using country’s hydropower to reduce imports and boost food productionChandra Bahadur K C and Sudhindra Sharma
Nepali duo goes from Kathmandu Valley to Silicon Valley
News

Nepali duo goes from Kathmandu Valley to Silicon Valley

AI startup secures investor commitment for video explainer project

Vishad Raj Onta

Markets and monasteries of the Manang mandala
News

Markets and monasteries of the Manang mandala

The economic success and spiritual commitment of this community from Nepal opens new ways to think about capitalism

Prista Ratanapruck

The way forward for Nepal's GenZ
News

The way forward for Nepal's GenZ

A civic platform survey reveals what young Nepalis want Prime Minister Balendra Shah's government to focus on

Nepali Times

Visit Nepal, it’s cool
News

Visit Nepal, it’s cool

Climate change is driving record numbers of Indians to Nepal to escape the heat

Durga Rana Magar in Pokhara

Nepal’s PM pushes trekking with viral post
News

Nepal’s PM pushes trekking with viral post

Api-Saipal expects post-monsoon trekking boom after prime minister’s Facebook post

Bhadra Sharma

Balancing conservation conservatives with pragmatism
Reviews

Balancing conservation conservatives with pragmatism

Book underlines the role of revitalist architecture when urban space is a living culture

Sonia Awale

Only some Nepal roads lead north to China
News

Only some Nepal roads lead north to China

The main obstacle to better Sino-Nepal relations is not geopolitics, it is in Nepal itself

Sonia Awale

Exhibit by 3 Nepali photographers in Italy
Reviews

Exhibit by 3 Nepali photographers in Italy

Kishor Sharma, Uma Bista, and Sagar Chhetri showcase their photographs in prestigious gallery

Nepali Times

Toyota
Opinion/Editorial View all
Nepali and Philippine economic models
Opinion

Nepali and Philippine economic models

Income inequality in the Philippines presents a case study for what Nepali planners should avoid

Suugam Nanda Bajracharya in Manila

Giving the government the benefit of doubt
Editorial

Giving the government the benefit of doubt

So far so good, but enough of this algorithmic attention-seeking we now need functioning government

Editorial

The US and India have become regional rivals
Comment

The US and India have become regional rivals

Ahead of the G7 in Paris, a look at how Washington may be viewing India more as a regional rival , not strategic partner

Brahma Chellaney

China floors accelerator, Nepal hits brake on EVs
Drive Line

China floors accelerator, Nepal hits brake on EVs

BYD’s technological advance comes even as the new budget ends Nepal’s near laissez-faire EV policy

Arnav Upadhyay

Multimedia View all
Life amidst the ruins

Life amidst the ruins

Residents of bulldozed riverside settlements are still picking up pieces of their homes

Aditya Khare in Solukhumbu

Kathmandu's squatter settlements demolished

Kathmandu's squatter settlements demolished

Valley's riverbank occupants face uncertainty as government says it will begin to identify ‘genuine squatters’

Aditya Khare

Living to tell the tale

Living to tell the tale

On the 11th anniversary of the 2015 earthquake, Dharara survivor recalls his miraculous rescue

Sudiksha Tuladhar

The long and winding road to India

The long and winding road to India

Chronology and impact of the first road linking Kathmandu to the outside world

Dan Edwards

Turkish Airlines
Climate View all
Global energy crisis hits Nepal’s kitchens

Global energy crisis hits Nepal’s kitchens

But this could be the perfect opportunity to revive the country’s successful biogas program

Saurav Dhakal

International coalition to phase out fossil fuels

International coalition to phase out fossil fuels

57 countries launch a new drive on the energy transition against the backdrop of the Hormuz blockade

Julian Reingold

Hydrocarbons to Carbohydrates

Hydrocarbons to Carbohydrates

Nepal faces a food crisis with higher fuel costs and fertiliser shortage due to the West Asia war

Sonia Awale

Mosquitos ascend to the base of Mt Everest

Mosquitos ascend to the base of Mt Everest

Climate change makes both the vector and virus carry dengue fever ever higher up Nepal’s mountains

Text and Photographs by Yuri Segalerba

Reviews View all
Where gods and people mingle

Where gods and people mingle

Post-2015 earthquake reconstruction revived Patan’s ancient architectural techniques

Sonia Awale

Ethnographic documentation of Nepal’s Tamang civilisation

Ethnographic documentation of Nepal’s Tamang civilisation

New book is a pictorial anthology of the lives and rituals of the people of a remote Himalayan village

Kunda Dixit

Connecting with the divine at Kathmandu's Bhagwan Bahal

Connecting with the divine at Kathmandu's Bhagwan Bahal

Artist's woodcut exhibition evokes her childhood memories of a sacred courtyard in Thamel

Sudiksha Tuladhar

Platter to plate, and palate

Platter to plate, and palate

New cookbook of Nepali-international fusion cuisine is a feast for the taste buds

Kunda Dixit