Nepali Times

Soon, Monsoon

The heating building up over the plains and the migration of the jetstream to the Tibetan Plateau is opening the way for the southwest monsoon to advance from the Arabian Sea. It is gathering strength over the Bay of Bengal, but is still about four days behind schedule. ETA in Kathmandu is 20 June or thereabouts. We will still be getting rain over the weekend, but these will be convection systems. The way to tell the monsoon has arrived is that the prevailing wind direction will switch from west to east, bringing clouds and cleaner air.