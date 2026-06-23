Nepali Times

Securing Nepal’s fertiliser futureThe case for ‘green fertiliser’ production using country’s hydropower to reduce imports and boost food productionChandra Bahadur K C and Sudhindra Sharma
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Nepali duo goes from Kathmandu Valley to Silicon Valley
AI startup secures investor commitment for video explainer project
Vishad Raj Onta
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Visit Nepal, it’s cool
Climate change is driving record numbers of Indians to Nepal to escape the heat
Durga Rana Magar in Pokhara
Mosquitos ascend to the base of Mt Everest
Climate change makes both the vector and virus carry dengue fever ever higher up Nepal’s mountains
Text and Photographs by Yuri Segalerba