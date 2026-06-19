Nepali Times

About Town
Week of
Events
Candle Making
Thinking of taking up crafting during free time? Join Connect Cafe’s candle-making workshop and meet like-minded creatives.
20 June, 3pm onwards, Rs1,200, Connect Cafe, Jhamsikhel
Poetry and Gazal
Interested in poems and gazals? Go with friends to Shabdakiri Saajh and immerse in an evening of expression and music.
20 June, 4pm, Taragaon Next, Boudha
Weekend hike
Be one with nature and join the Mahesh Narayan- Banban Danda hike. Enjoy views of lush green hills and good company throughout.
20 June, 6:40am, Rs1,000, Brikuti Mandap, Kathmandu
Yoga Day
On International Yoga Day, join fellow enthusiasts in performing 108 Surya Namasakars. Calm the mind and body through mindfulness.
21 June, 6:30-8:30am, Rs1,499, International Club
Writing Workshop
Explore your creative side and let your imagination spill onto paper at Photo Circle’s writing workshop.
20 June, 2pm-5pm, Rs300, Photo Circle Library, Sanepa
The Taste of सेलरोटी
In The taste सेलरोटी, three stories unfold across different eras bound together by a shared theme. The two-actor play is directed by Milson D. Chamling. Catch some shows.
21 June - 12 July, 5:15pm, Kausi Theater, Teku
Monsoon Observations
Experience a peaceful nature walk with botanical artist Neera Joshi Pradhan and create beautiful paintings at the end of the session.
21 June, 9am-11am, Rs550, Ranibari Community Forest, Lazimpat
Music
Gone Elvis Band
Gone Elvis is set to rock n’ roll in tribute to their namesake this weekend. Listen to the band perform Elvis’ greatest hits.
20 June, Hard Rock Cafe, Darbar Marg
Young Wave
Golden Culture's Young Wave will appeal to all the hip-hop and rap music lovers in the city. Expect a lively night out this weekend.
20 June, 10pm onwards, Club 10X, Thamel
Jhuma Limbu
Jhuma Limbu serenades the audience with some of her most popular tracks. The musical evening will be accompanied by good food and drinks.
26 June, 8pm onwards, Rs1,000-Rs2,000, Moksh Live, Jhamsikhel
Rewind Fest
Rewind fest features a line-up including Swar, Chakra, Ankit Shakya and more. Get tickets viae-sewa.
19 June, 1pm onwards, Sallaghari Ground, Bhaktapur
Abhijeet Bhattacharya Live
Noted Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya will be in Nepal to perform fan-favourites from some of the most beloved Hindi movies of the 90s.
20 June, 7pm onwards, Club Nova, Thamel
Dining
Embassy
Enjoy a hearty meal in this centrally located restaurant known for its lively ambience and assorted menu. Try the Duck Breast, served on a bed of mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables in a rich peppery steak sauce.
Lazimpat, 9802024040
Himali Farmer’s Kitchen
This restaurant serves Nepali dishes like bhatmas sadeko, aloo jeera and sukuti and khaja sets. Explore the menu for more classics.
Chaksibari Marg, 9823556622
Vino Bistro
Touted as the hub of French cheeses and imported wines in Nepal, Vino offers cheese platters, charcuterie, pastas and some of the best bruschetta, all paired with the perfect wine.
Lazimpat (01) 4535982
Koto
Maki sushi, cold or fried tofu, tempura, fried chicken, miso soup, chicken karage, Katsu Don, anything to satisfy one’s craving for Japanese cuisine is right at the restaurant.
Darbar Marg (01) 5320346
The Workshop Eatery
Indulge in an assortment of doughnuts, fries and burgers. The Nutella Doughnut and the Workshop BBQ Chicken Burger is a must.
Jhamsikhel, 9860431504
Getaway
Maruni Sanctuary Lodge
Chitwan National Park is home to a wide range of flora and fauna. From the comfort of the cabins and cottages of this lodge, visitors can take a peek at the wandering wildlife and nature of the park.
Sauraha (01) 4700632
Begnas Lake Resort
Located in one of the most agriculturally flourishing areas of Pokhara, guests staying at Begnas Lake Resort & Villas have the opportunity to explore and try locally grown coffee, grains, oranges and more.
Begnas Lake, Pokhara, 9856061080
Tiger Tops Karnali
Enjoy the monsoon offer at Tiger Tops Karnali Lodge, with a package that includes bird watching and village walks.
Thakudwara, Bardia, 9851217265
Chandragiri Hills
The resort sits atop lush green hills overlooking Kathmandu Valley. Catch glimpses of the mountains, marvel at stunning sunsets and take a dip in their infinity pool this summer.
Chandragiri (01) 5970796
Chhaimale Resort
Adorned with pear trees, the Resort is an idyllic getaway from the concrete of Kathmandu, particularly for those who do not want to venture too far outside the city for a brief vacation.
Chhaimale, 9851181409