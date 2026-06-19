Nepali Times

Candle Making

Thinking of taking up crafting during free time? Join Connect Cafe’s candle-making workshop and meet like-minded creatives.

20 June, 3pm onwards, Rs1,200, Connect Cafe, Jhamsikhel

Poetry and Gazal

Interested in poems and gazals? Go with friends to Shabdakiri Saajh and immerse in an evening of expression and music.

20 June, 4pm, Taragaon Next, Boudha

Weekend hike

Be one with nature and join the Mahesh Narayan- Banban Danda hike. Enjoy views of lush green hills and good company throughout.

20 June, 6:40am, Rs1,000, Brikuti Mandap, Kathmandu

Yoga Day

On International Yoga Day, join fellow enthusiasts in performing 108 Surya Namasakars. Calm the mind and body through mindfulness.

21 June, 6:30-8:30am, Rs1,499, International Club

Writing Workshop

Explore your creative side and let your imagination spill onto paper at Photo Circle’s writing workshop.

20 June, 2pm-5pm, Rs300, Photo Circle Library, Sanepa

The Taste of सेलरोटी

In The taste सेलरोटी, three stories unfold across different eras bound together by a shared theme. The two-actor play is directed by Milson D. Chamling. Catch some shows.

21 June - 12 July, 5:15pm, Kausi Theater, Teku

Monsoon Observations

Experience a peaceful nature walk with botanical artist Neera Joshi Pradhan and create beautiful paintings at the end of the session.

21 June, 9am-11am, Rs550, Ranibari Community Forest, Lazimpat