Privacy Policy & Cookie Settings

Your privacy is important to us and we hold it very sacred. This Privacy Policy describes the procedures and practices regarding any information that we at nepalitimes.com (NT) collect about you as a user of our websites (the “Site”), mobile applications, digital assets (social media etc.), and other services. This information could have been collected though the information that you provided through our Site forms, SMS, phone calls to us, emails, letters or other types of communication. This Privacy Policy also explains how the information is used, and how you can opt-out of certain types of processing.

Deemed Acceptance:

Please read this Privacy Policy carefully to understand our policies and practices regarding your information and how we will treat it. BY USING THE SERVICES OF NEPALITIMES SITE YOU AGREE TO THIS PRIVACY POLICY OR TO THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF USING THE SITE (https://nepalitimes.com/terms-of-use/), PLEASE DO NOT USE THE SERVICES.

This Privacy Policy covers:

What personal information we collect about you and why

Our use of personal information for marketing purposes

The use of third-party service providers in our Site and disclosure of personal data to third parties

How we use cookies and similar technology

Links to other websites

Storage of your data and international transfers

Data security

The choices we offer for you to better manage your sharing of personally identifiable information (PI)

How to contacts us

Changes to the Privacy Policy and Queries

What personal information do we collect and why?

So that we may provide you with better services and content material, we may collect personal information from you (such as your name, address, telephone number, email address etc). This collection of information will occur when you complete registration or enquiry forms or send emails to us, so Please do not submit your personal information to us if you do not wish us to collect it.

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If you login any browse any Nepal Times content, we will use your personal information to provide you with the product you select, (e.g. personalising your services; sending you password reminders or notices about the relevant service or product being changed or suspended for emergency or routine maintenance). The information in this case is used for administrative purposes.

We may also use the information you provide for our own internal statistical purposes. The statistical purpose includes gathering of visitor activity. The information gathered could include the number of visitors on the site, the geo-locations of the visitors, their frequency of visits, number of clicks on different content including the advertisements.

Information We Automatically Collect through our Services.

We and our service providers collect the following types of information automatically when you use the Services:

Log Information.

When you use our Services, our servers automatically record information, including your Internet Protocol address (“IP Address”), browser type, referring URLs (e.g., the site you visited before coming to our Services), number of clicks, and how you interact with links on the Services, domain names associated with your internet service provider, pages viewed, and other such information (collectively, “Log File Information”). We may also collect similar information from emails sent to you which then help us track which emails are opened and which links are clicked by recipients. We use Log File Information collected from our implementation of the Services to further our legitimate interests in securing the Services by identifying potential threats and vulnerabilities, and in analysing the effectiveness of our Services to improve the Services’ function and content.

Cookies and Similar Technology.

When you use or access the Services, we use cookies, device identifiers, and similar technologies such as pixels, web beacons, and local storage to collect information about how you use the Services. We process the information, including Personally Identifiable Information, collected through such technologies to further our legitimate interests in operating the Services, enhance your experience through personalization, and help us better understand the features of the Services that you and other users are most interested in.

Most browsers provide you with the ability to block, delete, or disable cookies, and your mobile device may allow you to disable transmission of device identifiers. If you choose to reject cookies or block device identifiers, some features of the Services may not be available or some functionality may be limited or unavailable. Please review the help pages of your browser or mobile device for assistance with changing your settings. More information on this is provided below.

We may also collect the physical location of your device by, for example, using satellite, cell phone tower or Wi-Fi signals. We may use your device’s physical location to provide you with personalized location-based services and content. We may also share your device’s physical location, combined with information about what advertisements you view and other information we collect, with our marketing partners to enable them to provide you with more personalized content and to study the effectiveness of advertising campaigns. In some instances, you may be permitted to allow or deny such uses and/or sharing of your device’s location but if you do, we and/or our marketing partners may not be able to provide you with the applicable personalized services and content.

Without an industry or legal standard of interpreting Do Not Track Signals (“DNT”) sent to us by your browser, we do not respond to DNT signals at this time. To learn more about how DNT works, please visit http://allaboutdnt.com/.

Other Information.

In addition to the other information outlined above, we may also collect information that does not reveal your specific identity or does not directly relate to an identifiable individual, such as but not limited to: (i) browser and device information; (ii) App usage data; (iii) demographic information and other information provided by you that does not reveal your specific identity; and (iv) information that has been aggregated in a manner that it no longer reveals your specific identity.

Use of your personal information for marketingand advertising purposes:

We may, with your agreement, give your personal information to other companies within Nepal Times and its partner network, for the purposes of providing products and services you have requested from us and so that those companies can provide you with information relating to services and further info we think may interest you, by letter, email, mobile device or other communication means.

If you do not wish to receive this promotional material, you may opt out at any time by:

notifying NT through our contact information below

sending an e-mail or writing to us telling us you do not wish to receive further promotional material; or

using the “unsubscribe” process described in the promotional material.

Third Party Advertisement

NT serves advertisement through our own system and also through ad networks of third-party companies such as Google, Yahoo, Bing. Such third-parties use their own tracking system including cookies. Please refer to privacy policy of these ad networks for details.

Disclosure of personal information to third parties

We will not disclose any personal information you provide to us to any third-partyorganization outside Nepal Times. This not applicable under the following circumstances:

we need to do so to provide you with the products or services you select, for example where we use service providers to provide certain services in support of the Site. When you use our Site, you may run into content and websites that are created, owned and operated by third-parties. We are not responsible for the privacy practices of such third-parties in our digital network. Please check the Privacy Policy of those third-parties before sharing any PII with them.

we are obliged or permitted by law to disclose it (for example if required by law or a court order);

to protect the rights, property, or safety of the company, its customers, employees, or others. This includes exchanging information with other companies and organizations for the purposes of fraud protection and credit risk reduction; or

the information is only in the form of aggregated statistics about visitors to the Site in order to describe our services to prospective partners, advertisers, sponsors and other reputable third parties and for other lawful purposes and which contain no personally identifiable information.

Third Party Advertisement: we do use third-party advertisement platforms on our Site. These third-parties may also use cookies and other tracking methods to collect information about your activity on our Site in-order to service you better.

Use of cookies and other technology

Cookies are text files stored by your browser software that identify your device to the cookie owner’s server. We use cookies to remember you when you visit the Site or other services that we provide to you. There are two main types of cookies that we use:

‘Session’ cookies – where they only last for the duration of your browser session and expire when you close it.

‘Remember Me’ cookies (aka “Persistent” cookies) – cookies that remain on your computer after you close your browser and computer to remember you when you return to the Site.

We use cookies to:

obtain statistical information about your general internet usage and build up a profile of how you and others use the Site, and to improve our Site and deliver a better service to you;

remember your session so that you can move from one page to another within the Site;

store your preferences; and

customize elements of the layout and/or content of the pages of the Site for your preference and ease of use.

We do not use cookies to store your credit or debit card details.

You can remove cookies from your Browser:

Most web browsers are set up to automatically accept cookies but, if you prefer, you may refuse to accept cookies by activating the setting on your browser which allows you to refuse the setting of cookies. However, if you select this setting, you may be unable to use the full functionality of the Site and your user experience may be adversely affected. You can learn more about cookies by visiting www.allaboutcookies.org which includes additional information on cookies and how to block cookies using different types of browser.

A simple way of removing cookies is to go to the “Tools” option in your web browser and select “Settings”. To delete all cookies on your computer to date select “Clear Browsing History” and to set options for future cookies select “Cookies” and the options you wish to apply to your web browser.

a) Our cookies

The majority of the cookies used on our Sites are used to record user preferences for repeat visitors and registered users. We use the following types of cookies on our Sites (please note that the exact cookies used on each Sites is dependent on the services provided):

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If you have a concern about a particular cookie, please contact us. Please see the section ‘How to contact us’ below

b) Third party cookies

Cookies are also set by third parties on the Site (such as Google Analytics, Google Maps and Google Ads).

We don’t have access to these cookies, we only allow them to be served. However, we may use the anonymized statistical information provided to us by Google Analytics arising from these third party cookies, for example, to monitor usage of the Site or improve the targeting of advertisements to users of the Site.

The third parties that generate these cookies and action tags have their own privacy policies describing how they use the information that they collect. More information about cookies placed by specific third parties and how to restrict or block their cookies can be accessed by following the link to their website and to generate an “opt-out” cookie that will stop any further cookies being written to your device.

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Useful links to the various Google services for instructions on how to opt out are:

Other methods of collecting information could include log files, geo-location trackers and also other methods to track IP address, type of browser used, types of devices used.

Applications (“Apps”)

Apps downloaded to your mobile phone or tablet may rely on location based services, such as your GPS coordinates to inform you about local forecasts. You may turn off this function within your mobile settings.

Analytical data may be collected from Apps. This is anonymous data from the App in your handset to monitor and optimize features on the handset. This does not identify your handset or you.

Cookies are not used within Apps unless your browser is opened as part of the App. In this case, there may be cookies on the phone web browser.

Nepal Times does not collect personal data unless you are required to provide your email, password, user name and address to receive any of our related subscriptions. This data is not given to any third parties and you will only be contacted for service updates.

Links to other websites

This Site may contain links to other websites which are outside our control and are not covered by this Privacy Policy. Please note that, if you access other websites using the links provided, the operators of these websites may collect information from you which will be used by them in accordance with their privacy policy, which may differ from ours.

Storage of your data and international transfers

Information that you submit via the Site is sent to and stored on secure servers located in the Nepaland your information is processed in accordance with the data protection laws of Nepal. However your information may be transferred to countries both inside and outside of the European Economic Area (“EEA”). By way of example, this may happen if one or more of our servers are from time to time located in a country inside or outside the EEA or one of our service providers or group companies is located in a country inside or outside the EEA. If we transfer your information either inside or outside the EEA, we will take steps to ensure that your privacy rights continue to be protected.

In addition, if you use our services while you are outside the EEA, your information may be transferred outside the EEA in order to provide you with those services.

Data Security

All information you provide to us is stored on our secure servers or in secure filing systems.

Unfortunately, the transmission of information via the internet is not completely secure. Although we will do our best to protect your personal data, we cannot guarantee the security of your data transmitted to us via the internet; any transmission is at your own risk. Once we have received your information, we will use strict procedures and security features to try to prevent unauthorized access.

Legal basis for processing personal data

Where we obtain the corresponding data subjects’ consent for processing their personal data, art. 6 paragraph 1 point a of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) serves as the legal basis.

Where we need to process personal data for the purposes of fulfilling a contract, and the data subject is party to the contract, art. 6 paragraph 1 point b of the GDPR serves as the legal basis. This also applies to processing necessary to accommodate preparations for entering into a contract.

Where processing of personal data is necessary for our company to fulfil a legal obligation, art. 6 paragraph 1 point c of the GDPR serves as the legal basis.

Where processing of personal data is necessary for protecting the vital interests of the data subject, or those of another individual, art. 6 paragraph 1 point d of the GDPR serves as the legal basis.

Where processing is necessary to protect our company’s or a third party’s legitimate interests, and such interests are not overridden by the interests, fundamental rights and freedoms of the data subject, art. 6 paragraph 1 point f of the GDPR serves as the legal basis.

Your Rights Under the GDPR. If You are a citizen or a resident of a country in the European Union, the GDPR grants you the following rights:

Access to Your Personal Data. You have the right to receive a copy of Your personal data that is subject to processing by NepaliTimes. Ordinary requests will be granted without charge to You within one calendar month of when You make the request. In cases of excessive, unreasonable, or repeated requests NepaliTimes may charge You a reasonable fee and may require additional time to grant Your request. Also, NepaliTimes may use reasonable means to confirm Your identity before granting any request for data so as to prevent granting fraudulent requests. To request a copy of Your personal data, please contact us by e-mail at editors@NepaliTimes.com.

To have Your Data Corrected. If Your personal data is erroneous or outdated, You have the right to have it corrected. To do so, please contact NepaliTimes via e-mail at editors@NepaliTimes.com.

To be Forgotten. You have the right to be forgotten by NepaliTimes. You may exercise this right by e-mailing us at editors@NepaliTimes.com. We will comply with Your request, at no charge to You, within one calendar month by deleting Your account, along with all of Your personally-identifiable data that is subject to any NepaliTimes processing. Naturally, after we grant Your request You will not have access to any NepaliTimes products or services unless and until You open a new NepaliTimes account. NepaliTimes may use reasonable means to confirm Your identity before granting any request for data so as to prevent the granting of fraudulent requests.

To Restrict Processing of Your Data. You can request that Your data not be processed via NepaliTimes partners. You can make that request by e-mailing us at editors@NepaliTimes.com and, if you wish, you can even specify which third parties to restrict from processing Your data. We will respond to Your request, at no charge to You, within thirty (30) days from when You make Your request. Please be advised that some of our partners, may be essential to NepaliTimes services, so that if You block processing by them, NepaliTimes’ services may be unavailable to You.

You have the right to receive a copy of Your personal data that is subject to processing by NepaliTimes in a portable format, or to have it transferred directly from NepaliTimes to another party. Ordinary requests will be granted without charge to You within one calendar month of when You make the request. NepaliTimes may use reasonable means to confirm Your identity before granting any request to transfer data to You or another party so as to prevent granting fraudulent requests. To request a copy of Your personal data in a portable format, or to request a direct transfer of Your data, please contact us by e-mail at editors@NepaliTimes.com.

By using the Site and our services you are consenting to the use of your personal information as set out in this Privacy Policy.

Changes to the Privacy Policy and Queries

If we make changes to this Privacy Policy in the future, these will be posted on this page so please do check back from time to time. Any questions regarding our Privacy Policy should be directed to our Editorial Staff. Please see the section ‘Contact Information’ below.

Date Last Updated: July 17, 2018

Editors

Nepali Times

Contact Information:

PatanDhoka, Lalitpur | GPO Box 7251 Kathmandu

Email: editors@nepalitimes.com