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This Week 25 Years Ago

Headline

  • 4 DAYS, 3 KINGS

    Nepali Times has pieced together this chronology of four days in June based on exclusive interviews with high-level sources, eyewitnesses and testimonies included in the probe panel report.

Editorial

  • Psychoanalysing a nation

    (From: Critical Theory Today by Lois Tyson. Garland, 1999) "Our unconscious desire not to recognise or change our destructive behaviour-because…

  • Elvis is alive

    You can easily wake up people who are asleep. But it is more difficult to wake up someone pretending to sleep. We are still in denial: because…

This Month in Photos, 10 Years Ago

Comics and Cartoons From the Archive