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CrossCurrent
CrossCurrent is a column by Ashutosh Tiwari, founder at SAFAL Partners. In the column, Tiwari focuses on entrepreneurship, management, public policies and development as if Nepalis mattered.
3 articles
For Art’s Sake
6 articles
Makeshift
Sakar Pudasaini, Founder at Karkhana, explores innovation, technology, education, and their social consequences in Makeshift, a column in the Nepali Times. The name Makeshift gestures to the tenuous uncertain nature of new ideas and initiatives as well as their potential to drive profound change.
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Borderlines
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111 articles
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66 articles
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173 articles
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31 articles
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9 articles
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47 articles
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46 articles
The deadline
38 articles
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36 articles
Cross Cutting
12 articles
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9 articles
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12 articles
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7 articles
Moving Target
50 articles
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19 articles
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32 articles
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9 articles
Under My Hat
294 articles
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6 articles
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147 articles
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274 articles
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435 articles
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168 articles
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60 articles
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32 articles
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