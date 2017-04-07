CrossCurrent is a column by Ashutosh Tiwari, founder at SAFAL Partners. In the column, Tiwari focuses on entrepreneurship, management, public policies and development as if Nepalis mattered.

Makeshift

Sakar Pudasaini, Founder at Karkhana, explores innovation, technology, education, and their social consequences in Makeshift, a column in the Nepali Times. The name Makeshift gestures to the tenuous uncertain nature of new ideas and initiatives as well as their potential to drive profound change.

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