Nepali Times

Archived Categories

Business

1 article

Big Ben

19 articles

Backside

726 articles

So Far So Good

104 articles

1/2 Full

72 articles

To the Point

5 articles

Connecting Dots

27 articles

From the Nepali Press

3723 articles

Guest column

424 articles

Outside In

6 articles

Engendered

3 articles

Gadfly

6 articles

Somewhere else

10 articles

Dhanvantari

242 articles

Corona chronicles

8 articles

History of Disease

6 articles

20 Years Ago This Week

119 articles

Life Time

34 articles

Tech away

16 articles

CrossCurrent

CrossCurrent is a column by Ashutosh Tiwari, founder at SAFAL Partners. In the column, Tiwari focuses on entrepreneurship, management, public policies and development as if Nepalis mattered.

3 articles

For Art’s Sake

6 articles

Makeshift

Sakar Pudasaini, Founder at Karkhana, explores innovation, technology, education, and their social consequences in Makeshift, a column in the Nepali Times. The name Makeshift gestures to the tenuous uncertain nature of new ideas and initiatives as well as their potential to drive profound change.

3 articles

Borderlines

25 articles

On the Margins

4 articles

Angrezi

11 articles

Rewind

26 articles

Headline

844 articles

Biz Brief

284 articles

Life Times

432 articles

Review

671 articles

Must See

301 articles

Nation

3109 articles

Nepali Tweets

50 articles

International

111 articles

Interview

335 articles

Nepali Times Buzz

826 articles

Gizmo

111 articles

Book Review

17 articles

Tribute

10 articles

Look Out

66 articles

By The Way

173 articles

Economy Stupid

10 articles

Here We Go

31 articles

One World

9 articles

Inside Out

11 articles

Interesting Times

47 articles

This Is It

46 articles

The deadline

38 articles

Southasia Beat

36 articles

Cross Cutting

12 articles

Legalese

17 articles

On The Road

9 articles

The Gadfly

12 articles

Analysis

7 articles

Moving Target

50 articles

Between The Lines

19 articles

One To Many

32 articles

All In The Mind

9 articles

Under My Hat

294 articles

As It Happens

12 articles

Making It Plain

6 articles

Miss Moti-vation

147 articles

Economic Class

5 articles

On the Way Up

25 articles

Del-Ktm

4 articles

Arts

62 articles

Sports

158 articles

Nepali Society

274 articles

State Of The State

435 articles

Economic Sense

274 articles

Tee Break

102 articles

Letters

1662 articles

Business Briefs

1300 articles

Chelis

4 articles

Strictly Business

202 articles

Domestic Brief

878 articles

Travel

78 articles

Development

19 articles

Here And There

240 articles

Update

204 articles

Nepalipan

114 articles

Conservation

27 articles

Leisure

215 articles

Nature

48 articles

Heritage

34 articles

Technology

62 articles

Herojig

115 articles

Happenings

209 articles

Star Gazing

49 articles

History

89 articles

Game Point

22 articles

Culture

140 articles

Literature

81 articles

Health

12 articles

Book Worm

243 articles

London Eye

17 articles

Yak Yeti Yak

74 articles

Meanwhile

6 articles

Music

14 articles

Remembrance

8 articles

Eyes Wide Shut

14 articles

Education

6 articles

Critical Cinema

61 articles

Plain Speaking

168 articles

Khaire Bhai

5 articles

Eyewitness

4 articles

Constitution Supplement

135 articles

Environment

8 articles

Kalam

60 articles

Your View

4 articles

Decisive Decade

12 articles

Publisher's Note

40 articles

Fourth Estate

32 articles

Politically Cracked

19 articles

June 5, Environment Day

7 articles

My Take

27 articles

Tourism

7 articles

My Two Paisa

31 articles

Chalo Dilli

9 articles

Making A Difference

14 articles

Special

24 articles

Pokhara Package

8 articles

Its The Economy

5 articles

The Brief

2243 articles

Kunda Dixit's Blog

248 articles

My City

165 articles

Nepali Kukur

69 articles

SAF 2010

35 articles