Reach Out to Us

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Nepali Times
Nepali Times Pvt Ltd
G P O Box 7251
Lalitpur, Nepal
Patan Dhoka, Nepal
Phone: +977 1 5445310
Submissions and Letters to Editor
editors@nepalitimes.com
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For subscription, advertising rates, billings, or services:
Sobhana Shrestha
Email: sobhana@nepalitimes.com
Phone: +977 1 5445310
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For rates, placements and bookings:
Arjun Karki
arjun@nepalitimes.com
Phone: +977 1 5445310
Customer Care
To report delivery, general customer care issues, contact:
Sobhana Sharma,
circulationnepalitimes@gmail.com
Phone: +977 1 5445310