Nepali Times

About Us

Nepali Times is a premium English language publication that provides in-depth reporting and expert commentary on Nepali politics, business, culture, travel and society.

Publisher: Kunda Dixit
Editor: Sonia Awale
Special Correspondent: Shristi Karki

Reporters
Vishad Raj Onta
Sudiksha Tuladhar

Photojournalist
Suman Nepali

Submissions
editors@nepalitimes.com

Market Outreach
Arjun Karki (arjun@nepalitimes.com)

To subscribe to the Print Edition for delivery every Friday morning in Kathmandu:
circulationnepalitimes@gmail.com

Published by Nepali Times Pvt Ltd | Lalitpur | GPO Box 7251 Kathmandu

Tel: +977-1-5445310

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