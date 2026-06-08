About Us
Nepali Times is a premium English language publication that provides in-depth reporting and expert commentary on Nepali politics, business, culture, travel and society.
Publisher: Kunda Dixit
Editor: Sonia Awale
Special Correspondent: Shristi Karki
Reporters
Vishad Raj Onta
Sudiksha Tuladhar
Photojournalist
Suman Nepali
Submissions
editors@nepalitimes.com
Market Outreach
Arjun Karki (arjun@nepalitimes.com)
To subscribe to the Print Edition for delivery every Friday morning in Kathmandu:
circulationnepalitimes@gmail.com
Published by Nepali Times Pvt Ltd | Lalitpur | GPO Box 7251 Kathmandu
Tel: +977-1-5445310