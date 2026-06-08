Nepali Times is a premium English language publication that provides in-depth reporting and expert commentary on Nepali politics, business, culture, travel and society.

Publisher: Kunda Dixit

Editor: Sonia Awale

Special Correspondent: Shristi Karki

Reporters

Vishad Raj Onta

Sudiksha Tuladhar

Photojournalist

Suman Nepali

Submissions

editors@nepalitimes.com

Market Outreach

Arjun Karki (arjun@nepalitimes.com)

To subscribe to the Print Edition for delivery every Friday morning in Kathmandu:

circulationnepalitimes@gmail.com

Published by Nepali Times Pvt Ltd | Lalitpur | GPO Box 7251 Kathmandu

Tel: +977-1-5445310