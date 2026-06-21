Authors
Meet our writers
Vishad Raj Onta
108 articles
Bhadra Sharma
13 articles
Sonia Awale
351 articles
Sonia Awale is the Editor of Nepali Times where she also serves as the health, science and environment correspondent. She has extensively covered the climate crisis, disaster preparedness, development and public health -- looking at their political and economic interlinkages. Sonia is a graduate of public health, and has a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Hong Kong.
Nobel Rimal
8 articles
Kunda Dixit
954 articles
Kunda Dixit is the former editor and current publisher of Nepali Times. He is the author of 'Dateline Earth: Journalism As If the Planet Mattered' and 'A People War' trilogy of the Nepal conflict. He has a Masters in Journalism from Columbia University, is a media educator, and Chair of the Centre for Investigative Journalism Nepal.
Sudiksha Tuladhar
56 articles
Arnav Upadhyay
7 articles
Sabina Devkota
10 articles
Sony Baral Gauli
1 article
Shristi Karki
176 articles
Shristi Karki is a correspondent with Nepali Times. She joined Nepali Times as an intern in 2020, becoming a part of the newsroom full-time after graduating from Kathmandu University School of Arts. Karki has reported on politics, current affairs, art and culture.
Helen Eikeland
1 article
Prabhakar Sharma
3 articles
Miki Upreti
5 articles
Alexandra Coltman
6 articles
Bina Pradhan
3 articles
Binod Dhungel
2 articles
Ngamindra Dahal
6 articles
Sangya Lamsal
26 articles
Pratibha Tuladhar
65 articles
Aditya Khare
5 articles
Mohan Mainali
17 articles
Siddhant Raj Pandey
9 articles
Siddhant Pandey is Chairman and CEO of Business Oxygen Pvt Ltd (BO2).
Chaitanya Mishra
4 articles
Ayusha Chalise
12 articles
Upasana Khadka
66 articles
Manjeet Dhakal
5 articles
Ramu Kharel
3 articles
Niranjan Kunwar
3 articles
Bhaskar Koirala
11 articles
Dipak Gyawali
23 articles
Alok Siddhi Tuladhar
7 articles
Ramesh Bhushal
9 articles
Anita Bhetwal
35 articles
Suvexa Pradhan Tuladhar
6 articles
Ramu Sapkota
22 articles
Archana Darji
4 articles
Shrijan Pandey
10 articles
Rastra Raj Bhandari
4 articles
Aditi Adhikari
2 articles
Sanjay Upadhya
3 articles
Namrata Sharma
15 articles
Subeksha Poudel
7 articles
Yugottam Koirala
12 articles
Yugeshwor Koirala
9 articles
Mohna Ansari
4 articles
Rajendra N Suwal
4 articles
Sujeev Shakya
3 articles
Durga Rana Magar
27 articles
Lisa Choegyal
128 articles
Seulki Lee
26 articles
Suman Nepali
9 articles
Dirgha Raj Upadhyay
10 articles
Marty Logan
74 articles
Ajaya Dixit
24 articles
Alfa M Shakya
2 articles
Birendra Mahato
3 articles
Rabin Giri
13 articles
Diya Rijal
5 articles
Chandra Kishore
26 articles
Kanak Mani Dixit
143 articles
Billi Bierling
16 articles
Sunil Babu Pant
2 articles
Kul Chandra Gautam
17 articles
Kul Chandra Gautam is a former Deputy Executive Director of UNICEF and Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations.
Dirgha Raj Upadhya
2 articles
Alisha Sijapati
50 articles
Alisha Sijapati is a correspondent at Nepali Times. With over a decade of experience she specialises in cultural heritage reporting with insights into socio and geo-politics. She holds an MA in Cultural Heritage Studies from Central European University. Alisha has made significant contributions to various newsrooms in Kathmandu. Beyond her journalistic endeavors, she is deeply engaged in discussions about the theft of Nepal's stolen heritage.
Amit MacHamasi
3 articles
Bikash Pandey
10 articles
Bikash Pandey is Director of Clean Energy and Circular Economy at Winrock International. People Power is his new regular column in Nepali Times on global energy issues relevant to Nepal.
Daniel W Edwards
7 articles
Santa Gaha Magar
33 articles
Ramesh Kumar
74 articles
Unnati Chaudhary
8 articles
Santosh Dahit
6 articles
Naresh Newar
195 articles
Alton C Byers
13 articles
Bikas Rauniyar
3 articles
Anannya Shrestha
4 articles
Neha Gurung
2 articles
Neha Gurung is a human rights lawyer and co-founder together with her mother of Citizenship Affected People’s Network and co-lead for the Global Movement Against Statelessness.
Dhanu Bishwakarma
10 articles
Shaguni Singh Sakya
6 articles
Man Bahadur Basnet
4 articles
Pinki Sris Rana
29 articles
Shankar Dahal
6 articles
Abishek Budhathoki
4 articles
Urmila Gamwa Tharu
4 articles
David Seddon
39 articles
Hum Gurung
8 articles
Jeevan R Sharma
1 article
Sujata Dhungana
5 articles
Sudhindra Sharma
8 articles
Kishor Pradhan
3 articles
Sanjib Chaudhary
3 articles
Chetan Adhikari
3 articles
Anbika Giri
11 articles
Anbika Giri is a novelist and author of children’s books in Nepali. This is the first of a series of monthly columns on learning English in Nepal.
Kripa Joshi
144 articles
Madhu Acharya
5 articles
Bhumiraj Chapagain
4 articles
Sumana Shrestha
8 articles
Ajay Pradhan
4 articles
Joseph E Stiglitz
4 articles
Rupa Joshi
13 articles
Shriluna Shrestha
3 articles
Mark Turin
38 articles
Daron Acemoglu
1 article
Kashish Das Shrestha
17 articles
Kashish Das Shrestha is a 2019 National Geographic Explorer, and an environmental activist campaigning against NIA.
Bishow Parajuli
2 articles
Bishow Parajuli was formerly the UN WFP Representative in India, Yemen and Egypt and UNRC/UNDP Representative in Myanmar and Zimbabwe.
Wilfried Haeberli
1 article
Akanshya Shah
8 articles
Guna Raj Luitel
13 articles
Sarita Dahal
4 articles
Kamal Maden
5 articles
Govind Ghimire
3 articles
Bhrikuti Rai
82 articles
Pradnya Pradhan
3 articles
Tanka Dhakal
3 articles
Sagar Budhathoki
9 articles
Maheshwor Acharya
4 articles
Subhash Nepali
1 article
Subhash Nepali works as a policy economist at the United Nations in Nepal. These views are personal.
Prakriti Kandel
23 articles
Sahina Shrestha
159 articles
Sahina Shrestha is a journalist interested in digital storytelling, product management, and audience development and engagement. She covers culture, heritage, and social justice. She has a Masters in Journalism from New York University.
Aastha Dahal
6 articles
Aastha Dahal is a Kathmandu-based lawyer.
Jibraj Chalise
3 articles
Aïsha MacDougall
10 articles
Sewa Bhattarai
136 articles
Saniaa Shah
19 articles
Eliza Sthapit
3 articles
Joti Giri
6 articles
Brabim Bikram Thapa
1 article
Brabim Bikram Thapa is pursuing Mphil in Anthropology at Tribhuvan University.
Achyut Tiwari
5 articles
Smriti Basnet
72 articles
Aayusha Pokharel
4 articles
Prajesh Aryal
1 article
Jenna Mae Biedscheid
2 articles
Jenna Mae Biedscheid is a graduate from Colorado State University who is currently in Nepal as a Fulbright Research Scholar.
Rastraraj Bhandari
10 articles
Maheshwar Acharya
5 articles
Buddha Basnyat
22 articles
Barbara Butterworth
1 article
Ashish Dhakal
64 articles
Simone Weichenrieder
1 article
Gobi Bashyal
1 article
Pema Gyamtsho
2 articles
Anne Beathe Tvinnereim
1 article
Anil Pokhrel
3 articles
Anil Pokhrel is Chief Executive at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).
Rachael Lau
1 article
Rachael Lau is a Fulbright Research Fellow based in Kathmandu and is a third-year PhD Candidate in Civil and Environmental Engineering at Duke University focused in geohazard disaster modeling and response.
Tayama Rai
5 articles
Poonam Khetrapal Singh
2 articles
Gopal Dahal
4 articles
Priti Thapa
3 articles
Anita Shrestha
6 articles
Basu Gautam
1 article
Basudev Gautam is the President and Founder of Lumbini World Peace Forum and an activist for 1 Million Trees Plantation Drive in Nepal
Swapnil KC
3 articles
Sushila Budathoki
4 articles
Monika Deupala
33 articles
Rajendra Dahal
17 articles
Surya Narayan Shrestha
2 articles
Arnico Panday
6 articles
Sara Parker
3 articles
Anjana Rajbhandary
80 articles
Hemant Ojha
2 articles
The Ass
445 articles
Tom Robertson
24 articles
Johan Nylander
1 article
Sneha Pandey
1 article
Meenakshi Ganguly
2 articles
Radha Adhikari
2 articles
Deepak Adhikari
5 articles
Shreesha Nankhwa
2 articles
Shekhar Kharel
6 articles
Mandira Sharma
1 article
Sarala Gautam
4 articles
Aria Shree Parasai
7 articles
Eelum Dixit
3 articles
Madhusudan Subedi
1 article
Anil Shrestha
3 articles
Laxmi Basnet
9 articles
Sanghamitra Subba
27 articles
Torun Dramdal
1 article
Sakar Pudasaini
3 articles
Avani Adhikari
1 article
Ben Ayers
2 articles
Masta KC
6 articles
Mukesh Pokhrel
31 articles
Rajan Sakya
6 articles
Aruna Uprety
26 articles
Sonam Choekyi Lama
9 articles
Janam Shrestha
1 article
Sonam Tashi Lama
7 articles
Tufan Neupane
19 articles
Min Ratna Bajracharya
7 articles
Anil Chitrakar
74 articles
Sajana Baral
3 articles
Ashutosh Tiwari
223 articles
Nilima Thapa Shrestha
2 articles
Surendra Phuyal
6 articles
Tulsi Rauniyar
5 articles
Ramesh Kumar Rai
1 article
Muna Gurung
12 articles
Nunuta Rai
4 articles
Suvekchya Ghimire
2 articles
Vijay Lama
13 articles
Desmond Doig
24 articles
An artist, writer, and designer, Desmond Doig moved from Calcutta to Kathmandu in the 1970s, and made the Valley his home. He died in Pokhara in 1983.
Gopal Gartoula
6 articles
Ajay Narsingh Rana
2 articles
Saindra Rai
6 articles
Sushma Barali
4 articles
Prabhas Pokharel
3 articles
Rinzin Norbu Lama
3 articles
Bikash Gauchan
8 articles
Om Astha Rai
225 articles
Manjushree Thapa
78 articles
Rojita Adhikari
7 articles
Himali Dixit
5 articles
Kiran Nepal
32 articles
Tyler McMahon
11 articles
Gopal Gartaula
21 articles
Sakina Abidi
6 articles
Josie Wang
1 article
Aayush Niroula
2 articles
Kedar Sharma
4 articles
Reeti KC
14 articles
Olivia Molden
1 article
Kushal Gurung
3 articles
Sheilin Teo
11 articles
Reeti K.c.
4 articles
Kiran Sharma
1 article
Sharad Ojha
6 articles
Ganesh Acharya
3 articles
Damien Francois
5 articles
Nathaniel Uchtmann
1 article
Gopal Bhandari
1 article
Iain Payne
3 articles
George Varughese
15 articles
Prakash Singh
4 articles
Rameshwar Bohara
11 articles
Chandra Kishor
7 articles
Aashish Mishra
3 articles
Daniel Lak
245 articles
Nayantara Gurung Kakshapati
6 articles
Maxine Caws
1 article
Suman Joshi
4 articles
Sikuma Rai
35 articles
Yanki Ukyab
1 article
Alok Tuladhar
6 articles
Ajit Baral
6 articles
Megh Ale
3 articles
Yuvaraj Shrestha
10 articles
Rameswor Bohara
31 articles
Lucia De Vries
24 articles
Jiyalal Sah
6 articles
Shiva Gaunle
20 articles
Deepti Gurung
6 articles
Aditya Adhikari
2 articles
Rameshwor Bohara
8 articles
Thomas Heaton
4 articles
Duksangh Sherpa
14 articles
Ketan Dulal
3 articles
Damakant Jayshi
69 articles
Alya Aldajri
1 article
Pradumna B Rana
7 articles
Jeevan Sharma
1 article
Tejshree Thapa
4 articles
Ted Atkins
7 articles
Deepak Gyawali
4 articles
Dinkar Nepal
28 articles
Ayesha Shakya
52 articles
Shreejana Shrestha
65 articles
Ila Sharma
1 article
Sophia Pande
297 articles
Sanjeev Sharma
5 articles
Roland Schäfer
1 article
Ziyu Lin
6 articles
Puranjan Acharya
1 article
Swarnim Waglé
2 articles
Yvonne Pande
1 article
Amrit Gurung
3 articles
Bhojraj Pokharel
2 articles
Sangita Thebe-Limbu
12 articles
Tsering Dolker Gurung
68 articles
Yubaraj Bhusal
1 article
Tapan Bose
3 articles
Julia Thomas
5 articles
Bishal Thapa
4 articles
Rubeena D Shrestha
5 articles
Tshiring Lama
2 articles
Nilamber Acharya
2 articles
Bhawana Upadhyay
2 articles
Dominique Moisi
3 articles
Bhola Paswan
1 article
Sunir Pandey
54 articles
Tashi Sherpa
3 articles
Man B Thapa
1 article
Sean Shoemaker
5 articles
Iain Payne And Binayak Basnyat
1 article
Kate Ryan
5 articles
Nishchal N Pandey
2 articles
Bjørn Lomborg
1 article
Govind Pokharel
1 article
Vidyadhar Mallik
1 article
Khim Lal Devkota
1 article
Neel Kantha Uprety
1 article
Bishnu Rijal
1 article
Barak Barfi
1 article
Kantika Sejuwal
1 article
Bharat Dutta Koirala
1 article
Mina Sharma
8 articles
Krishna Prasad Sapkota
1 article
Binita Dahal
30 articles
Manish Jha
7 articles
David Molden
2 articles
Bishal K Chalise and George Varughese
1 article
Raisa Pande
6 articles
R K Agrawal
1 article
Krishna Murari Gautam
1 article
Puja Sen
1 article
Rishiraj Lumsali
1 article
Dipendra Jha
1 article
Shyamal K Shrestha
3 articles
Charan Prasai
1 article
Jessica Cortis
5 articles
Jiwan Bahadur Shahi
1 article
Bhushan Tuladhar
2 articles
Arnico K Panday
1 article
Puru Shah
5 articles
Pranav Budathoki
1 article
Samriddhi Rai
9 articles
Bidushi Dhungel
32 articles
Bineeta Gurung
3 articles
Thomas Bell
10 articles
Manisha Aryal
8 articles
Mukesh Jha
1 article
Lokmani Rai
4 articles
Navin Jha
14 articles
Sujit Acharya
3 articles
Foreign Hand
50 articles
Yu Wei Liew
10 articles
Rubeena Mahato
88 articles
Michael Nishimura
6 articles
Dambar K Shrestha
52 articles
Jan Møller Hansen
6 articles
Sarthak Mani Sharma
19 articles
Xiaotong Xu
5 articles
Jivesh Jha
4 articles
Rabi Thapa
81 articles
Siran Liang
3 articles
Anurag Acharya
193 articles
Bihari K Shrestha
42 articles
Hannan Lewsley
7 articles
Madeline Zutt
6 articles
Stéphane Huët
69 articles
Karma Gurung
10 articles
Yantrick
114 articles
Peregrine Frissell
7 articles
Sunaina Rana
3 articles
Sharad Ghimire
1 article
Trishna Rana
57 articles
Anagha Neelakantan
9 articles
Deepak Thapa
4 articles
Gyan Jung Thapa
6 articles
Kishor Rimal
6 articles
Richard Ragan
4 articles
Sanduk Ruit
1 article
Mallika Aryal
119 articles
Devaki Bista
4 articles
Mark Zimmerman
5 articles
Victor Rana
1 article
Vinod Thomas
1 article
Bikram Rai
3 articles
Cynthia Choo
22 articles
Kenji Kwok
4 articles
Chia-yi Lee
1 article
Ruby Tuesday
53 articles
Buddha Basnyat, MD
230 articles
Helena Molin Valdes
1 article
Hellen Gelband
1 article
Science bytes by Roshan Karki
3 articles
Bernardo Michael
1 article
Claire Li Yingxue
6 articles
Elvin L Shrestha
10 articles
Robert F Kennedy, Jr
1 article
Donatella Lorch
3 articles
Basil Edward Teo
7 articles
Louise Evangeline Ng
3 articles
Matt Miller
11 articles
Tsering Dolker
5 articles
Toh Ee Ming
13 articles
Ajaz Ashraf
72 articles
Shyam Saran
2 articles
Hariz Baharudin
19 articles
Juanita Malagon
12 articles
Strobe Talbott
1 article
Suraj Vaidya
1 article
Meghna Bali
6 articles
Sita Mademba
7 articles
Matthieu Ricard
2 articles
Muma Ram Khanal
11 articles
Lawrence Miller
5 articles
Shailee Basnet
8 articles
Subhas Devkota
5 articles
Jitman Basnet
1 article
Ram Kumar Bhandari
10 articles
Ojaswi Shah
1 article
Sarita Pariyar
1 article
Pranav Rajouria
3 articles
Sunil Pokhrel
4 articles
Srikanth Srinivasamadhavan
1 article
Paavan Mathema
80 articles
Pranab Man Singh
5 articles
Tamar Luster
1 article
Sulaiman Daud
18 articles
Priya Joshi
4 articles
Nina L. Khrushcheva
1 article
Yuliya Tymoshenko
1 article
Puja Tandon
8 articles
Joseph S Nye
4 articles
Cindrey Liu
1 article
Ushakala Rai
1 article
Roberto Savio
1 article
Ass
319 articles
Chong Zi Liang
12 articles
Chandan Sapkota
5 articles
Gopal Guragain
3 articles
Rabindra Mishra
8 articles
Prawin Adhikari
2 articles
Abha Eli Phoboo
24 articles
Robin Giri
3 articles
Badri Paudyal
4 articles
Stuti Sharma
6 articles
Dewan Rai
80 articles
Pema Abrahams
1 article
Alok Bohara
12 articles
Ramesh Poudel
11 articles
Marco Pollo
39 articles
Tirtha Bahadur Shrestha
3 articles
Prabhat Bhattarai
4 articles
Haridevi Rokaya
3 articles
Jyoti Malhotra
9 articles
Rajiv Kafle
4 articles
Brittany Searle
6 articles
Alok Tumbahangphey
101 articles
Marcus Benigno
11 articles
Gagan Thapa
3 articles
Abhaya Shrestha
2 articles
Bibi Funyal
6 articles
Krishna Khanal
4 articles
Ratna Sansar Shrestha
8 articles
Prashant Jha
198 articles
Neil Dixit
3 articles
Jemima Sherpa
12 articles
Michael Cox
7 articles
Artha Beed
275 articles
CK Lal
488 articles
Suresh Raj Neupane
8 articles
Indu Nepal
30 articles
Dambar Krishna Shrestha
1 article
Shahani Singh
6 articles
Nabin Jha
1 article
Wayne Amtzis
12 articles
Pranav Budhathoki
5 articles
Ekal Silwal
3 articles
Dhruba Simkhada
17 articles
Prakriti Pathak
4 articles
Foo Chee Chang
14 articles
Ahmad Iskandar
9 articles
Suvayu Dev Pant
23 articles
Dhruba Kumar
3 articles
Radheshyam Adhikari
3 articles
A Angelo D'Silva
46 articles
Kedar Sharma Badu
47 articles
Sabhyata Timsina
4 articles
Puskar Gautam
29 articles
Seira Tamang
11 articles
Prem Jung Thapa
4 articles
Alok K Bohara
6 articles
Kong Yen Lin
14 articles
Kiran Panday
3 articles
Charles Haviland
5 articles
Shradha Basnyat
10 articles
Achyut Wagle
4 articles
Tom Owen-Smith
9 articles
Ganesh Raj Sharma
3 articles
Pramod Mishra
5 articles
Roma Aryal
16 articles
Balkrishna Mabuhang
2 articles
Shitu Rajbhandari
3 articles
Purna Basnet
4 articles
Line Wolf Nielsen
4 articles
Raghu Pant
5 articles
Pranaya SJB Rana
25 articles
Padam Ghale
5 articles
Srishti Adhikari
6 articles
Deepak Acharya
104 articles
Sheere Ng
10 articles
Wong Shu Yun
4 articles
Diwas KC
21 articles
Navin Singh Khadka
118 articles
Subel Bhandari
4 articles
Irene Peroni
7 articles
John Narayan Parajuli
15 articles
Govinda Luitel
3 articles
Jigme Gaton
6 articles
Avidit Acharya
3 articles
Rita Thapa
7 articles
Prakash Jwala
4 articles
Jugal Bhurtel
3 articles
Sara Shneiderman
4 articles
Pankaj Rayamajhi
3 articles
Trishna Gurung
10 articles
Ken Ohashi
7 articles
Bhagirath Yogi
21 articles
Anoop Pandey
11 articles
Jb Pun
1 article
Aruna Upreti
7 articles
Ajit Tiwari
2 articles
Shradha Ghale
8 articles
Sheetal Kumar
15 articles
Saubhagya Shah
4 articles
Sujay Lama
22 articles
Pratibha Shrestha
1 article
Mani Nepal
1 article
Sharad KC
10 articles
Sophia Tamot
6 articles
Pravin Rana
15 articles
Kabindra Pradhan
5 articles
Suman Pradhan
13 articles
Shreya Mukherjee
4 articles
Dipta Shah
12 articles
Gaurab Raj Upadhaya
10 articles
Pragya Shrestha
9 articles
Jiggy Gaton
120 articles
Jiggy Gaton is the pen name for an unaffiliated aid worker in Nepal, who now ties his bags very securely to his motorbike and pays close attention to all directions given by KTM Traffic Cops (well, he tries to anyway).
Binit Sharma
3 articles
Rajendra Pradhan
7 articles
Min Bajracharya
7 articles
Sagun S Lawoti
5 articles
Pratyoush Onta
3 articles
Aarti Basnyat
50 articles
Kapil Tamot
4 articles
Vibek Raj Maurya
3 articles
Narayan B Thapa
3 articles
Salil Subedi
46 articles
Samrat Rana
5 articles
Kishore Nepal
16 articles
Hemlata Rai
86 articles
Rosy Chhetri
5 articles
Binod Bhattarai
94 articles
Sraddha Basnyat
53 articles
Maarten Post
3 articles
Mudita Bajracharya
5 articles
Robin Raj
5 articles
Ramyata Limbu
66 articles
Khadga Singh
8 articles
Netra KC
3 articles
Mukul Humagain
19 articles
Neeta Pokhrel
5 articles
Mahendra P Lama
3 articles
Dhawal SJB Rana
7 articles
Hari Roka
6 articles
Prakash A Raj
4 articles
Ram Hari Rijal
3 articles
Puskar Bhusal
82 articles
Janaki Gurung
10 articles
Petra Thagunna
1 article
Navin Subedi
5 articles
Janak Nepal
1 article
Megh Ranjani Rai
8 articles
Sribhakta Khanal
3 articles
Padam Ghaley
8 articles
Pitambar Sharma
3 articles
Ramayata Limbu
4 articles
Shri Bhakta Khanal
1 article
Anil Karki
2 articles
Sujata Tuladhar
9 articles
Prem Singh Nayak
1 article
Saul Subedi
4 articles
Alok Tumbahanghphey
1 article