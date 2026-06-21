Nepali Times

Authors

Meet our writers

Vishad Raj Onta

108 articles

Bhadra Sharma

13 articles

Sonia Awale

351 articles

Sonia Awale is the Editor of Nepali Times where she also serves as the health, science and environment correspondent. She has extensively covered the climate crisis, disaster preparedness, development and public health -- looking at their political and economic interlinkages. Sonia is a graduate of public health, and has a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Hong Kong.

Nobel Rimal

8 articles

Kunda Dixit

954 articles

Kunda Dixit is the former editor and current publisher of Nepali Times. He is the author of 'Dateline Earth: Journalism As If the Planet Mattered' and 'A People War' trilogy of the Nepal conflict. He has a Masters in Journalism from Columbia University, is a media educator, and Chair of the Centre for Investigative Journalism Nepal.

Sudiksha Tuladhar

56 articles

Arnav Upadhyay

7 articles

Sabina Devkota

10 articles

Sony Baral Gauli

Sony Baral Gauli

1 article

Shristi Karki

176 articles

Shristi Karki is a correspondent with Nepali Times. She joined Nepali Times as an intern in 2020, becoming a part of the newsroom full-time after graduating from Kathmandu University School of Arts. Karki has reported on politics, current affairs, art and culture.

Helen Eikeland

Helen Eikeland

1 article

Prabhakar Sharma

3 articles

Miki Upreti

5 articles

Alexandra Coltman

6 articles

Bina Pradhan

3 articles

Binod Dhungel

Binod Dhungel

2 articles

Ngamindra Dahal

6 articles

Sangya Lamsal

26 articles

Pratibha Tuladhar

Pratibha Tuladhar

65 articles

Aditya Khare

5 articles

Mohan Mainali

17 articles

Siddhant Raj Pandey

Siddhant Raj Pandey

9 articles

Siddhant Pandey is Chairman and CEO of Business Oxygen Pvt Ltd (BO2).

Chaitanya Mishra

4 articles

Ayusha Chalise

12 articles

Upasana Khadka

Upasana Khadka

66 articles

Manjeet Dhakal

5 articles

Ramu Kharel

3 articles

Niranjan Kunwar

3 articles

Bhaskar Koirala

Bhaskar Koirala

11 articles

Dipak Gyawali

Dipak Gyawali

23 articles

Alok Siddhi Tuladhar

7 articles

Ramesh Bhushal

9 articles

Anita Bhetwal

35 articles

Suvexa Pradhan Tuladhar

6 articles

Ramu Sapkota

22 articles

Archana Darji

4 articles

Shrijan Pandey

10 articles

Rastra Raj Bhandari

4 articles

Aditi Adhikari

2 articles

Sanjay Upadhya

3 articles

Namrata Sharma

15 articles

Subeksha Poudel

7 articles

Yugottam Koirala

12 articles

Yugeshwor Koirala

9 articles

Mohna Ansari

4 articles

Rajendra N Suwal

Rajendra N Suwal

4 articles

Sujeev Shakya

3 articles

Durga Rana Magar

27 articles

Lisa Choegyal

Lisa Choegyal

128 articles

Seulki Lee

Seulki Lee

26 articles

Suman Nepali

9 articles

Dirgha Raj Upadhyay

10 articles

Marty Logan

Marty Logan

74 articles

Ajaya Dixit

Ajaya Dixit

24 articles

Alfa M Shakya

2 articles

Birendra Mahato

3 articles

Rabin Giri

13 articles

Diya Rijal

5 articles

Chandra Kishore

Chandra Kishore

26 articles

Kanak Mani Dixit

Kanak Mani Dixit

143 articles

Billi Bierling

16 articles

Sunil Babu Pant

Sunil Babu Pant

2 articles

Kul Chandra Gautam

Kul Chandra Gautam

17 articles

Kul Chandra Gautam is a former Deputy Executive Director of UNICEF and Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Dirgha Raj Upadhya

2 articles

Alisha Sijapati

50 articles

Alisha Sijapati is a correspondent at Nepali Times. With over a decade of experience she specialises in cultural heritage reporting with insights into socio and geo-politics. She holds an MA in Cultural Heritage Studies from Central European University. Alisha has made significant contributions to various newsrooms in Kathmandu. Beyond her journalistic endeavors, she is deeply engaged in discussions about the theft of Nepal's stolen heritage.

Amit MacHamasi

3 articles

Bikash Pandey

Bikash Pandey

10 articles

Bikash Pandey is Director of Clean Energy and Circular Economy at Winrock International. People Power is his new regular column in Nepali Times on global energy issues relevant to Nepal.

Daniel W Edwards

7 articles

Santa Gaha Magar

33 articles

Ramesh Kumar

74 articles

Unnati Chaudhary

8 articles

Santosh Dahit

6 articles

Naresh Newar

195 articles

Alton C Byers

13 articles

Bikas Rauniyar

3 articles

Anannya Shrestha

4 articles

Neha Gurung

Neha Gurung

2 articles

Neha Gurung is a human rights lawyer and co-founder together with her mother of Citizenship Affected People’s Network and co-lead for the Global Movement Against Statelessness.

Dhanu Bishwakarma

10 articles

Shaguni Singh Sakya

6 articles

Man Bahadur Basnet

4 articles

Pinki Sris Rana

29 articles

Shankar Dahal

6 articles

Abishek Budhathoki

4 articles

Urmila Gamwa Tharu

4 articles

David Seddon

David Seddon

39 articles

Hum Gurung

8 articles

Jeevan R Sharma

1 article

Sujata Dhungana

5 articles

Sudhindra Sharma

8 articles

Kishor Pradhan

3 articles

Sanjib Chaudhary

3 articles

Chetan Adhikari

3 articles

Anbika Giri

11 articles

Anbika Giri is a novelist and author of children’s books in Nepali. This is the first of a series of monthly columns on learning English in Nepal.

Kripa Joshi

Kripa Joshi

144 articles

Madhu Acharya

5 articles

Bhumiraj Chapagain

4 articles

Sumana Shrestha

Sumana Shrestha

8 articles

Ajay Pradhan

4 articles

Joseph E Stiglitz

Joseph E Stiglitz

4 articles

Rupa Joshi

13 articles

Shriluna Shrestha

3 articles

Mark Turin

Mark Turin

38 articles

Daron Acemoglu

Daron Acemoglu

1 article

Kashish Das Shrestha

Kashish Das Shrestha

17 articles

Kashish Das Shrestha is a 2019 National Geographic Explorer, and an environmental activist campaigning against NIA.

Bishow Parajuli

Bishow Parajuli

2 articles

Bishow Parajuli was formerly the UN WFP Representative in India, Yemen and Egypt and UNRC/UNDP Representative in Myanmar and Zimbabwe.

Wilfried Haeberli

1 article

Akanshya Shah

Akanshya Shah

8 articles

Guna Raj Luitel

Guna Raj Luitel

13 articles

Sarita Dahal

4 articles

Kamal Maden

5 articles

Govind Ghimire

3 articles

Bhrikuti Rai

82 articles

Pradnya Pradhan

3 articles

Tanka Dhakal

3 articles

Sagar Budhathoki

9 articles

Maheshwor Acharya

4 articles

Subhash Nepali

Subhash Nepali

1 article

Subhash Nepali works as a policy economist at the United Nations in Nepal. These views are personal.

Prakriti Kandel

23 articles

Sahina Shrestha

159 articles

Sahina Shrestha is a journalist interested in digital storytelling, product management, and audience development and engagement. She covers culture, heritage, and social justice. She has a Masters in Journalism from New York University.

Aastha Dahal

6 articles

Aastha Dahal is a Kathmandu-based lawyer.

Jibraj Chalise

3 articles

Aïsha MacDougall

10 articles

Sewa Bhattarai

Sewa Bhattarai

136 articles

Saniaa Shah

Saniaa Shah

19 articles

Eliza Sthapit

3 articles

Joti Giri

6 articles

Brabim Bikram Thapa

Brabim Bikram Thapa

1 article

Brabim Bikram Thapa is pursuing Mphil in Anthropology at Tribhuvan University.

Achyut Tiwari

5 articles

Smriti Basnet

72 articles

Aayusha Pokharel

4 articles

Prajesh Aryal

1 article

Jenna Mae Biedscheid

Jenna Mae Biedscheid

2 articles

Jenna Mae Biedscheid is a graduate from Colorado State University who is currently in Nepal as a Fulbright Research Scholar.

Rastraraj Bhandari

10 articles

Maheshwar Acharya

5 articles

Buddha Basnyat

Buddha Basnyat

22 articles

Barbara Butterworth

Barbara Butterworth

1 article

Ashish Dhakal

64 articles

Simone Weichenrieder

1 article

Gobi Bashyal

1 article

Pema Gyamtsho

Pema Gyamtsho

2 articles

Anne Beathe Tvinnereim

Anne Beathe Tvinnereim

1 article

Anil Pokhrel

Anil Pokhrel

3 articles

Anil Pokhrel is Chief Executive at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

Rachael Lau

Rachael Lau

1 article

Rachael Lau is a Fulbright Research Fellow based in Kathmandu and is a third-year PhD Candidate in Civil and Environmental Engineering at Duke University focused in geohazard disaster modeling and response.

Tayama Rai

5 articles

Poonam Khetrapal Singh

Poonam Khetrapal Singh

2 articles

Gopal Dahal

4 articles

Priti Thapa

3 articles

Anita Shrestha

6 articles

Basu Gautam

Basu Gautam

1 article

Basudev Gautam is the President and Founder of Lumbini World Peace Forum and an activist for 1 Million Trees Plantation Drive in Nepal

Swapnil KC

3 articles

Sushila Budathoki

4 articles

Monika Deupala

33 articles

Rajendra Dahal

17 articles

Surya Narayan Shrestha

Surya Narayan Shrestha

2 articles

Arnico Panday

Arnico Panday

6 articles

Sara Parker

3 articles

Anjana Rajbhandary

Anjana Rajbhandary

80 articles

Hemant Ojha

2 articles

The Ass

The Ass

445 articles

Tom Robertson

Tom Robertson

24 articles

Johan Nylander

1 article

Sneha Pandey

1 article

Meenakshi Ganguly

Meenakshi Ganguly

2 articles

Radha Adhikari

Radha Adhikari

2 articles

Deepak Adhikari

5 articles

Shreesha Nankhwa

Shreesha Nankhwa

2 articles

Shekhar Kharel

Shekhar Kharel

6 articles

Mandira Sharma

1 article

Sarala Gautam

4 articles

Aria Shree Parasai

7 articles

Eelum Dixit

3 articles

Madhusudan Subedi

1 article

Anil Shrestha

3 articles

Laxmi Basnet

9 articles

Sanghamitra Subba

27 articles

Torun Dramdal

1 article

Sakar Pudasaini

Sakar Pudasaini

3 articles

Avani Adhikari

Avani Adhikari

1 article

Ben Ayers

Ben Ayers

2 articles

Masta KC

6 articles

Mukesh Pokhrel

31 articles

Rajan Sakya

Rajan Sakya

6 articles

Aruna Uprety

Aruna Uprety

26 articles

Sonam Choekyi Lama

9 articles

Janam Shrestha

1 article

Sonam Tashi Lama

7 articles

Tufan Neupane

19 articles

Min Ratna Bajracharya

7 articles

Anil Chitrakar

Anil Chitrakar

74 articles

Sajana Baral

3 articles

Ashutosh Tiwari

Ashutosh Tiwari

223 articles

Nilima Thapa Shrestha

2 articles

Surendra Phuyal

6 articles

Tulsi Rauniyar

5 articles

Ramesh Kumar Rai

1 article

Muna Gurung

Muna Gurung

12 articles

Nunuta Rai

4 articles

Suvekchya Ghimire

Suvekchya Ghimire

2 articles

Vijay Lama

Vijay Lama

13 articles

Desmond Doig

24 articles

An artist, writer, and designer, Desmond Doig moved from Calcutta to Kathmandu in the 1970s, and made the Valley his home. He died in Pokhara in 1983.

Gopal Gartoula

6 articles

Ajay Narsingh Rana

2 articles

Saindra Rai

6 articles

Sushma Barali

4 articles

Prabhas Pokharel

3 articles

Rinzin Norbu Lama

3 articles

Bikash Gauchan

Bikash Gauchan

8 articles

Om Astha Rai

Om Astha Rai

225 articles

Manjushree Thapa

78 articles

Rojita Adhikari

7 articles

Himali Dixit

5 articles

Kiran Nepal

Kiran Nepal

32 articles

Tyler McMahon

11 articles

Gopal Gartaula

21 articles

Sakina Abidi

6 articles

Josie Wang

1 article

Aayush Niroula

2 articles

Kedar Sharma

4 articles

Reeti KC

14 articles

Olivia Molden

1 article

Kushal Gurung

3 articles

Sheilin Teo

11 articles

Reeti K.c.

4 articles

Kiran Sharma

1 article

Sharad Ojha

6 articles

Ganesh Acharya

3 articles

Damien Francois

5 articles

Nathaniel Uchtmann

1 article

Gopal Bhandari

1 article

Iain Payne

3 articles

George Varughese

George Varughese

15 articles

Prakash Singh

4 articles

Rameshwar Bohara

Rameshwar Bohara

11 articles

Chandra Kishor

Chandra Kishor

7 articles

Aashish Mishra

3 articles

Daniel Lak

245 articles

Nayantara Gurung Kakshapati

6 articles

Maxine Caws

1 article

Suman Joshi

Suman Joshi

4 articles

Sikuma Rai

35 articles

Yanki Ukyab

1 article

Alok Tuladhar

6 articles

Ajit Baral

6 articles

Megh Ale

Megh Ale

3 articles

Yuvaraj Shrestha

10 articles

Rameswor Bohara

31 articles

Lucia De Vries

24 articles

Jiyalal Sah

6 articles

Shiva Gaunle

20 articles

Deepti Gurung

Deepti Gurung

6 articles

Aditya Adhikari

2 articles

Rameshwor Bohara

Rameshwor Bohara

8 articles

Thomas Heaton

4 articles

Duksangh Sherpa

14 articles

Ketan Dulal

3 articles

Damakant Jayshi

Damakant Jayshi

69 articles

Alya Aldajri

1 article

Pradumna B Rana

Pradumna B Rana

7 articles

Jeevan Sharma

1 article

Tejshree Thapa

Tejshree Thapa

4 articles

Ted Atkins

Ted Atkins

7 articles

Deepak Gyawali

4 articles

Dinkar Nepal

Dinkar Nepal

28 articles

Ayesha Shakya

52 articles

Shreejana Shrestha

65 articles

Ila Sharma

Ila Sharma

1 article

Sophia Pande

297 articles

Sanjeev Sharma

5 articles

Roland Schäfer

Roland Schäfer

1 article

Ziyu Lin

6 articles

Puranjan Acharya

Puranjan Acharya

1 article

Swarnim Waglé

Swarnim Waglé

2 articles

Yvonne Pande

Yvonne Pande

1 article

Amrit Gurung

3 articles

Bhojraj Pokharel

Bhojraj Pokharel

2 articles

Sangita Thebe-Limbu

Sangita Thebe-Limbu

12 articles

Tsering Dolker Gurung

Tsering Dolker Gurung

68 articles

Yubaraj Bhusal

Yubaraj Bhusal

1 article

Tapan Bose

Tapan Bose

3 articles

Julia Thomas

Julia Thomas

5 articles

Bishal Thapa

Bishal Thapa

4 articles

Rubeena D Shrestha

5 articles

Tshiring Lama

Tshiring Lama

2 articles

Nilamber Acharya

Nilamber Acharya

2 articles

Bhawana Upadhyay

Bhawana Upadhyay

2 articles

Dominique Moisi

Dominique Moisi

3 articles

Bhola Paswan

Bhola Paswan

1 article

Sunir Pandey

54 articles

Tashi Sherpa

3 articles

Man B Thapa

Man B Thapa

1 article

Sean Shoemaker

5 articles

Iain Payne And Binayak Basnyat

Iain Payne And Binayak Basnyat

1 article

Kate Ryan

5 articles

Nishchal N Pandey

Nishchal N Pandey

2 articles

Bjørn Lomborg

Bjørn Lomborg

1 article

Govind Pokharel

Govind Pokharel

1 article

Vidyadhar Mallik

Vidyadhar Mallik

1 article

Khim Lal Devkota

Khim Lal Devkota

1 article

Neel Kantha Uprety

Neel Kantha Uprety

1 article

Bishnu Rijal

Bishnu Rijal

1 article

Barak Barfi

Barak Barfi

1 article

Kantika Sejuwal

Kantika Sejuwal

1 article

Bharat Dutta Koirala

Bharat Dutta Koirala

1 article

Mina Sharma

8 articles

Krishna Prasad Sapkota

Krishna Prasad Sapkota

1 article

Binita Dahal

Binita Dahal

30 articles

Manish Jha

Manish Jha

7 articles

David Molden

David Molden

2 articles

Bishal K Chalise and George Varughese

Bishal K Chalise and George Varughese

1 article

Raisa Pande

6 articles

R K Agrawal

R K Agrawal

1 article

Krishna Murari Gautam

Krishna Murari Gautam

1 article

Puja Sen

Puja Sen

1 article

Rishiraj Lumsali

Rishiraj Lumsali

1 article

Dipendra Jha

Dipendra Jha

1 article

Shyamal K Shrestha

Shyamal K Shrestha

3 articles

Charan Prasai

Charan Prasai

1 article

Jessica Cortis

5 articles

Jiwan Bahadur Shahi

Jiwan Bahadur Shahi

1 article

Bhushan Tuladhar

Bhushan Tuladhar

2 articles

Arnico K Panday

Arnico K Panday

1 article

Puru Shah

Puru Shah

5 articles

Pranav Budathoki

Pranav Budathoki

1 article

Samriddhi Rai

Samriddhi Rai

9 articles

Bidushi Dhungel

Bidushi Dhungel

32 articles

Bineeta Gurung

Bineeta Gurung

3 articles

Thomas Bell

10 articles

Manisha Aryal

8 articles

Mukesh Jha

Mukesh Jha

1 article

Lokmani Rai

4 articles

Navin Jha

Navin Jha

14 articles

Sujit Acharya

Sujit Acharya

3 articles

Foreign Hand

Foreign Hand

50 articles

Yu Wei Liew

10 articles

Rubeena Mahato

Rubeena Mahato

88 articles

Michael Nishimura

6 articles

Dambar K Shrestha

52 articles

Jan Møller Hansen

6 articles

Sarthak Mani Sharma

19 articles

Xiaotong Xu

5 articles

Jivesh Jha

Jivesh Jha

4 articles

Rabi Thapa

81 articles

Siran Liang

3 articles

Anurag Acharya

Anurag Acharya

193 articles

Bihari K Shrestha

Bihari K Shrestha

42 articles

Hannan Lewsley

7 articles

Madeline Zutt

6 articles

Stéphane Huët

69 articles

Karma Gurung

10 articles

Yantrick

114 articles

Peregrine Frissell

7 articles

Sunaina Rana

3 articles

Sharad Ghimire

1 article

Trishna Rana

Trishna Rana

57 articles

Anagha Neelakantan

9 articles

Deepak Thapa

4 articles

Gyan Jung Thapa

Gyan Jung Thapa

6 articles

Kishor Rimal

6 articles

Richard Ragan

Richard Ragan

4 articles

Sanduk Ruit

Sanduk Ruit

1 article

Mallika Aryal

Mallika Aryal

119 articles

Devaki Bista

4 articles

Mark Zimmerman

5 articles

Victor Rana

Victor Rana

1 article

Vinod Thomas

Vinod Thomas

1 article

Bikram Rai

3 articles

Cynthia Choo

22 articles

Kenji Kwok

4 articles

Chia-yi Lee

1 article

Ruby Tuesday

53 articles

Buddha Basnyat, MD

230 articles

Helena Molin Valdes

1 article

Hellen Gelband

1 article

Science bytes by Roshan Karki

Science bytes by Roshan Karki

3 articles

Bernardo Michael

1 article

Claire Li Yingxue

6 articles

Elvin L Shrestha

10 articles

Robert F Kennedy, Jr

Robert F Kennedy, Jr

1 article

Donatella Lorch

Donatella Lorch

3 articles

Basil Edward Teo

7 articles

Louise Evangeline Ng

3 articles

Matt Miller

11 articles

Tsering Dolker

5 articles

Toh Ee Ming

13 articles

Ajaz Ashraf

Ajaz Ashraf

72 articles

Shyam Saran

Shyam Saran

2 articles

Hariz Baharudin

19 articles

Juanita Malagon

12 articles

Strobe Talbott

Strobe Talbott

1 article

Suraj Vaidya

Suraj Vaidya

1 article

Meghna Bali

6 articles

Sita Mademba

7 articles

Matthieu Ricard

Matthieu Ricard

2 articles

Muma Ram Khanal

Muma Ram Khanal

11 articles

Lawrence Miller

5 articles

Shailee Basnet

8 articles

Subhas Devkota

5 articles

Jitman Basnet

Jitman Basnet

1 article

Ram Kumar Bhandari

Ram Kumar Bhandari

10 articles

Ojaswi Shah

1 article

Sarita Pariyar

Sarita Pariyar

1 article

Pranav Rajouria

3 articles

Sunil Pokhrel

4 articles

Srikanth Srinivasamadhavan

Srikanth Srinivasamadhavan

1 article

Paavan Mathema

80 articles

Pranab Man Singh

5 articles

Tamar Luster

1 article

Sulaiman Daud

18 articles

Priya Joshi

4 articles

Nina L. Khrushcheva

Nina L. Khrushcheva

1 article

Yuliya Tymoshenko

Yuliya Tymoshenko

1 article

Puja Tandon

Puja Tandon

8 articles

Joseph S Nye

Joseph S Nye

4 articles

Cindrey Liu

1 article

Ushakala Rai

Ushakala Rai

1 article

Roberto Savio

Roberto Savio

1 article

Ass

319 articles

Chong Zi Liang

12 articles

Chandan Sapkota

5 articles

Gopal Guragain

3 articles

Rabindra Mishra

8 articles

Prawin Adhikari

2 articles

Abha Eli Phoboo

24 articles

Robin Giri

3 articles

Badri Paudyal

4 articles

Stuti Sharma

6 articles

Dewan Rai

80 articles

Pema Abrahams

1 article

Alok Bohara

12 articles

Ramesh Poudel

11 articles

Marco Pollo

39 articles

Tirtha Bahadur Shrestha

3 articles

Prabhat Bhattarai

4 articles

Haridevi Rokaya

3 articles

Jyoti Malhotra

9 articles

Rajiv Kafle

4 articles

Brittany Searle

6 articles

Alok Tumbahangphey

101 articles

Marcus Benigno

11 articles

Gagan Thapa

3 articles

Abhaya Shrestha

2 articles

Bibi Funyal

6 articles

Krishna Khanal

4 articles

Ratna Sansar Shrestha

8 articles

Prashant Jha

198 articles

Neil Dixit

3 articles

Jemima Sherpa

12 articles

Michael Cox

7 articles

Artha Beed

275 articles

CK Lal

488 articles

Suresh Raj Neupane

8 articles

Indu Nepal

30 articles

Dambar Krishna Shrestha

1 article

Shahani Singh

6 articles

Nabin Jha

1 article

Wayne Amtzis

12 articles

Pranav Budhathoki

5 articles

Ekal Silwal

3 articles

Dhruba Simkhada

17 articles

Prakriti Pathak

4 articles

Foo Chee Chang

14 articles

Ahmad Iskandar

9 articles

Suvayu Dev Pant

23 articles

Dhruba Kumar

3 articles

Radheshyam Adhikari

3 articles

A Angelo D'Silva

46 articles

Kedar Sharma Badu

47 articles

Sabhyata Timsina

4 articles

Puskar Gautam

29 articles

Seira Tamang

11 articles

Prem Jung Thapa

4 articles

Alok K Bohara

6 articles

Kong Yen Lin

14 articles

Kiran Panday

3 articles

Charles Haviland

5 articles

Shradha Basnyat

10 articles

Achyut Wagle

4 articles

Tom Owen-Smith

9 articles

Ganesh Raj Sharma

3 articles

Pramod Mishra

5 articles

Roma Aryal

16 articles

Balkrishna Mabuhang

2 articles

Shitu Rajbhandari

3 articles

Purna Basnet

4 articles

Line Wolf Nielsen

4 articles

Raghu Pant

5 articles

Pranaya SJB Rana

25 articles

Padam Ghale

5 articles

Srishti Adhikari

6 articles

Deepak Acharya

104 articles

Sheere Ng

10 articles

Wong Shu Yun

4 articles

Diwas KC

21 articles

Navin Singh Khadka

118 articles

Subel Bhandari

4 articles

Irene Peroni

7 articles

John Narayan Parajuli

15 articles

Govinda Luitel

3 articles

Jigme Gaton

6 articles

Avidit Acharya

3 articles

Rita Thapa

7 articles

Prakash Jwala

4 articles

Jugal Bhurtel

3 articles

Sara Shneiderman

4 articles

Pankaj Rayamajhi

3 articles

Trishna Gurung

10 articles

Ken Ohashi

7 articles

Bhagirath Yogi

21 articles

Anoop Pandey

11 articles

Jb Pun

1 article

Aruna Upreti

7 articles

Ajit Tiwari

2 articles

Shradha Ghale

8 articles

Sheetal Kumar

15 articles

Saubhagya Shah

4 articles

Sujay Lama

22 articles

Pratibha Shrestha

1 article

Mani Nepal

1 article

Sharad KC

10 articles

Sophia Tamot

6 articles

Pravin Rana

15 articles

Kabindra Pradhan

5 articles

Suman Pradhan

13 articles

Shreya Mukherjee

4 articles

Dipta Shah

12 articles

Gaurab Raj Upadhaya

10 articles

Pragya Shrestha

9 articles

Jiggy Gaton

Jiggy Gaton

120 articles

Jiggy Gaton is the pen name for an unaffiliated aid worker in Nepal, who now ties his bags very securely to his motorbike and pays close attention to all directions given by KTM Traffic Cops (well, he tries to anyway).

Binit Sharma

3 articles

Rajendra Pradhan

7 articles

Min Bajracharya

7 articles

Sagun S Lawoti

5 articles

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