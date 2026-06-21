Vishad Raj Onta 108 articles

Bhadra Sharma 13 articles

Sonia Awale 351 articles

Sonia Awale is the Editor of Nepali Times where she also serves as the health, science and environment correspondent. She has extensively covered the climate crisis, disaster preparedness, development and public health -- looking at their political and economic interlinkages. Sonia is a graduate of public health, and has a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Hong Kong.

Nobel Rimal 8 articles

Kunda Dixit 954 articles

Kunda Dixit is the former editor and current publisher of Nepali Times. He is the author of 'Dateline Earth: Journalism As If the Planet Mattered' and 'A People War' trilogy of the Nepal conflict. He has a Masters in Journalism from Columbia University, is a media educator, and Chair of the Centre for Investigative Journalism Nepal.

Sudiksha Tuladhar 56 articles

Arnav Upadhyay 7 articles

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Shristi Karki 176 articles

Shristi Karki is a correspondent with Nepali Times. She joined Nepali Times as an intern in 2020, becoming a part of the newsroom full-time after graduating from Kathmandu University School of Arts. Karki has reported on politics, current affairs, art and culture.

Helen Eikeland 1 article

Prabhakar Sharma 3 articles

Miki Upreti 5 articles

Alexandra Coltman 6 articles

Bina Pradhan 3 articles

Binod Dhungel 2 articles

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Chaitanya Mishra 4 articles

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Subeksha Poudel 7 articles

Yugottam Koirala 12 articles

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Mohna Ansari 4 articles

Rajendra N Suwal 4 articles

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Lisa Choegyal 128 articles

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Suman Nepali 9 articles

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Alfa M Shakya 2 articles

Birendra Mahato 3 articles

Rabin Giri 13 articles

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Chandra Kishore 26 articles

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Alisha Sijapati 50 articles

Alisha Sijapati is a correspondent at Nepali Times. With over a decade of experience she specialises in cultural heritage reporting with insights into socio and geo-politics. She holds an MA in Cultural Heritage Studies from Central European University. Alisha has made significant contributions to various newsrooms in Kathmandu. Beyond her journalistic endeavors, she is deeply engaged in discussions about the theft of Nepal's stolen heritage.

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Daniel W Edwards 7 articles

Santa Gaha Magar 33 articles

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Hum Gurung 8 articles

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Sumana Shrestha 8 articles

Ajay Pradhan 4 articles

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Subhash Nepali works as a policy economist at the United Nations in Nepal. These views are personal.

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Sahina Shrestha 159 articles

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Anil Pokhrel is Chief Executive at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

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Rachael Lau is a Fulbright Research Fellow based in Kathmandu and is a third-year PhD Candidate in Civil and Environmental Engineering at Duke University focused in geohazard disaster modeling and response.

Tayama Rai 5 articles

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Binit Sharma 3 articles

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Min Bajracharya 7 articles

Sagun S Lawoti 5 articles

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Aarti Basnyat 50 articles

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Hemlata Rai 86 articles

Rosy Chhetri 5 articles

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Mahendra P Lama 3 articles

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Hari Roka 6 articles

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Janaki Gurung 10 articles

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Navin Subedi 5 articles

Janak Nepal 1 article

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Shri Bhakta Khanal 1 article

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Sujata Tuladhar 9 articles

Prem Singh Nayak 1 article

Saul Subedi 4 articles