Nepali Times

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Shradha Basnyat

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Articles by Shradha Basnyat

Let the sun shine in

Let the sun shine in

Going solar doesn't just make ecological sense, it also makes economic sense

The medium is the massage

The medium is the massage

There is plenty of room for Nepal to capitalise on spa tourism

Don't curse the darkness, show a light

Don't curse the darkness, show a light

RAJESH KC/MY REPUBLICA.COM How much for these generators?... I need one to recharge my inverter It's hard to be optimistic when the power goes…

Bridging the gap

Bridging the gap

Nepali bridge-builders are training Africans and South Americans

City of divine lights

City of divine lights

Where does God exist? This is a question humankind has struggled with through the ages.

PIZZZZZZZZZZZZZAS

PIZZZZZZZZZZZZZAS

Give yourself a slice of life

Fit list

Fit list

Kathmandu's best gyms offer a whole lot more besides pumping iron

Better deliveries in Patan

Better deliveries in Patan

A $4 million private donation allows Patan's community hospital to expand maternity wing

Organic growth

Organic growth

Health concerns are making more and more people go green

In furniture heaven

In furniture heaven

Designers face burgeoning demand from Kathmandu's consumers