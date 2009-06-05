Nepali Times

Going solar doesn't just make ecological sense, it also makes economic sense
There is plenty of room for Nepal to capitalise on spa tourism
RAJESH KC/MY REPUBLICA.COM How much for these generators?... I need one to recharge my inverter It's hard to be optimistic when the power goes…
Nepali bridge-builders are training Africans and South Americans
Where does God exist? This is a question humankind has struggled with through the ages.
Give yourself a slice of life
Kathmandu's best gyms offer a whole lot more besides pumping iron
A $4 million private donation allows Patan's community hospital to expand maternity wing
Health concerns are making more and more people go green
Designers face burgeoning demand from Kathmandu's consumers