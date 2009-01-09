RAJESH KC/MY REPUBLICA.COM

It's hard to be optimistic when the power goes off from 4-10AM and then again from 2-8PM. It's hard to see the bright side of things when sitting in the cold, dark contemplating the country's future.

And, worse is yet to come. They tell us the Kulekhani reservoir is empty and the rivers are running dry. From next week, brace yourselves for 16 hours of power cuts a day. NEA's load-shedding schedules will just list the hours that there will be power: 10PM-4AM and 2-4PM. Easy to remember.

Still, we at Nepali Times are optimistic that Nepal will pull itself out of the darkness. There is no point cursing the darkness, let's look at the bright side and try to make the best of things. We have picked some gadgets that will make this winter more bearable.