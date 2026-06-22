Nepali Times

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Securing Nepal’s fertiliser future

Securing Nepal’s fertiliser future

The case for ‘green fertiliser’ production using country’s hydropower to reduce imports and boost food production

Nepali duo goes from Kathmandu Valley to Silicon Valley

Nepali duo goes from Kathmandu Valley to Silicon Valley

AI startup secures investor commitment for video explainer project

Mediciti & SwasthaID

Mediciti & SwasthaID

Mediciti and medical record management platform SwasthaID have signed an agreement to set up a medical record-sharing system to allow patients’…

Nagdhunga Tunnel

Nagdhunga Tunnel

Nepal’s first commercial highway tunnel at Nagdhunga will open by mid-July as final operational preparations are completed. The 2.7km tunnel…

Street Lighting

Street Lighting

Kathmandu Metropolitan City is increasing street lamps and high-mast lamps across the capital in the coming year. Acting Mayor Sunita Dangol…

World Cup scams

World Cup scams

Cybercriminals exploiting excitement around the FIFA World Cup have stolen approximately Rs7.5 million from Nepalis in under two weeks,…

BYDs cleared

BYDs cleared

Chinese BYD EVs stranded in Jomsom and Korala customs on the Nepal–China border have been released after nine days. A total of 775 vehicles…

Ather delivery

Ather delivery

Vaidya Energy that distributes Ather e-scooters delivered 208 units in one day at a Mega Delivery event. Customers travelled from across the…

Mango Diplomacy

Mango Diplomacy

The Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu is promoting the soft power of the country’s mangoes by gifting 1,750kg of the fruit to 360 Nepali figures.…

Flavours of Thailand

Flavours of Thailand

Kathmandu Marriott Hotel is hosting Flavours of Thailand at its Edamame restaurant up to 25 June starting 1PM every day. Running the event will…

Titan Marks 22

Titan Marks 22

Watchmaker Titan celebrated 22 years in Nepal with Jitendra Sinha of Titan and 40 dealers and partners attending. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt…

Starlink in Nepal

Starlink in Nepal

With a new government, SpaceX’s Starlink has renewed efforts to enter Nepal. Starlink Global Licensing Director Rebecca Hunter met…

Nepal-Germany

Nepal-Germany

Nepal and Germany this week concluded negotiations on priorities and areas of collaboration on development cooperation over the next two years…

NAIMA Stalls sorted

NAIMA Stalls sorted

Nepal Automobile Importers and Manufacturers Association (NAIMA) has completed the 49-stall allocation for its Mobility Expo 2026, 11–16 August…

Social media rules

Social media rules

The government has introduced a new code of conduct for CDOs and other officials, banning personal social media use during office hours. It…

Markets and monasteries of the Manang mandala

Markets and monasteries of the Manang mandala

The economic success and spiritual commitment of this community from Nepal opens new ways to think about capitalism

The way forward for Nepal's GenZ

The way forward for Nepal's GenZ

A civic platform survey reveals what young Nepalis want Prime Minister Balendra Shah's government to focus on

Visit Nepal, it’s cool

Visit Nepal, it’s cool

Climate change is driving record numbers of Indians to Nepal to escape the heat

Nepal’s PM pushes trekking with viral post

Nepal’s PM pushes trekking with viral post

Api-Saipal expects post-monsoon trekking boom after prime minister’s Facebook post

Balancing conservation conservatives with pragmatism

Balancing conservation conservatives with pragmatism

Book underlines the role of revitalist architecture when urban space is a living culture

Only some Nepal roads lead north to China

Only some Nepal roads lead north to China

The main obstacle to better Sino-Nepal relations is not geopolitics, it is in Nepal itself

Exhibit by 3 Nepali photographers in Italy

Exhibit by 3 Nepali photographers in Italy

Kishor Sharma, Uma Bista, and Sagar Chhetri showcase their photographs in prestigious gallery

Nepali and Philippine economic models

Nepali and Philippine economic models

Income inequality in the Philippines presents a case study for what Nepali planners should avoid

From the mountains of Rolpa to a mushroom farm in Belarus

From the mountains of Rolpa to a mushroom farm in Belarus

After losing both grandparents to cancer, aspiring actor moves to the former Soviet republic

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