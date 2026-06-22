Nepali Times

The case for ‘green fertiliser’ production using country’s hydropower to reduce imports and boost food production
AI startup secures investor commitment for video explainer project
Mediciti and medical record management platform SwasthaID have signed an agreement to set up a medical record-sharing system to allow patients’…
Nepal’s first commercial highway tunnel at Nagdhunga will open by mid-July as final operational preparations are completed. The 2.7km tunnel…
Kathmandu Metropolitan City is increasing street lamps and high-mast lamps across the capital in the coming year. Acting Mayor Sunita Dangol…
Cybercriminals exploiting excitement around the FIFA World Cup have stolen approximately Rs7.5 million from Nepalis in under two weeks,…
Chinese BYD EVs stranded in Jomsom and Korala customs on the Nepal–China border have been released after nine days. A total of 775 vehicles…
Vaidya Energy that distributes Ather e-scooters delivered 208 units in one day at a Mega Delivery event. Customers travelled from across the…
The Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu is promoting the soft power of the country’s mangoes by gifting 1,750kg of the fruit to 360 Nepali figures.…
Kathmandu Marriott Hotel is hosting Flavours of Thailand at its Edamame restaurant up to 25 June starting 1PM every day. Running the event will…
Watchmaker Titan celebrated 22 years in Nepal with Jitendra Sinha of Titan and 40 dealers and partners attending. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt…
With a new government, SpaceX’s Starlink has renewed efforts to enter Nepal. Starlink Global Licensing Director Rebecca Hunter met…
Nepal and Germany this week concluded negotiations on priorities and areas of collaboration on development cooperation over the next two years…
Nepal Automobile Importers and Manufacturers Association (NAIMA) has completed the 49-stall allocation for its Mobility Expo 2026, 11–16 August…
The government has introduced a new code of conduct for CDOs and other officials, banning personal social media use during office hours. It…
The economic success and spiritual commitment of this community from Nepal opens new ways to think about capitalism
A civic platform survey reveals what young Nepalis want Prime Minister Balendra Shah's government to focus on
Climate change is driving record numbers of Indians to Nepal to escape the heat
Api-Saipal expects post-monsoon trekking boom after prime minister’s Facebook post
Book underlines the role of revitalist architecture when urban space is a living culture
The main obstacle to better Sino-Nepal relations is not geopolitics, it is in Nepal itself
Kishor Sharma, Uma Bista, and Sagar Chhetri showcase their photographs in prestigious gallery
Income inequality in the Philippines presents a case study for what Nepali planners should avoid
After losing both grandparents to cancer, aspiring actor moves to the former Soviet republic