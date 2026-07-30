Incessant Rain and NIMB Ace Capital have collaborated to create Nepal’s first animated film Lost in Mandala. Currently in pre-production, the movie inspired by the rich spiritual traditions and breathtaking landscapes of the Himalaya is directed by Kiran Bhakta Joshi and produced by Deepa Chipalu Joshi while Zack Stentz wrote the screenplay. During the trailer launch, Joshi said Lost in Mandala can make Nepal a new destination for animated movies while Shivanath B Pande of NIMB Ace Capital talked about immense opportunities in the creative technology sector in Asia.