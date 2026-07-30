Turkish Airlines has signed an agreement to participate in SAFFA Fund I, LP, an investment fund managed by Burnham Sterling Asset Management LLC to accelerate the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in line with its long-term growth strategy, green targets, and supply chain security. Says Chief Investment & Strategy Officer Levent Konukc: “We aim not only to contribute to the development of the sustainable aviation fuel ecosystem but also to maintain our active role in supporting innovative projects that shape the future of the industry.”