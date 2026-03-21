Nepali Times

Business as usual for quarries and crushers even after deadly floods in 2024
Nepal’s forest cover has doubled in 25 years, but illegal logging is thinning the southern jungles
Illegal sand mining on Chure rivers displaces farmers, decimates a fragile landscape
Much-delayed vaccine supplies to Nepal appear to be picking up after another lot of Chinese Sinopharm vaccines arrived in Kathmandu on Friday,…
Photo: UPASANA KHADKAFor most Nepalis, the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic far outweighs its health risks. The majority of Nepal’s…
Illustration: BHANU BHATTARAILast week, Nepal’s Health Ministry said it would recommend another lockdown if active Covid-19 cases crossed 25,000…
Photo: BIKRAM RAINepal has been spared the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic so far, and Kathmandu Valley has been among the least affected areas…
What is more useful in combatting coronavirus in remote parts of Nepal without medical services: a mobile app, or a grassroots health…
As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the globe, hospitals have been overwhelmed. Nepal is ahead of the curve, but if the case load is to rise steeply…
Photo: MONIKA DEUPALADespite a global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the question on everyone’s minds is why Nepal has officially had only one…
Illustration: DIWAKAR CHHETRIWhen it finally happened Wednesday night the much awaited ministerial reshuffle was a mere shuffle. Prime Minister…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWTvesQmPVAR aharman Tamang was using a circular saw to cut a steel rod at a metal shop in Bhaktapur when a…
Pic: ANEK PANDEYWhen Nepal signed the Sugauli Treaty with British India in 1816, parts of the demarcated border followed the courses of rivers.…
Pic: GOVINDA BHANDARIHimal Khabarpatrika, 20-26 July At a time when pesticides found in vegetables imported from India are causing a ruckus in…
FLASHBACK: Nepal’s Labour Minister Tek Bahadur Gurung met with Malaysian Home Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (left) in Kuala Lumpur in 2015,…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xf4OpwoblRc&feature=youtu.beProblem: Some 70% of Nepalis are carriers of the tuberculosis bacillus and many of…
Nirmala Pariyar was seven and studying in Grade 2 in Okhaldhunga when she decided to accompany her mother to visit her father, Prem Bahadur…
Govinda KC breaks his hunger strike on the 26th day with Kedar Mathema and Subash Chandra Nembang just before midnight on Thursday.On the 26th…
SOFT TARGET: Malaysia-bound migrant workers at a Kathmandu-based GSG facility, where their passports and fingerprints are scanned for…
They grew up in Maiti Nepal and are now treating patients, prescribing medication and dressing wounds in the emergency ward
Nearly two weeks into Govinda KC’s hunger strike, political parties are still unwilling to listen to his demands
The country’s medical education system is infested by corrupt investors with political protection