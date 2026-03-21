Nepali Times

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Ramu Sapkota

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Articles by Ramu Sapkota

Loot in Lele

Loot in Lele

Business as usual for quarries and crushers even after deadly floods in 2024

The Tarai’s shrinking forests

The Tarai’s shrinking forests

Nepal’s forest cover has doubled in 25 years, but illegal logging is thinning the southern jungles

Hiding their head in the sand

Hiding their head in the sand

Illegal sand mining on Chure rivers displaces farmers, decimates a fragile landscape

Vaccines start trickling into Nepal

Vaccines start trickling into Nepal

Much-delayed vaccine supplies to Nepal appear to be picking up after another lot of Chinese Sinopharm vaccines arrived in Kathmandu on Friday,…

Missing the plot in Nepal's job scheme

Missing the plot in Nepal's job scheme

Photo: UPASANA KHADKAFor most Nepalis, the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic far outweighs its health risks. The majority of Nepal’s…

KC’s fast highlights Nepal’s Covid-19 failure

KC’s fast highlights Nepal’s Covid-19 failure

Illustration: BHANU BHATTARAILast week, Nepal’s Health Ministry said it would recommend another lockdown if active Covid-19 cases crossed 25,000…

We are being tested

We are being tested

Photo: BIKRAM RAINepal has been spared the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic so far, and Kathmandu Valley has been among the least affected areas…

Enlisting female health volunteers to fight COVID-19

Enlisting female health volunteers to fight COVID-19

What is more useful in combatting coronavirus in remote parts of Nepal without medical services: a mobile app, or a grassroots health…

Protecting those who protect us from the epidemic

Protecting those who protect us from the epidemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the globe, hospitals have been overwhelmed. Nepal is ahead of the curve, but if the case load is to rise steeply…

Wait and watch

Wait and watch

Photo: MONIKA DEUPALADespite a global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the question on everyone’s minds is why Nepal has officially had only one…

Some honest heads roll in Nepal reshuffle

Some honest heads roll in Nepal reshuffle

Illustration: DIWAKAR CHHETRIWhen it finally happened Wednesday night the much awaited ministerial reshuffle was a mere shuffle. Prime Minister…

Man survives steel rod piercing his head

Man survives steel rod piercing his head

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWTvesQmPVAR aharman Tamang was using a circular saw to cut a steel rod at a metal shop in Bhaktapur when a…

Borderline disorder

Borderline disorder

Pic: ANEK PANDEYWhen Nepal signed the Sugauli Treaty with British India in 1816, parts of the demarcated border followed the courses of rivers.…

Banned pesticides are widely used in Nepal

Banned pesticides are widely used in Nepal

Pic: GOVINDA BHANDARIHimal Khabarpatrika, 20-26 July At a time when pesticides found in vegetables imported from India are causing a ruckus in…

Punished in Malaysia, ignored in Nepal

Punished in Malaysia, ignored in Nepal

FLASHBACK: Nepal’s Labour Minister Tek Bahadur Gurung met with Malaysian Home Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (left) in Kuala Lumpur in 2015,…

Nepal tests and treats TB with a flying pharmacy

Nepal tests and treats TB with a flying pharmacy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xf4OpwoblRc&feature=youtu.beProblem: Some 70% of Nepalis are carriers of the tuberculosis bacillus and many of…

Nirmala Pariyar’s 2nd life

Nirmala Pariyar’s 2nd life

Nirmala Pariyar was seven and studying in Grade 2 in Okhaldhunga when she decided to accompany her mother to visit her father, Prem Bahadur…

Starving for Justice

Starving for Justice

Govinda KC breaks his hunger strike on the 26th day with Kedar Mathema and Subash Chandra Nembang just before midnight on Thursday.On the 26th…

Kleptocrats of Kathmandu and Kuala Lumpur

Kleptocrats of Kathmandu and Kuala Lumpur

SOFT TARGET: Malaysia-bound migrant workers at a Kathmandu-based GSG facility, where their passports and fingerprints are scanned for…

Nepali Times

Successful struggles

They grew up in Maiti Nepal and are now treating patients, prescribing medication and dressing wounds in the emergency ward

Nepali Times

Hungry for reform

Nearly two weeks into Govinda KC’s hunger strike, political parties are still unwilling to listen to his demands

Nepali Times

Manufacturing fake doctors

The country’s medical education system is infested by corrupt investors with political protection