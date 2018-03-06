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Shreejana Shrestha

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Articles by Shreejana Shrestha

No country for women

No country for women

Nepal’s political transition is over, but there is no closure for victims of wartime rape

Nepali Times

A flood of migration

Floods in the Tarai repeatedly inundate villages, submerging villagers in poverty

Nepali Times

To forget or not to forget

Can new provincial governments address hardships of war victims?

Nepali Times

“Making irresponsible leaders responsible”

Nepali Times interviewed a cross section of voters about what they hope from newly elected leaders, and how the new Parliament should conduct itself

Nepali Times

Political theories versus reality

Ongoing elections mark the dawn of federalism but candidates believe power will rest in Kathmandu

Nepali Times

Voting amidst the ruins

Elections further delay earthquake reconstruction

Nepali Times

Kathmandu's sole

A Chinese family has been making shoes in Bag Bazar for 45 years

Nepali Times

Superbike

Cargo bicycles can ease daily chores, save money and transform businesses

Nepali Times

Business builders

Connecting Nepali start-up entrepreneurs with venture capital

Nepali Times

Selling Nepal on the Net

Digital marketing of Nepal’s tourism is replacing traditional advertising

Nepali Times

Jazz comes home

15 years of bringing people together

Nepali Times

Window to a New Future

I would not have been able to complete my high school if it hadn’t been for this school

Nepali Times

Window to a new future

I would not have been able to complete my high school if it hadn’t been for this school

Nepali Times

Going undercover

A crowded white minibus prepares to leave on the Gongabu route. A team from the Metropolitan Police Office made up of two officers dressed convincingly as civilians gets on board. One of them is the bait.

Nepali Times

Freezing a future family

Nepalis are increasingly preserving their eggs, semen and embryos but not just for urgent medical reasons

Nepali Times

world-wide wave

After 65 years of broadcasting, Gurkha Radio still links Nepal's soldiers with families back home

Nepali Times

Building back alone

An earthquake survivor rebuilt his house and his family’s livelihood all by himself

Nepali Times

Rebuilding lives as important as rebuilding homes

Even if earthquake families move into new houses, they need help finding jobs

Nepali Times

Sun and water

Irrigating rain-fed farmlands will curb migration and cut poverty

Nepali Times

Bouncing back

Polio crippled their limbs, but not their will

Nepali Times

Polling Together

Two years after bloody clashes, Tikapur is trying to bury the past to hold local elections

Nepali Times

Polling Together

Two years after bloody clashes, Tikapur is trying to bury the past to hold local elections

Nepali Times

Modern-day domestic slaves

The practice of Kamalari was outlawed 10 years ago, but the traditional system of bonded labour still exists in other forms

Nepali Times

How to avoid power cuts this winter

Demand will outstrip supply and load-shedding will resume unless NEA can push its energy efficiency plan

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