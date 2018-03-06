Nepal’s political transition is over, but there is no closure for victims of wartime rape
Floods in the Tarai repeatedly inundate villages, submerging villagers in poverty
Can new provincial governments address hardships of war victims?
Nepali Times interviewed a cross section of voters about what they hope from newly elected leaders, and how the new Parliament should conduct itself
Ongoing elections mark the dawn of federalism but candidates believe power will rest in Kathmandu
Elections further delay earthquake reconstruction
A Chinese family has been making shoes in Bag Bazar for 45 years
Cargo bicycles can ease daily chores, save money and transform businesses
Connecting Nepali start-up entrepreneurs with venture capital
Digital marketing of Nepal’s tourism is replacing traditional advertising
15 years of bringing people together
I would not have been able to complete my high school if it hadn’t been for this school
A crowded white minibus prepares to leave on the Gongabu route. A team from the Metropolitan Police Office made up of two officers dressed convincingly as civilians gets on board. One of them is the bait.
Nepalis are increasingly preserving their eggs, semen and embryos but not just for urgent medical reasons
After 65 years of broadcasting, Gurkha Radio still links Nepal's soldiers with families back home
An earthquake survivor rebuilt his house and his family’s livelihood all by himself
Even if earthquake families move into new houses, they need help finding jobs
Irrigating rain-fed farmlands will curb migration and cut poverty
Polio crippled their limbs, but not their will
Two years after bloody clashes, Tikapur is trying to bury the past to hold local elections
The practice of Kamalari was outlawed 10 years ago, but the traditional system of bonded labour still exists in other forms
Demand will outstrip supply and load-shedding will resume unless NEA can push its energy efficiency plan