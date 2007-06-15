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Aruna Upreti

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Articles by Aruna Upreti

AIDS money

AIDS money

There's funding to fight HIV in Nepal, just not where it should be

Nepali Times

Custom-made injustice

Will we finally have a law that makes solitary confinement of Nepali women illegal?

Cry, beloved country

Cry, beloved country

Three weeks after the slaughter of its young men, Somani still grieves in silence

Nepali Times

Many little steps

The abortion bill was a giant leap, but many more small steps are needed to make motherhood safe

From Afghanistan, a glimpse of Nepal

From Afghanistan, a glimpse of Nepal

"It's all about getting quicker to Year Zero."

Nepali Times

Abortive attempt

Legalising it does not ensure accessibility, or affordability of safe abortion.

Kingdom within a kingdom

Kingdom within a kingdom

Why can't the rest of Nepal be like Mustang, asks a doctor just back from the trans-Himalaya.