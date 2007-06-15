Nepali Times

There's funding to fight HIV in Nepal, just not where it should be
Will we finally have a law that makes solitary confinement of Nepali women illegal?
Three weeks after the slaughter of its young men, Somani still grieves in silence
The abortion bill was a giant leap, but many more small steps are needed to make motherhood safe
"It's all about getting quicker to Year Zero."
Legalising it does not ensure accessibility, or affordability of safe abortion.
Why can't the rest of Nepal be like Mustang, asks a doctor just back from the trans-Himalaya.