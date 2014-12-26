Nepali Times

The Best Archery is the first of its kind indoor archery shooting range in Nepal
Plans are afoot to modernise and streamline Kathmandu’s disorderly urban transportation system
Although the investment climate has improved, Nepal has to do a lot more to entice FDI in infrastructure
Lack of major international wins, not enough facilities and training, and sponsorship shortage
After decades of delays, new cable car projects are getting ready to get off the ground
A round table not for political talks, but rather for service through fellowship.
Trekking in Nepal is booming, but faces competition from a spreading road network and underpricing
High taxes drive customers away
While many would expect a Miss Nepal to be a celebrity too swamped with appointments to sit down for a long conversation and too diplomatic to…
The Taragaon Museum is devoted to the documentation of the valley’s 19th and 20th century architectural heritage.