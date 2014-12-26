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Elvin L Shrestha

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Articles by Elvin L Shrestha

Nepali Times

Bringing back archery

The Best Archery is the first of its kind indoor archery shooting range in Nepal

Nepali Times

Needed: political will for public transport

Plans are afoot to modernise and streamline Kathmandu’s disorderly urban transportation system

Nepali Times

Miles to go, promises to keep

Although the investment climate has improved, Nepal has to do a lot more to entice FDI in infrastructure

Nepali Times

Why Nepali football hasn’t kicked off

Lack of major international wins, not enough facilities and training, and sponsorship shortage

Nepali Times

Connecting Nepal with ropes

After decades of delays, new cable car projects are getting ready to get off the ground

Nepali Times

Round Table Nepal

A round table not for political talks, but rather for service through fellowship.

Nepali Times

Pack your gear and go

Trekking in Nepal is booming, but faces competition from a spreading road network and underpricing

Nepali Times

Nepal's autonomy

High taxes drive customers away

Nepali Times

Miss (Green) Nepal

While many would expect a Miss Nepal to be a celebrity too swamped with appointments to sit down for a long conversation and too diplomatic to…

Nepali Times

Kathmandu's newest museum documents its recent past

The Taragaon Museum is devoted to the documentation of the valley’s 19th and 20th century architectural heritage.