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Manisha Aryal

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Articles by Manisha Aryal

Nepali Times

Builders of Barpak

With electrification, Barpak is back in business

Nepali Times

Rebuilding communities with communication

Radio helps make relief distribution and post-earthquake recovery more transparent, accountable and responsive

Nepal’s war widows see red

Nepal’s war widows see red

Red is no longer just the colour of revolution, it also a symbol of women's empowerment

The tij hunger strike

The tij hunger strike

Tij moves in tune with the times

Nepali Times

Stay tuned

As the six month ban on news on radio expires Friday, FM stations are set to resume broadcasts

Media bashing

Media bashing

The foolhardy move to gag radio has silenced the people's voice

Radio activity

Radio activity

Nepal set an example in South Asia with community empowerment through radio, now it's all on hold

Nepali Times

Copper on the Net

The coppersmiths of Palpa may not have seen a computer, but e-commerce has changed their lives and fortunes and is helping to bring others back home.