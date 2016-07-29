Nepali Times

With electrification, Barpak is back in business
Radio helps make relief distribution and post-earthquake recovery more transparent, accountable and responsive
Red is no longer just the colour of revolution, it also a symbol of women's empowerment
Tij moves in tune with the times
As the six month ban on news on radio expires Friday, FM stations are set to resume broadcasts
The foolhardy move to gag radio has silenced the people's voice
Nepal set an example in South Asia with community empowerment through radio, now it's all on hold
The coppersmiths of Palpa may not have seen a computer, but e-commerce has changed their lives and fortunes and is helping to bring others back home.