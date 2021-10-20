Nepali Times

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Sonam Choekyi Lama

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Articles by Sonam Choekyi Lama

Climate change is a disaster in the Nepal Himalaya

Climate change is a disaster in the Nepal Himalaya

Floods, a declining yarsagumba crop and collapse of trekking combine to impoverish farmers in Nepal’s remotest district

Second winter snow in Nepal grounds planes

Second winter snow in Nepal grounds planes

The last flight out from Jufal airfield in Dolpo was on 29 December. All photos: SONAM CHOEKYI LAMAFor the past five days, Tsamcho Gurung and…

Nepal’s female guides prepare for trekking season

Nepal’s female guides prepare for trekking season

Eighty women enrolled in the Nepal Mountain Academy’s training for trekking guides this year, more than double the number last year. No doubt…

A dog with altitude

A dog with altitude

Photos: SONAM CHOEKYI LAMAThe large shaggy dog with a great mane, thoughtful droopy eyes and a deep bark that echoes across Himalayan crags is…

New High Way to Dolpo

New High Way to Dolpo

... is not good news for trekkers

Bon voyage

Bon voyage

Tibetan animist belief preserves message of conservation in Dolpo

Green sticker = green light to pollute

Green sticker = green light to pollute

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c0Sv3a2LjxoVehicle owners in Kathmandu need to pass an annual emission test, but many just buy Green Stickers…

Dazzling Dolpo

Dazzling Dolpo

The other-worldly beauty of Phoksundo Lake at 3,660m. All photos: BHARAT BANDHU THAPAThe unprecedented blizzards this year in Dolpo and other…

4 years after quake, Sankhu rises from the dust

4 years after quake, Sankhu rises from the dust

Of all the parts of Kathmandu Valley worst hit in the April 2015 earthquake was the historic town of Sankhu. But this is also where elected…