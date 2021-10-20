Nepali Times

Floods, a declining yarsagumba crop and collapse of trekking combine to impoverish farmers in Nepal’s remotest district
The last flight out from Jufal airfield in Dolpo was on 29 December. All photos: SONAM CHOEKYI LAMAFor the past five days, Tsamcho Gurung and…
Eighty women enrolled in the Nepal Mountain Academy’s training for trekking guides this year, more than double the number last year. No doubt…
Photos: SONAM CHOEKYI LAMAThe large shaggy dog with a great mane, thoughtful droopy eyes and a deep bark that echoes across Himalayan crags is…
... is not good news for trekkers
Tibetan animist belief preserves message of conservation in Dolpo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c0Sv3a2LjxoVehicle owners in Kathmandu need to pass an annual emission test, but many just buy Green Stickers…
The other-worldly beauty of Phoksundo Lake at 3,660m. All photos: BHARAT BANDHU THAPAThe unprecedented blizzards this year in Dolpo and other…
Of all the parts of Kathmandu Valley worst hit in the April 2015 earthquake was the historic town of Sankhu. But this is also where elected…