Nepali Times

A quiet revolution in rural Nepal has made this country a world leader in alternative energy
Bird of prey, take me on your flight
Photo feature: Last look at the trolley bus
Poor regulation is costing legal water bottlers and consumers dearly
The humble bicycle could well turn Kathmandu's traffic and air pollution woes around
Painting for peace and harmony
Nepal's busiest tattoo artist tries a new piece on his friend Captain Vijay Lama
Initiative Outdoor brings an 'out-of-classroom' experience to a new generation of Nepalis
The unions need to realise that while Nepal is a beautiful place, it's not the only one accessible to tourists
Nepal's nascent coffee business is slowly but surely redefining the idea of a Nepali's morning brew
Aesthetics and ethics characterise a cafe really on higher ground
"What you do is not important, how you do it is important."
Jhamell is for Kathmandu-based expats what Thamel is for tourists
Smash your television. Yank your phone out of the socket. Toss the radio.