Nepali Times

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Foo Chee Chang

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Articles by Foo Chee Chang

Biogas moves up

Biogas moves up

A quiet revolution in rural Nepal has made this country a world leader in alternative energy

Flock together

Flock together

Bird of prey, take me on your flight

Last stop

Last stop

Photo feature: Last look at the trolley bus

Troubled waters

Troubled waters

Poor regulation is costing legal water bottlers and consumers dearly

Spin city

Spin city

The humble bicycle could well turn Kathmandu's traffic and air pollution woes around

Message in a mural

Message in a mural

Painting for peace and harmony

Kathmandu ink

Kathmandu ink

Nepal's busiest tattoo artist tries a new piece on his friend Captain Vijay Lama

Classes in the sun

Classes in the sun

Initiative Outdoor brings an 'out-of-classroom' experience to a new generation of Nepalis

Shoot-yourself-in-the-foot unionism

Shoot-yourself-in-the-foot unionism

The unions need to realise that while Nepal is a beautiful place, it's not the only one accessible to tourists

Beans to brew

Beans to brew

Nepal's nascent coffee business is slowly but surely redefining the idea of a Nepali's morning brew

Cafe with a conscience

Cafe with a conscience

Aesthetics and ethics characterise a cafe really on higher ground

Coffee Culture

Coffee Culture

"What you do is not important, how you do it is important."

Jhamel

Jhamel

Jhamell is for Kathmandu-based expats what Thamel is for tourists

New age high tech

New age high tech

Smash your television. Yank your phone out of the socket. Toss the radio.