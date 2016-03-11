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Dambar K Shrestha

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Articles by Dambar K Shrestha

Nepali Times

Birganj for beginners

A window not only to Birganj but the entire Madhes

Nepali Times

Sick of the cold

Families who survived the earthquake are now fighting the winter chill

Nepali Times

The wild west

Rasuwa was projected as an alternative trade route to China, but is plagued by delays and corruption

Nepali Times

Over the hump

The fragile state of the highway to Tibet doesn’t offer much immediate hope in expanding Nepal-China trade

Nepali Times

The house of god

A place of worship in New York’s Little Nepal becomes a symbol of religious tolerance

Nepali Times

Preparedness saved lives

As it was retrofitted, a four-storey building didn’t suffer a single crack

Nepali Times

Manoj becomes Modi

Nepali impersonator Manoj Gajurel’s latest avatar is a hit both at home and overseas

Nepali Times

The green house

Get transported to the city outskirts.

Nepali Times

No place like home

Former British Gurkhas, who decided to stay back in Nepal, are doing well for themselves and their community

Nepali Times

Distress call

Up to 300 Nepali students are stranded in Malaysia after a college lied about providing lucrative jobs for graduates

Nepali Times

Going Local

This year, voters supported candidates familiar with their constituencies

Nepali Times

Just want justice

Parents of youth murdered during the war are themselves illegally detained

Nepali Times

You can’t eat elections

People have no time for polls in the mountains of north-western Nepal, they are too busy trying to stay alive

Nepali Times

Political overkill

Social research in Nepal is in sharp decline because of political interference and government apathy

Giving up on grannies

Giving up on grannies

As Nepal's population ages, thousands of elderly Nepalis find themselves orphaned

Vanishing public services

Vanishing public services

Post boxes, trolley buses, ropeways have all faded from the landscape of Kathmandu's memory

No home delivery

No home delivery

Despite war, poverty and political instability Nepal's maternal mortality rate has dropped from 800 per 100,000 live births 20 years ago to 280…

Netas, are you listening?

Netas, are you listening?

Reporter follows pollsters around eastern Nepal as they conduct interviews for this year's Himalmedia public opinion survey

The power of three

The power of three

Three young city-educated medical workers prefer to work in remote Nepal

Cooling without heating

Cooling without heating

Nepal is the only country in Asia that hasn't ratified an international treaty to phase out coolants that warm the earth

Fabulous far west

Fabulous far west

Nature has blessed this region, development needs to follow

Shaktikhor waits

Shaktikhor waits

Maoist ex-combatants want an end to the uncertainty over their futures

Losing lives to save them

Losing lives to save them

The recent crash of a Fishtail chopper has highlighted the human costs of daredevil rescue missions

Nepal goes overseas

Nepal goes overseas

Luxury cruise ships increasingly have crew members from Nepal

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