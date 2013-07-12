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Paavan Mathema

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Articles by Paavan Mathema

Nepali Times

And we all fall down

Nepali rupee free-fall hits the economy hard

Show me the money

Show me the money

And again, political differences are forcing us to settle for a partial budget

Banking on cell phones

Banking on cell phones

Financial institutions should piggyback on Nepal's high mobile penetration rate

Nepali Times

Keep politics aside

We can't let politics hold the country's economy hostage

Not all doom and gloom

Not all doom and gloom

Politics aside, Nepal's macroeconomic indicators are doing well thanks to a strong dollar

Last chance on FATF

Last chance on FATF

In our obsession with the constitution, let's not forget the other deadline Nepal has to meet

Hanging in the balance

Hanging in the balance

Not a smooth flight for paragliding enthusiasts in Nepal

Jaun hai Pokhara

Jaun hai Pokhara

This spiffy tagline holds true not just for tourists but also to prod the government

New Year's resolution

New Year's resolution

This year, let's promise to clear the backlog of bills in the parliament and ministries

Bad parenting

Bad parenting

Public enterprises need lessons on efficiency, not just bailout pocket money

Banking on banks

Banking on banks

The increase in liquidity has to be followed by an increase in investments

Orphaned at old age

Orphaned at old age

More grandparents feel less grand as they cross the 60's line

Get on with it

Get on with it

What could be more 'anti-national' than holding the country's economy hostage?

Mind your own business

Mind your own business

Mixing business with politics is driving investors away

Dirty business

Dirty business

If we want to encourage investors we have to change the rules of the game

Bye-bye NTY, hello NIY

Bye-bye NTY, hello NIY

Happy Nepal Investment Year 2012-13

In the dark

In the dark

The Rastra Bank's interest rate relief for hydro developers may be too little too late

Toontime in Kathmandu

Toontime in Kathmandu

"We have the talent and the infrastructure for animation, it is only matter of time."

Assurance of insurance

Assurance of insurance

Don't wait for a disaster to be reminded about insurance

The almighty dollar

The almighty dollar

The fall and fall of the Nepali rupee

The .com generation

The .com generation

Nepali online stores are cashing on the spread of social networking sites

Guilty until proven innocent

Guilty until proven innocent

The names of alleged VAT evaders are public. Now what?

Not a free for all

Not a free for all

If you are parking at your own risk, what are you paying for?

Vacancy: Earthquake Inspectors

Vacancy: Earthquake Inspectors

Why wait for an earthquake to determine how strong our homes or offices are?

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