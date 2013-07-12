Nepali Times

Nepali rupee free-fall hits the economy hard
And again, political differences are forcing us to settle for a partial budget
Financial institutions should piggyback on Nepal's high mobile penetration rate
We can't let politics hold the country's economy hostage
Politics aside, Nepal's macroeconomic indicators are doing well thanks to a strong dollar
In our obsession with the constitution, let's not forget the other deadline Nepal has to meet
Not a smooth flight for paragliding enthusiasts in Nepal
This spiffy tagline holds true not just for tourists but also to prod the government
This year, let's promise to clear the backlog of bills in the parliament and ministries
Public enterprises need lessons on efficiency, not just bailout pocket money
The increase in liquidity has to be followed by an increase in investments
More grandparents feel less grand as they cross the 60's line
What could be more 'anti-national' than holding the country's economy hostage?
Mixing business with politics is driving investors away
If we want to encourage investors we have to change the rules of the game
Happy Nepal Investment Year 2012-13
The Rastra Bank's interest rate relief for hydro developers may be too little too late
"We have the talent and the infrastructure for animation, it is only matter of time."
Don't wait for a disaster to be reminded about insurance
The fall and fall of the Nepali rupee
Nepali online stores are cashing on the spread of social networking sites
The names of alleged VAT evaders are public. Now what?
If you are parking at your own risk, what are you paying for?
Why wait for an earthquake to determine how strong our homes or offices are?