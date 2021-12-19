Nepali Times

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Masta KC

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Articles by Masta KC

Pokhara’s paragliders must relocate, but where?

Pokhara’s paragliders must relocate, but where?

A tourist enjoying paragliding against the backdrop of Machhapuchre in Pokhara this week. Photo: RSSAs Pokhara’s new international airport…

What to do with Pokhara’s ‘extra’ airport?

What to do with Pokhara’s ‘extra’ airport?

The terminal building of Pokhara’s new airport with its sweeping steel roof nears completion amidst a dramatic backdrop of the Annapurnas.Forty…

Nepal has no health minister as Covid-19 cases rise again

Nepal has no health minister as Covid-19 cases rise again

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba waits for his turn at a J&J vaccination centre in Kathmandu. Photo: PMODuring his address to Parliament on 18…

Nepal Airlines privatisation still stuck

Nepal Airlines privatisation still stuck

The long-overdue privatisation of state-owned Nepal Airlines has become a political hot potato, but with Sher Bahadur Deuba of the Nepali…

Nepal’s local governments lead from the front

Nepal’s local governments lead from the front

Photos: DIPRUNG CHUICHUMMA RURAL MUNICIPALITYSabitra Devkota of Diprung Chuichumma rural municipality in Khotang had been isolating at home for…

Scripted arrest

Scripted arrest

Protesters walked from Pulchowk to Maitighar on Wednesday to silently demonstrate against the arrest of Pranesh Gautam, who was jailed this week…