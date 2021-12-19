Nepali Times

A tourist enjoying paragliding against the backdrop of Machhapuchre in Pokhara this week. Photo: RSSAs Pokhara’s new international airport…
The terminal building of Pokhara’s new airport with its sweeping steel roof nears completion amidst a dramatic backdrop of the Annapurnas.Forty…
Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba waits for his turn at a J&J vaccination centre in Kathmandu. Photo: PMODuring his address to Parliament on 18…
The long-overdue privatisation of state-owned Nepal Airlines has become a political hot potato, but with Sher Bahadur Deuba of the Nepali…
Photos: DIPRUNG CHUICHUMMA RURAL MUNICIPALITYSabitra Devkota of Diprung Chuichumma rural municipality in Khotang had been isolating at home for…
Protesters walked from Pulchowk to Maitighar on Wednesday to silently demonstrate against the arrest of Pranesh Gautam, who was jailed this week…