Nepali Times

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Naresh Newar

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Articles by Naresh Newar

Being intelligent about journalism

Being intelligent about journalism

The hidden costs of AI and the fight for ethics

Doctor who does not just treat symptoms

Doctor who does not just treat symptoms

Nepal’s pioneering orthopedic surgeon redefines healthcare for the country’s most needy

Rebirth and rebuilding in the ruins

Rebirth and rebuilding in the ruins

Three months after the earthquake, Jajarkot looks to the future

What to expect from AI in 2024

What to expect from AI in 2024

AI is not hype anymore, it is a reality and it is the right time for content creators to be more creative

Saving one Nepali mother at a time

Saving one Nepali mother at a time

Rural Nepali mothers need more nurses like Anju Chaudhary

First Native American on world’s tallest peak

First Native American on world’s tallest peak

Cheyenne River Sioux tribe member combines medicine with mountaineering to empower indigenous communities

Ayo AI

Ayo AI

Diving into the deep end of art with generative artificial intelligence

Another baby's life is saved in rural Nepal

Another baby's life is saved in rural Nepal

Nurses Puspa Pandhak and Sumnima Khapung delivering the baby inside a jeep late at night on 3 March, after concluding that they could not reach…

Saving Nepali mothers on Mother’s Day

Saving Nepali mothers on Mother’s Day

Dedicated nurse returns to the village of her birth to run a birthing centre, and save lives during the pandemic

From paintbrush to tattoo needle

From paintbrush to tattoo needle

Trendsetting Nepali tattoo artist is a self-made woman entrepreneur, and an inspiration to many

The road to success

The road to success

How hard work and patience helped lift a bus conductor in Ilam to becoming an entrepreneur

“What can be more fulfilling than saving lives?”

“What can be more fulfilling than saving lives?”

Social entrepreneur fulfils promise to his mother to improve maternal care in rural Nepal

Hurdles come with the terrain in Nepal’s fashion industry

Hurdles come with the terrain in Nepal’s fashion industry

Mishu Shrestha has worked hard to create a fashion brand that is going places

Nepali Times

A taste of Spain in Sanepa

Nepali restaurateur returns home to build a culinary bridge

Building an information bridge for Nepal’s farmers

Building an information bridge for Nepal’s farmers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FcEQ83jG7UIIn this space over the past three months, we have profiled successful entrepreneurs from various…

Nepali entrepreneur turns trash into cash

Nepali entrepreneur turns trash into cash

The story behind the entrepreneur behind the Khaalisisi initiative

Returning to Nepal has its rewards

Returning to Nepal has its rewards

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDzDf8n-eSYKarvika Thapa was living the American dream in Boston with a promising career in the Information…

Staying in Nepal to create jobs

Staying in Nepal to create jobs

Dil Bahadur Gurung is glad he turned down an offer to go abroad to start his own handicraft business

Lighting up her darkness

Lighting up her darkness

Sita Tamang dropped out of school in Rolpa, but that did not stop her from making a success of her life

Rupesh’s epic journey

Rupesh’s epic journey

Photos: EPIC MOUNTAIN BIKERupesh Shrestha was nearly paralysed after a spinal injury, and his business was on the verge of bankruptcy. Just when…

Migrant worker finds farming in Nepal more rewarding

Migrant worker finds farming in Nepal more rewarding

Bishnu Bhujel has returned home to farm and rescue his family from bankruptcy

The circus of hope

The circus of hope

Trafficked children grow up to be world class performers in Circus Kathmandu

Nepali Times

Running all her life

Mira Rai goes from being a Maoist guerilla to an international marathon champion

The poorest hit hardest by floods

The poorest hit hardest by floods

Online Production: Ayesha Shakya The true extent of human suffering from western Nepal floods is belatedly apparent Map of floods and landslides…

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