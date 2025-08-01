Nepali Times

The hidden costs of AI and the fight for ethics
Nepal’s pioneering orthopedic surgeon redefines healthcare for the country’s most needy
Three months after the earthquake, Jajarkot looks to the future
AI is not hype anymore, it is a reality and it is the right time for content creators to be more creative
Rural Nepali mothers need more nurses like Anju Chaudhary
Cheyenne River Sioux tribe member combines medicine with mountaineering to empower indigenous communities
Diving into the deep end of art with generative artificial intelligence
Nurses Puspa Pandhak and Sumnima Khapung delivering the baby inside a jeep late at night on 3 March, after concluding that they could not reach…
Dedicated nurse returns to the village of her birth to run a birthing centre, and save lives during the pandemic
Trendsetting Nepali tattoo artist is a self-made woman entrepreneur, and an inspiration to many
How hard work and patience helped lift a bus conductor in Ilam to becoming an entrepreneur
Social entrepreneur fulfils promise to his mother to improve maternal care in rural Nepal
Mishu Shrestha has worked hard to create a fashion brand that is going places
Nepali restaurateur returns home to build a culinary bridge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FcEQ83jG7UIIn this space over the past three months, we have profiled successful entrepreneurs from various…
The story behind the entrepreneur behind the Khaalisisi initiative
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDzDf8n-eSYKarvika Thapa was living the American dream in Boston with a promising career in the Information…
Dil Bahadur Gurung is glad he turned down an offer to go abroad to start his own handicraft business
Sita Tamang dropped out of school in Rolpa, but that did not stop her from making a success of her life
Photos: EPIC MOUNTAIN BIKERupesh Shrestha was nearly paralysed after a spinal injury, and his business was on the verge of bankruptcy. Just when…
Bishnu Bhujel has returned home to farm and rescue his family from bankruptcy
Trafficked children grow up to be world class performers in Circus Kathmandu
Mira Rai goes from being a Maoist guerilla to an international marathon champion
Online Production: Ayesha Shakya The true extent of human suffering from western Nepal floods is belatedly apparent Map of floods and landslides…