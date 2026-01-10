Nepali Times

Sherpa brothers who took part in finding George Mallory recount their 1999 Everest expedition
A Nepali banker in the US gives back to society by running marathons
Fundraising for her initiative to train aspiring female trail runners like herself
Multiple Everest summiteers from Nepal reach the peak of their careers in the Denver area
Widow of Sherpa climber fulfilled her husband's dream and is now making a new life
Compassionate surgeon in distant district treats broken bones, but battles poverty and injustice every day
For 400 years, Nepalis have built, worked and died fighting in India’s strategic region
Seven Nepalis in the Russian Army have been killed, and Ukraine has captured four
6 Nepalis in the Russian Army killed in action, with 4 held prisoner by Ukraine
Nepali peacekeepers in South Sudan are witness to what happens when ethno-separatism goes out of control