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Dirgha Raj Upadhyay

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Articles by Dirgha Raj Upadhyay

Finding George Mallory

Finding George Mallory

Sherpa brothers who took part in finding George Mallory recount their 1999 Everest expedition

Running for dear life

Running for dear life

A Nepali banker in the US gives back to society by running marathons

Where in the world is Mira Rai?

Where in the world is Mira Rai?

Fundraising for her initiative to train aspiring female trail runners like herself

Sherpaland, CO, USA

Sherpaland, CO, USA

Multiple Everest summiteers from Nepal reach the peak of their careers in the Denver area

Everest summiteers find new life in the US

Everest summiteers find new life in the US

Widow of Sherpa climber fulfilled her husband's dream and is now making a new life

The healer of far-western Nepal

The healer of far-western Nepal

Compassionate surgeon in distant district treats broken bones, but battles poverty and injustice every day

Ladakh’s Nepal links

Ladakh’s Nepal links

For 400 years, Nepalis have built, worked and died fighting in India’s strategic region

From frying pan into fire for Nepalis in Russian Army

From frying pan into fire for Nepalis in Russian Army

Seven Nepalis in the Russian Army have been killed, and Ukraine has captured four

6 Nepali KIA and 4 POWs in Ukraine

6 Nepali KIA and 4 POWs in Ukraine

6 Nepalis in the Russian Army killed in action, with 4 held prisoner by Ukraine

Nepali Times

War and pieces

Nepali peacekeepers in South Sudan are witness to what happens when ethno-separatism goes out of control