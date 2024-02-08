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Aïsha MacDougall

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Articles by Aïsha MacDougall

Beyond the pre-conceptions of Nepal

Beyond the pre-conceptions of Nepal

A Nepali Times intern looks back at her time in the country

Passionate about pashmina

Passionate about pashmina

Integrating artisanal practices with new technology adds value to this wool fabric

Reel Rendezvous

Reel Rendezvous

A pick of some notable movies of the last few years ahead of the holiday season

Go Gokyo

Go Gokyo

Khumbu in winter during COP28 shows how much Himalayan ice is gone

Mobile rule makes Nepal immobile

Mobile rule makes Nepal immobile

Confusion about new Mobile Device Management System angers visitors

Ex-soldier dives into business and politics

Ex-soldier dives into business and politics

Diving champion, hotelier, politician, climate activist and grandfather, Captain Poon is back on Poon Hill

Nepali chef’s French connection

Nepali chef’s French connection

Bringing French dishes to Kathmandu and incorporating techniques and flavours of both cuisines

Jazzing up the ‘Mandu for 20 years

Jazzing up the ‘Mandu for 20 years

Nepal’s annual jazz festival ends on a delightful note ahead of its special 20th edition next year

Reviving a wondrous past

Reviving a wondrous past

Rajasthan-based miniature painting atelier brings the once vibrant artistic style to Kathmandu

A flowering artform

A flowering artform

Exhibition shows how botanical art can help us find our place in the natural world