A Nepali Times intern looks back at her time in the country
Integrating artisanal practices with new technology adds value to this wool fabric
A pick of some notable movies of the last few years ahead of the holiday season
Khumbu in winter during COP28 shows how much Himalayan ice is gone
Confusion about new Mobile Device Management System angers visitors
Diving champion, hotelier, politician, climate activist and grandfather, Captain Poon is back on Poon Hill
Bringing French dishes to Kathmandu and incorporating techniques and flavours of both cuisines
Nepal’s annual jazz festival ends on a delightful note ahead of its special 20th edition next year
Rajasthan-based miniature painting atelier brings the once vibrant artistic style to Kathmandu
Exhibition shows how botanical art can help us find our place in the natural world