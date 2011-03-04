Nepali Times

Peter Donnelly's motorbike accident restricted him to a wheelchair, but compelled him to travel the world
Embassies play it safe, but travel advisories are a risk for Nepali tourism
Sterilising street dogs to control their numbers is far more humane than poisoning them
New space in Jhamsikhel to encourage political art
New Nepal medical school aims to motivate students to serve in rural areas
Australian musical 'sPlat comes to the town
MICHAEL COX Some of Kathmandu's youngest green thumbs are getting a healthy dose of eco-friendly living.A Balkot children's home has ditched the…