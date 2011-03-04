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Michael Cox

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Articles by Michael Cox

Rolling back home

Rolling back home

Peter Donnelly's motorbike accident restricted him to a wheelchair, but compelled him to travel the world

Nepali Times

Scare tactics spoil NTY

Embassies play it safe, but travel advisories are a risk for Nepali tourism

A dog's best friend

A dog's best friend

Sterilising street dogs to control their numbers is far more humane than poisoning them

ARTIVISM

ARTIVISM

New space in Jhamsikhel to encourage political art

Missionary zeal

Missionary zeal

New Nepal medical school aims to motivate students to serve in rural areas

Boudha finds its beat

Boudha finds its beat

Australian musical 'sPlat comes to the town

Green thumbs together

Green thumbs together

MICHAEL COX Some of Kathmandu's youngest green thumbs are getting a healthy dose of eco-friendly living.A Balkot children's home has ditched the…