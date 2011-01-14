Despite cultural differences, a group of young Australians and Nepalis have found the right beat to embrace life together in Kathmandu.

Charting the adventures of a platypus, the Australian musical 'sPlat will make its inaugural performance at the Shree Mangal Dvip (SMD) boarding school in Boudha tonight. Director (and businesswoman) Jodi Tweed says 'sPlat "is probably the smallest event I've organised, but it has been by far my favourite.''

The play is an educational resource, now incorporated in the Australian curriculum, and was written by Tweed and her husband to promote good values in everyday life. It's also created a close bond between the Nepali and Australian cast.

"'sPlat has enabled us to foster common values in education, promoting unity and acceptance while embracing diversity at the same time," Tweed says. Of the 65 cast members, 60 are Nepali children from the Boudha school and Tweed explains the bulk of the major roles were given to girls because she feels it is important to empower them.

The Boudha school is expecting an audience of between 100 and 150 at the premiere on Friday. Among others, 40 monks have confirmed their attendance along with 70 French students. The school hall seats up to 400, and the Boudha school has its fingers crossed for a full house for the premiere.

The musical's three-day tour comes in the wake of 50 years of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Australia. Ambassador Susan Grace says education is one of the principal themes of Australia's relationship with Nepal.

SMD student Dorje Tsering, 14, says the five Australian cast members are really friendly. "This is the first time in my life I have been included in anything like this and if I get the chance I will do it again," he says.

'sPlat will be playing at 6pm on 14 and 15 January, and at 1pm on 16 January. Contact Miriam Fisher at 9803970764 for more details.