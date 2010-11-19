Nepali Times

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Shahani Singh

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Articles by Shahani Singh

Crafts for care

Crafts for care

SHAHANI SINGH Another addition to the vibrant Mandala Street of Thamel is the shop Recycling for Goodness, stocked with intriguing products…

Bags to grab

Bags to grab

Fibre and cotton bags will experience a second coming at Bhatbhateni Supermarket and Departmental Store for Tihar this year. The store will…

Need for LEED

Need for LEED

Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), an international certification system that ensures environment-friendly design in…

Nepal's year of the leopard

Nepal's year of the leopard

The spread of midhill forests is bringing the spotted cat in increasing conflict with humans

Potty photo prize

Potty photo prize

Prizes for best potty pic on World Toilet Day

Celebrate vultures

Celebrate vultures

First ever vulture conservation festival to be held in Nawalparasi