Nepali Times

Villages in Manang live directly below a glacial lake that is in danger of bursting
Cryosphere loss has immediate consequences for water security, livelihoods, infrastructure, and climate justice
The Himalaya and other mountains once more overshadowed at Brazil climate summit
Indigenous peoples demand access to climate finance as world falls short of delivering on promises
Nepal’s student-led wildlife conservation in mountain communities
Trekking routes are being replaced by roads along the Annapurna Circuit, affecting local livelihoods
Pokhara also losing its traditional communal spaces to haphazard urbanisation
Colonel J P Cross of the British Gurkhas celebrates his 100th birthday in his Nepal hometown
Nearly 60 years after a fiery fall of fragments from the sky, the mystery is no closer to being solved
Rural areas of Nepal’s best performing province are better off than its towns
Pokhara is now a yoga tourism hub, but needs more international promotion
Mustang’s king grapples with the impact of climate breakdown and other challenges
12 years after the tragedy that killed 72 people, warnings that Pokhara is not prepared for another flood
Households take to small-scale sustainable agriculture to adapt to climate change and improve income
The Great Game between China and India is being played out in this scenic tourism capital
Bipul Chettri keeps returning to his Nepali roots for personal and professional fulfilment
Money disbursement after a disaster has worked better in Jajarkot earthquake aftermath
They are not waiting for delayed government aid, and help each other rebuild homes and schools
Two months after the Jajarkot earthquake, survivors try to survive the cold
Children from Mustang move down to the warmer climate of Pokhara during the harsh winter of the trans-Himalaya
Pokhara’s lesser-known lake is at risk of ecological and livelihood impacts from motorboats
The Chinese always had a soft spot for Pokhara that Pokhara has not taken adequate advantage of
Along with a dragon boat race, Pokhara now needs to also protect its dragonflies
Tales of valour and a serendipitous family bond of a British Army colonel who made Nepal his home