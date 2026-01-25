Nepali Times
Back to Authors

Durga Rana Magar

Share:

Articles by Durga Rana Magar

Hotter Himalaya melts glaciers

Hotter Himalaya melts glaciers

Villages in Manang live directly below a glacial lake that is in danger of bursting

How much ice must melt before we act?

How much ice must melt before we act?

Cryosphere loss has immediate consequences for water security, livelihoods, infrastructure, and climate justice

Making molehills out of mountains at COP30

Making molehills out of mountains at COP30

The Himalaya and other mountains once more overshadowed at Brazil climate summit

Going native at COP30

Going native at COP30

Indigenous peoples demand access to climate finance as world falls short of delivering on promises

Youth action to protect the wilderness

Youth action to protect the wilderness

Nepal’s student-led wildlife conservation in mountain communities

Trailing off in Manang

Trailing off in Manang

Trekking routes are being replaced by roads along the Annapurna Circuit, affecting local livelihoods

Trees of life and living

Trees of life and living

Pokhara also losing its traditional communal spaces to haphazard urbanisation

Pokhara’s Century Man

Pokhara’s Century Man

Colonel J P Cross of the British Gurkhas celebrates his 100th birthday in his Nepal hometown

UFO over Pokhara

UFO over Pokhara

Nearly 60 years after a fiery fall of fragments from the sky, the mystery is no closer to being solved

Prosperous Gandaki is thriving

Prosperous Gandaki is thriving

Rural areas of Nepal’s best performing province are better off than its towns

Medication to Meditation in the Mountains

Medication to Meditation in the Mountains

Pokhara is now a yoga tourism hub, but needs more international promotion

The kingdom within a republic

The kingdom within a republic

Mustang’s king grapples with the impact of climate breakdown and other challenges

Remembering the Seti disaster

Remembering the Seti disaster

12 years after the tragedy that killed 72 people, warnings that Pokhara is not prepared for another flood

Families that farm together stay together

Families that farm together stay together

Households take to small-scale sustainable agriculture to adapt to climate change and improve income

Pokhara epicentre of Sino-Indian rivalry

Pokhara epicentre of Sino-Indian rivalry

The Great Game between China and India is being played out in this scenic tourism capital

Homecoming with music

Homecoming with music

Bipul Chettri keeps returning to his Nepali roots for personal and professional fulfilment

Cash in hand for quake victims

Cash in hand for quake victims

Money disbursement after a disaster has worked better in Jajarkot earthquake aftermath

Jajarkot survivors show collective resilience

Jajarkot survivors show collective resilience

They are not waiting for delayed government aid, and help each other rebuild homes and schools

Below zero at Ground Zero

Below zero at Ground Zero

Two months after the Jajarkot earthquake, survivors try to survive the cold

Hibernating students of the Himalaya

Hibernating students of the Himalaya

Children from Mustang move down to the warmer climate of Pokhara during the harsh winter of the trans-Himalaya

Begnas going the way of Phewa

Begnas going the way of Phewa

Pokhara’s lesser-known lake is at risk of ecological and livelihood impacts from motorboats

Pokhara’s China connection

Pokhara’s China connection

The Chinese always had a soft spot for Pokhara that Pokhara has not taken adequate advantage of

Saving Dragonflies to save Pokhara

Saving Dragonflies to save Pokhara

Along with a dragon boat race, Pokhara now needs to also protect its dragonflies

Home away from home

Home away from home

Tales of valour and a serendipitous family bond of a British Army colonel who made Nepal his home

Showing 1 to 24 of 27 items