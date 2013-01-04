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Chong Zi Liang

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Articles by Chong Zi Liang

Nepali Times

Becoming their fathers

For the sons of Singapore Gurkhas, joining elite corps is a way out of unemployment in Nepal

Be careful what you wish for

Be careful what you wish for

Singapore is an economic miracle built on control, but Nepalis wouldn't want to give up their freedoms

Cabin fever

Cabin fever

Living so close to one another means everyone must make sacrifices

Life after dark

Life after dark

With or without lights, life goes on in Kathmandu's gallis

Life after dark

Life after dark

With or without lights, life goes on in Kathmandu's gallis

The long march

The long march

CHONG ZI LIANG Forget trekking in the majestic Himalaya. There are great hiking routes in this country that thus far have been neglected by…

Enlisting in the revolution

Enlisting in the revolution

Despite the Supreme Court's decision to block recruitment, many line up to join the Maoist army

The magic of hope

The magic of hope

Magicians Without Borders bring smiles to Nepali children

Helping families afford education

Helping families afford education

A unique initiative to help families keep children in school

Children of the revolution

Children of the revolution

PLA babies in the camps face an uncertain future

Weaving a livelihood

Weaving a livelihood

Villagers in Siddipur combine tradition with business to preserve a skill passed down through generations

To tax or not to tax

To tax or not to tax

Private schools are up in arms over proposed tax rise on the private education sector