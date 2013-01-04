Nepali Times

For the sons of Singapore Gurkhas, joining elite corps is a way out of unemployment in Nepal
Singapore is an economic miracle built on control, but Nepalis wouldn't want to give up their freedoms
Living so close to one another means everyone must make sacrifices
With or without lights, life goes on in Kathmandu's gallis
CHONG ZI LIANG Forget trekking in the majestic Himalaya. There are great hiking routes in this country that thus far have been neglected by…
Despite the Supreme Court's decision to block recruitment, many line up to join the Maoist army
Magicians Without Borders bring smiles to Nepali children
A unique initiative to help families keep children in school
PLA babies in the camps face an uncertain future
Villagers in Siddipur combine tradition with business to preserve a skill passed down through generations
Private schools are up in arms over proposed tax rise on the private education sector