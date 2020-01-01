Nepali Times

Amitabha Bagchi reeives the DSC prize 2019 from Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs, at Nepal Literature Festival in Pokhara in…
Photo: SAKINA ABIDIWhen asked how he balances writing about Kathmandu while living abroad, Samrat Upadhyay asks: “What do we mean by…
Photo : MONIKA DEUPALAMuch more than today, in the next decade smartphones will become the primary means of accessing the internet in Nepal,…
Photo: SAKINA ABIDIAnubhav Nayyar is the Asia-Pacific Senior Director of Viber, one of the most popular communication apps in Nepal. Nepali…
Lavkant ChaudharyAs they enter Lavkant Chaudhary’s Masinya Dastoor exhibition at the Siddhartha Art Gallery, the visitors are strongly drawn to…
Alam gagged by police officer. Photo: SUVRA KANTI DASOn Day of the Imprisoned Writer 2018, Indian author Arundhati Roy penned an open letter to…