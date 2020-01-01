Nepali Times

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Sakina Abidi

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Articles by Sakina Abidi

A nostalgic Hindustani novel

A nostalgic Hindustani novel

Amitabha Bagchi reeives the DSC prize 2019 from Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs, at Nepal Literature Festival in Pokhara in…

Writing about Nepal from afar

Writing about Nepal from afar

Photo: SAKINA ABIDIWhen asked how he balances writing about Kathmandu while living abroad, Samrat Upadhyay asks: “What do we mean by…

Nepal in the decade of AI

Nepal in the decade of AI

Photo : MONIKA DEUPALAMuch more than today, in the next decade smartphones will become the primary means of accessing the internet in Nepal,…

Viber will help Visit Nepal campaign in 2020

Viber will help Visit Nepal campaign in 2020

Photo: SAKINA ABIDIAnubhav Nayyar is the Asia-Pacific Senior Director of Viber, one of the most popular communication apps in Nepal. Nepali…

Atrocities against Tharu expressed in art

Atrocities against Tharu expressed in art

Lavkant ChaudharyAs they enter Lavkant Chaudhary’s Masinya Dastoor exhibition at the Siddhartha Art Gallery, the visitors are strongly drawn to…

A photojournalist's powerful portrait from prison

A photojournalist's powerful portrait from prison

Alam gagged by police officer. Photo: SUVRA KANTI DASOn Day of the Imprisoned Writer 2018, Indian author Arundhati Roy penned an open letter to…