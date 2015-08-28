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Karma Gurung

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Articles by Karma Gurung

Nepali Times

Takashi Miyahara 2020 vision

Takashi Miyahara who never left Nepal since he arrived in 1962 does everything differently

Nepali Times

Soulmates in Cyberspace

Nepal’s matrimonial scene is catching fire on Tinder and the social web

Nepali Times

The Ship

A cosy place to conduct your business meetings or just hang out

Nepali Times

Female refugees of Nepal’s earthquake

A new wave of outmigration of Nepali women desperate to earn cash to rebuild family homes

Nepali Times

Revolution Café

A place to visit for its mango infused dishes and to eat in quietude

Nepali Times

Fixing tourism

Earthquake brings chance to set right concerns about quality decline and safety

Nepali Times

Landless before, landless after

Much of the assistance is going to earthquake survivors in the mountains, and Kathmandu’s already-poor urban homeless have fallen between the cracks

Nepali Times

Monks and nuns to the rescue

Thousands of monks and devotees were participating in the prayer ceremony at the Shechen Monastery in Boudha when the earthquake hit on 25 April

Nepali Times

Waiting and watching

Guests may be gods, but they are not very visible lately in the tourist hub of Thamel

Nepali Times

Piano B

If you are familiar with authentic Italian cuisine and understand its flavours, then Piano B is a must visit