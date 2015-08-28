Nepali Times

Takashi Miyahara who never left Nepal since he arrived in 1962 does everything differently
Nepal’s matrimonial scene is catching fire on Tinder and the social web
A cosy place to conduct your business meetings or just hang out
A new wave of outmigration of Nepali women desperate to earn cash to rebuild family homes
A place to visit for its mango infused dishes and to eat in quietude
Earthquake brings chance to set right concerns about quality decline and safety
Much of the assistance is going to earthquake survivors in the mountains, and Kathmandu’s already-poor urban homeless have fallen between the cracks
Thousands of monks and devotees were participating in the prayer ceremony at the Shechen Monastery in Boudha when the earthquake hit on 25 April
Guests may be gods, but they are not very visible lately in the tourist hub of Thamel
If you are familiar with authentic Italian cuisine and understand its flavours, then Piano B is a must visit