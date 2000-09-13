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Saul Subedi

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Articles by Saul Subedi

Nepali Times

The tourists return

In his first floor bookstore overlooking the busiest street in Thamel, Paki is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the second tourist season of the…

Nepali Times

CHARCOAL ON ROCK

"We were intended to be nature's creation. We're gifted with a special capacity to create and discover. But we have drifted so far from the natural world that there is a sense of loss."

Nepali Times

Praveen Gurung (1962-2000)

"He was our inspiration,our guiding light."

Nepali Times

Free-for-all

A favourite motif was to show political figures in various transsexual avatars, ministers with mammaries and exposed backsides.