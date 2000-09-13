Nepali Times

In his first floor bookstore overlooking the busiest street in Thamel, Paki is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the second tourist season of the…
"We were intended to be nature's creation. We're gifted with a special capacity to create and discover. But we have drifted so far from the natural world that there is a sense of loss."
"He was our inspiration,our guiding light."
A favourite motif was to show political figures in various transsexual avatars, ministers with mammaries and exposed backsides.