Nepali Times

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Janaki Gurung

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Articles by Janaki Gurung

Way to the top

Way to the top

Want to be a mountaineer? Now you can train in technical climbing right here in Nepal.

Karna’s karma

Karna’s karma

At 60, the man who "discovered" Thamel, is turning to heritage tourism.

Nepal welcomes tourists again

Nepal welcomes tourists again

With the promise of peace, backpackers like these in Thamel this week, are flocking back to Nepal.

I spa, you spa

I spa, you spa

There's plain old unwinding, and then there's the spa. It's so decadently feel-good, you'll want to be burnt out on a regular basis.

Jai Nepal

Jai Nepal

Nepal's oldest surviving cinema gets a chin-tuck.

Open sesame

Open sesame

Sikkim is opening up, getting a new airport, and finding its own identity.

Champadevi sunrise

Champadevi sunrise

Shhh. Here is Kathmandu's best kept secret.

The passionate pacifist

The passionate pacifist

An artist turns his craft to healing the world and Nepal of violence and conflict.

Nepal Himalaya

Nepal Himalaya

Everything you always wanted to know about trekking in Nepal (but didn't know where to find out)

Let the sun shine in

Let the sun shine in

The greenhouse effect may be the way to keep trekking inns warm and toasty.