Nepali Times

Want to be a mountaineer? Now you can train in technical climbing right here in Nepal.
At 60, the man who "discovered" Thamel, is turning to heritage tourism.
With the promise of peace, backpackers like these in Thamel this week, are flocking back to Nepal.
There's plain old unwinding, and then there's the spa. It's so decadently feel-good, you'll want to be burnt out on a regular basis.
Nepal's oldest surviving cinema gets a chin-tuck.
Sikkim is opening up, getting a new airport, and finding its own identity.
Shhh. Here is Kathmandu's best kept secret.
An artist turns his craft to healing the world and Nepal of violence and conflict.
Everything you always wanted to know about trekking in Nepal (but didn't know where to find out)
The greenhouse effect may be the way to keep trekking inns warm and toasty.