Nepali Times

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Ngamindra Dahal

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Articles by Ngamindra Dahal

When Nepal’s spring is no longer spring

When Nepal’s spring is no longer spring

Rethinking water, weather and development in Nepal to respond to climate change

RED ALERT: Get ready for the wildfire season

RED ALERT: Get ready for the wildfire season

How Nepal can reduce forest fires and boost farm production at the same time

The Himalaya is not fragile

The Himalaya is not fragile

The real fragility of Nepal’s mountains is of economics and governance, not geology.

Water for Life

Water for Life

Nepal needs a sustainable solution to store 85% of rain that falls in four monsoon months for the other eight months.

Managing the monsoon

Managing the monsoon

The seeds of monsoon disasters are laid in the eight dry months that precede the rainy season.

Who will pay for climate disasters?

Who will pay for climate disasters?

Adapting to extreme weather events alone will not save Nepal, it needs to push for loss and damage compensation