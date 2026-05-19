Nepali Times

Rethinking water, weather and development in Nepal to respond to climate change
How Nepal can reduce forest fires and boost farm production at the same time
The real fragility of Nepal’s mountains is of economics and governance, not geology.
Nepal needs a sustainable solution to store 85% of rain that falls in four monsoon months for the other eight months.
The seeds of monsoon disasters are laid in the eight dry months that precede the rainy season.
Adapting to extreme weather events alone will not save Nepal, it needs to push for loss and damage compensation