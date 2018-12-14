Nepali Times

Diwakar ChettriIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP has suffered a shocking setback in assembly elections in five states, some of them in…
The lifelong pension scheme for war victims and ex-combatants has turned into a scam
Many in the Madhes feel that a united federal Madhes will actually make them poorer
The spread of opium cultivation in the Tarai is turning parts of Nepal into Afghanistan
Tarai Maoists are seeking police protection as attacks on their leaders and cadres rise
After ten years of war, Nepalis welcomed the end of conflict, and some Maoists realised it was more important to build than to destroy.
At this rate, there will be no more investment in Nepal
Nepal's forests are unprotected as politicians protect loggers
Jajarkot, Achham and Dailekh are the worst hit by the nationwide food crisis
Lax security at election time has led to a rise in rhino poaching
The Maoist heartland should be a model district for the Maoists
The Maoist attack on a border police post was to protect a lucrative timber smuggling interests
The war may have ended, but there is no peace in Holeri
The YCL is just another name for Maoist guerrillas not openly carrying guns
Maoists are on a public relations offensive out west
A hint of peace is all it took for thousands of Nepalis to return
As a showdown looms, state security is busier foiling political rallies than hunting Maoists
Who says cricket is only for boys?
Terrorised students across Nepal prepare for final exams
One month after rising up against the Maoists, Dailekh's villagers fear for their lives
The people of Nepal's most AIDS-stricken district struggle with an insurgency and an epidemic
For a month now, western Nepal remains cut off by landmined highways
Maoist highway ambushes in the first week after Tihar indicate a dramatic shift in tactics by the rebels. By blocking remote stretches of…
Despite this week's highway ambushes, the Maoists are in some disarray