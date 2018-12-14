Nepali Times

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Rameswor Bohara

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Articles by Rameswor Bohara

India Watching from Nepal

India Watching from Nepal

Diwakar ChettriIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP has suffered a shocking setback in assembly elections in five states, some of them in…

Insult to injury

Insult to injury

The lifelong pension scheme for war victims and ex-combatants has turned into a scam

"You can't eat slogans"

"You can't eat slogans"

Many in the Madhes feel that a united federal Madhes will actually make them poorer

Opiate of the masses

Opiate of the masses

The spread of opium cultivation in the Tarai is turning parts of Nepal into Afghanistan

Maoist insecurity

Maoist insecurity

Tarai Maoists are seeking police protection as attacks on their leaders and cadres rise

Swords into ploughshares

Swords into ploughshares

After ten years of war, Nepalis welcomed the end of conflict, and some Maoists realised it was more important to build than to destroy.

No work

No work

At this rate, there will be no more investment in Nepal

Going, going gone

Going, going gone

Nepal's forests are unprotected as politicians protect loggers

Food crisis epicentre

Food crisis epicentre

Jajarkot, Achham and Dailekh are the worst hit by the nationwide food crisis

Horns of a dilemma

Horns of a dilemma

Lax security at election time has led to a rise in rhino poaching

Change in Rolpa

Change in Rolpa

The Maoist heartland should be a model district for the Maoists

The wild west

The wild west

The Maoist attack on a border police post was to protect a lucrative timber smuggling interests

Still in the crosshairs

Still in the crosshairs

The war may have ended, but there is no peace in Holeri

An armless army

An armless army

The YCL is just another name for Maoist guerrillas not openly carrying guns

Sword into ploughshare

Sword into ploughshare

Maoists are on a public relations offensive out west

Coming home

Coming home

A hint of peace is all it took for thousands of Nepalis to return

Roadblock to peace

Roadblock to peace

As a showdown looms, state security is busier foiling political rallies than hunting Maoists

Bowled over by girls

Bowled over by girls

Who says cricket is only for boys?

Fleeing school

Fleeing school

Terrorised students across Nepal prepare for final exams

Rebelling against rebels

Rebelling against rebels

One month after rising up against the Maoists, Dailekh's villagers fear for their lives

A war on two fronts

A war on two fronts

The people of Nepal's most AIDS-stricken district struggle with an insurgency and an epidemic

Blocked artery

Blocked artery

For a month now, western Nepal remains cut off by landmined highways

The road to war

The road to war

Maoist highway ambushes in the first week after Tihar indicate a dramatic shift in tactics by the rebels. By blocking remote stretches of…

Divided, they stand

Divided, they stand

Despite this week's highway ambushes, the Maoists are in some disarray

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