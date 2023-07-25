Nepali Times

Tigers and rhinos get all the attention, but there are other less glamorous endangered wildlife
New building in Taplejung is not just a training centre, but a base camp for Kanchenjunga trekkers
Money may not grow on trees, but it grows on bushes in Nepal that are used to print Japanese currency notes
3 May 2009 has a special significance for Tulsi Laxmi Suwal, as it was the day she found a mother pangolin with her new-born pup inside the…
Spotted owlets. Photo: AARATI NEPALI.Nepal has more than 889 species of birds, and counting them accurately is a difficult process. Now, a new…