Nepali Times
Back to Authors

Maheshwar Acharya

Share:

Articles by Maheshwar Acharya

Nepal’s wild dogs also need to be saved

Nepal’s wild dogs also need to be saved

Tigers and rhinos get all the attention, but there are other less glamorous endangered wildlife

The Red Panda House

The Red Panda House

New building in Taplejung is not just a training centre, but a base camp for Kanchenjunga trekkers

Japanese Yen, Made in Nepal

Japanese Yen, Made in Nepal

Money may not grow on trees, but it grows on bushes in Nepal that are used to print Japanese currency notes

Planet of the pangolins

Planet of the pangolins

3 May 2009 has a special significance for Tulsi Laxmi Suwal, as it was the day she found a mother pangolin with her new-born pup inside the…

Bird-counting in Nepal made easy

Bird-counting in Nepal made easy

Spotted owlets. Photo: AARATI NEPALI.Nepal has more than 889 species of birds, and counting them accurately is a difficult process. Now, a new…