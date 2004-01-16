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Mukul Humagain

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Articles by Mukul Humagain

Slam dunk

Slam dunk

Basketball is taking Kathmandu youth by storm.

Bowled over

Bowled over

Nepali cricket is now within striking distance of the big league.

The next big thing

The next big thing

Welcome to the joys of moving with your fingertips.

Nepali Times

Falling for flats

Kathmandu's apartment craze is catching on as a new surge in housing complexes tries to keep up with demand.

Nepali Times

All sewn up

Nepal's garment industry must turn more competitive rather than hanker for preferential access to its traditional markets.

Nepali Times

RCT, and football triumph

The Birthday Cup was welcome relief from ANFA squabbling, and a great start to the football season.

Nepali Times

Fiscal fitness

The Finance Ministry forces a monstrously large National Sports Council to downsize.

Nepali Times

Oodles of noodles

Nepal's noodle barons are entangled in a domestic brand war, and in chowchow imperialism.

Nepali Times

Ganesh 1, Geeta 1

Nepal's football fraternity waits as the match moves into extra time.

Nepali Times

The Eastern Open

After the Surya Nepal Western Open, Nepali golfers are all set to tee off at the Dharan Country Club. The Surya Nepal Eastern Open to be held…

Nepali Times

Sharjah, here comes Nepal

For years, Nepali cricketers have watched international cricket at Sharjah and dreamt of playing there some day. Their dream has finally come…

Nepali Times

Clash of irons

With three major tournaments it is a busy month coming up for Nepali golfers

Nepali Times

Nepal wins golds for junketeering

When the Nepali contingent arrived back from Sydney on 3 October there was no fanfare to herald their return. For there was nothing to…

Nepali Times

Down and out down under

Thoroughly demoralised, five Nepali athletes are going to Sydney accompanied by 21 officials.

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A trickle of hope on the Bagtnati

With two projects working side-by-side, i may not be long before clean water flows in the Bagmati at Pashupati.

Nepali Times

"Sports Council is run like in Panchayat days"

Rukma Shumsher Rana

Nepali Times

A month of action

Gold medalist sanjeet pradhan extreme left in action at the 2nd SAARC bodybuilder championship.

Nepali Times

Kathmandu’s super-shoppers

The valley's middle class is increasingly shopping in supermarkets instead of the neighbourhood pasal.

Nepali Times

Sydney 2000 Not a chance

Yet another Olympics coming up, but the headlines after the Games can already be predicted: "Nepal comes back empty-handed again." With the…