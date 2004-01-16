Nepali Times

Basketball is taking Kathmandu youth by storm.
Nepali cricket is now within striking distance of the big league.
Welcome to the joys of moving with your fingertips.
Kathmandu's apartment craze is catching on as a new surge in housing complexes tries to keep up with demand.
Nepal's garment industry must turn more competitive rather than hanker for preferential access to its traditional markets.
The Birthday Cup was welcome relief from ANFA squabbling, and a great start to the football season.
The Finance Ministry forces a monstrously large National Sports Council to downsize.
Nepal's noodle barons are entangled in a domestic brand war, and in chowchow imperialism.
Nepal's football fraternity waits as the match moves into extra time.
After the Surya Nepal Western Open, Nepali golfers are all set to tee off at the Dharan Country Club. The Surya Nepal Eastern Open to be held…
For years, Nepali cricketers have watched international cricket at Sharjah and dreamt of playing there some day. Their dream has finally come…
With three major tournaments it is a busy month coming up for Nepali golfers
When the Nepali contingent arrived back from Sydney on 3 October there was no fanfare to herald their return. For there was nothing to…
Thoroughly demoralised, five Nepali athletes are going to Sydney accompanied by 21 officials.
With two projects working side-by-side, i may not be long before clean water flows in the Bagmati at Pashupati.
Rukma Shumsher Rana
Gold medalist sanjeet pradhan extreme left in action at the 2nd SAARC bodybuilder championship.
The valley's middle class is increasingly shopping in supermarkets instead of the neighbourhood pasal.
Yet another Olympics coming up, but the headlines after the Games can already be predicted: "Nepal comes back empty-handed again." With the…