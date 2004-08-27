Nepali Times

Twenty-five years later, Kathmandu's Shangri~la Hotel shows that the mystique of Kathmandu is still alive
There is support from all sides during the 4th Bagmati River Festival-but is it enough?
Himalayan herbal soaps have carved a niche market that is poised to set an international trend
Bhunti's four cubs are the main attraction at Jawalakhel Zoo
Dogs are best friends with benefits. They work with us, keep us company, give us unwavering loyalty, protect and cheer us up and never ask for…
The phrase 'medical tourism' gets a whole new meaning with this unique project that relies on tourists to stock remote health posts with first aid supplies
Nepali documentaries boldly document the conflict and its impact on the people and the nation
Kathmandu's top photographers are fussy about quality
With digital technology making things easier, even the most dedicated professionals are making the switch. Going straight from the camera to…
Instead of relying on others, Mani Lama (pictured) started Dark Room Creations, a professional black and white lab in Lazimpat where he works…
Everyone benefited from an artists' retreat at Nagarjun
In a unique project, popular Nepali musicians have put children's peace poems into song and will sing together at a charity concert
India's premier jazz pianist returns to his roots in Nepal
So near, and yet so wild
Natural beauty isn't the only thing Nepal's orchids have to offer
From east to west, young Nepali volunteers are on the frontline of the battle against AIDS
Nepali bamboo is good enough to eat
About half way between Lama Hotel and Ghode Tabela, at 2,770m, Kaisang Sherpa comes out of the trailside lodge singing a song. It is the current…
A new biography celebrates the life and works of one of Nepal's artistic giants
Just arrived: prefabricated wooden houses.
Almost one-fourth of 850 bird species in Nepal are found on Shibapuri National Park.
Inter-caste, inter-ethnic, inter-racial. Nepalis are getting married all over the place.
Nepali Christians prepare for Christmas.
A watershed in Nepal's conservation history, ACAP struggles to keep going despite the insurgency.