Nepali Times

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Sraddha Basnyat

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Articles by Sraddha Basnyat

The legends still live

The legends still live

Twenty-five years later, Kathmandu's Shangri~la Hotel shows that the mystique of Kathmandu is still alive

Jumping right in

Jumping right in

There is support from all sides during the 4th Bagmati River Festival-but is it enough?

The secret success of Nepali soap

The secret success of Nepali soap

Himalayan herbal soaps have carved a niche market that is poised to set an international trend

Cute cats

Cute cats

Bhunti's four cubs are the main attraction at Jawalakhel Zoo

DOGMANDU

DOGMANDU

Dogs are best friends with benefits. They work with us, keep us company, give us unwavering loyalty, protect and cheer us up and never ask for…

Trekkers bring medical care to the Annapurnas

Trekkers bring medical care to the Annapurnas

The phrase 'medical tourism' gets a whole new meaning with this unique project that relies on tourists to stock remote health posts with first aid supplies

Martial love affair

Martial love affair

Nepali documentaries boldly document the conflict and its impact on the people and the nation

Picture perfect

Picture perfect

Kathmandu's top photographers are fussy about quality

Digital multiply

Digital multiply

With digital technology making things easier, even the most dedicated professionals are making the switch. Going straight from the camera to…

B/W DIY

B/W DIY

Instead of relying on others, Mani Lama (pictured) started Dark Room Creations, a professional black and white lab in Lazimpat where he works…

Silence- geniuses at work

Silence- geniuses at work

Everyone benefited from an artists' retreat at Nagarjun

Musical manifestos for peace

Musical manifestos for peace

In a unique project, popular Nepali musicians have put children's peace poems into song and will sing together at a charity concert

Louis Banks comes back

Louis Banks comes back

India's premier jazz pianist returns to his roots in Nepal

Tagging along to Langtang

Tagging along to Langtang

So near, and yet so wild

Orchid fever

Orchid fever

Natural beauty isn't the only thing Nepal's orchids have to offer

Volunteer army against AIDS

Volunteer army against AIDS

From east to west, young Nepali volunteers are on the frontline of the battle against AIDS

Wild about bamboo

Wild about bamboo

Nepali bamboo is good enough to eat

One song

One song

About half way between Lama Hotel and Ghode Tabela, at 2,770m, Kaisang Sherpa comes out of the trailside lodge singing a song. It is the current…

Lain’s legacy

Lain’s legacy

A new biography celebrates the life and works of one of Nepal's artistic giants

PREtty FABulous

PREtty FABulous

Just arrived: prefabricated wooden houses.

Birds of a feather

Birds of a feather

Almost one-fourth of 850 bird species in Nepal are found on Shibapuri National Park.

Happily ever after

Happily ever after

Inter-caste, inter-ethnic, inter-racial. Nepalis are getting married all over the place.

"Hamro Dasai"

"Hamro Dasai"

Nepali Christians prepare for Christmas.

Making eco-tourism work for the people

Making eco-tourism work for the people

A watershed in Nepal's conservation history, ACAP struggles to keep going despite the insurgency.

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