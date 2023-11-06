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Joti Giri

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Articles by Joti Giri

Nepal's hydropower goes international

Nepal's hydropower goes international

At Scottish trade fair, Nepali companies showcased their expertise in building hydroelectric plants around the world

The Everest Bahn

The Everest Bahn

Climbers are taking giant leaps for mankind

High and dry in Kathmandu

High and dry in Kathmandu

Pondering lessons from water privatisation on World Water Week

Gone bird watching

Gone bird watching

No Nepali Maoists were sighted at a Maoist solidarity meeting in London

Herd mentality

Herd mentality

If one Nepali opens a restaurant in London, everyone follows suit.

The Shang has left Rila

The Shang has left Rila

London Eye is the first in a rotating column in this space every week that is written exclusively for Nepali Times by various London-based Nepal-watchers.