At Scottish trade fair, Nepali companies showcased their expertise in building hydroelectric plants around the world
Climbers are taking giant leaps for mankind
Pondering lessons from water privatisation on World Water Week
No Nepali Maoists were sighted at a Maoist solidarity meeting in London
If one Nepali opens a restaurant in London, everyone follows suit.
London Eye is the first in a rotating column in this space every week that is written exclusively for Nepali Times by various London-based Nepal-watchers.