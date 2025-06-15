Nepali Times

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Shaguni Singh Sakya

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Articles by Shaguni Singh Sakya

Priceless paubha in Paris

Priceless paubha in Paris

Nepal’s first depiction in art of a historical event 361 years ago, and its lost legacy

Manish Dhoju in hyperrealism

Manish Dhoju in hyperrealism

Artistic rebellion in the age of Instagram, instant gratification and visual overload

Giving faces to a deity

Giving faces to a deity

Artist depicts on canvas Gayatri Devi, the goddess of the most revered mantra

Unnamed masters of Nepal’s art identified

Unnamed masters of Nepal’s art identified

Remember them: Kesaraja Chitrakar, Jivaram, and Adyaraj and Udayaram Pun, the pioneers of 15th century Malla renaissance

History on canvas

History on canvas

Depicting through paintings the unification of Kathmandu Valley before Prithvi Narayan Shah

Five Decades of Lok Chitrakar

Five Decades of Lok Chitrakar

The art of making the invisible visible through paubha