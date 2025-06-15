Nepali Times

Nepal’s first depiction in art of a historical event 361 years ago, and its lost legacy
Artistic rebellion in the age of Instagram, instant gratification and visual overload
Artist depicts on canvas Gayatri Devi, the goddess of the most revered mantra
Remember them: Kesaraja Chitrakar, Jivaram, and Adyaraj and Udayaram Pun, the pioneers of 15th century Malla renaissance
Depicting through paintings the unification of Kathmandu Valley before Prithvi Narayan Shah
The art of making the invisible visible through paubha