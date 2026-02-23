Nepali Times

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Yugeshwor Koirala

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Articles by Yugeshwor Koirala

Nepal’s life or death election

Nepal’s life or death election

Nepal’s next government should be judged by the lives it saves, not by speeches and ribbon-cutting

Smart ageing is Nepal’s next frontier

Smart ageing is Nepal’s next frontier

Technology can facilitate essential care and well-being for the country’s growing elderly

MYOPIA

MYOPIA

Nearsightedness is an epidemic among Nepal’s children, but remains hidden from the public eye

A taste of our own medicine

A taste of our own medicine

Made in Nepal medicines make up nearly half of all drugs used in the country but commercialisation and over-prescription still prevalent

Learning rubbish, memorising gibberish

Learning rubbish, memorising gibberish

Quality of instruction is bad in most of Nepal's schools, but textbooks and test contents are even worse

Removing Scars

Removing Scars

One hospital’s effort has transformed reconstructive surgery for Nepalis with cleft and burns

Artificially intelligent medicine

Artificially intelligent medicine

Mixing AI with telemedicine could allow Nepal to leapfrog in providing healthcare to all

Yoga unites the world

Yoga unites the world

Nepal rediscovers the soft power of yoga on International Yoga Day

Altruistic healthcare models in Nepal

Altruistic healthcare models in Nepal

A change in Nepal’s ‘giving culture’ holds the key to revamping its healthcare