Nepali Times

Nepal’s next government should be judged by the lives it saves, not by speeches and ribbon-cutting
Technology can facilitate essential care and well-being for the country’s growing elderly
Nearsightedness is an epidemic among Nepal’s children, but remains hidden from the public eye
Made in Nepal medicines make up nearly half of all drugs used in the country but commercialisation and over-prescription still prevalent
Quality of instruction is bad in most of Nepal's schools, but textbooks and test contents are even worse
One hospital’s effort has transformed reconstructive surgery for Nepalis with cleft and burns
Mixing AI with telemedicine could allow Nepal to leapfrog in providing healthcare to all
Nepal rediscovers the soft power of yoga on International Yoga Day
A change in Nepal’s ‘giving culture’ holds the key to revamping its healthcare