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Hari Roka

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Articles by Hari Roka

Back on warpath

Back on warpath

What now?

Why Kolkata?

Why Kolkata?

What does Calcutta have besides the Victoria Memorial? Lots of Marxists.

Nepali Times

Sorry, Comrade, this is not Marxism

The kind of society that Comrade Bhattarai envisages in Nepal post-revolution does not need a destructive peoples' war.

Nepali Times

The leadership mirage

The 20th session of parliament is a time of crisis and opportunity. Which path will our lawmakers choose?

Nepali Times

Nepal’s tripod of stability

Even if the political parties are disunited, weak and in disarray their very presence spared the country from total anarchy during this crisis.

Nepali Times

Duty in distress

If the nation does not survive, neither will any of us, or our own selfish ambitions.