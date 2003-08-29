Nepali Times

What now?
What does Calcutta have besides the Victoria Memorial? Lots of Marxists.
The kind of society that Comrade Bhattarai envisages in Nepal post-revolution does not need a destructive peoples' war.
The 20th session of parliament is a time of crisis and opportunity. Which path will our lawmakers choose?
Even if the political parties are disunited, weak and in disarray their very presence spared the country from total anarchy during this crisis.
If the nation does not survive, neither will any of us, or our own selfish ambitions.