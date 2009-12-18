Nepali Times

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Puskar Gautam

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Articles by Puskar Gautam

Offensive strategy

Offensive strategy

Columnist Puskar Gautam, a former Maoist commander for Okhaldhunga, analysed the breakdown of the second ceasefire and future Maoist strategy in this comment printed in September 2003.

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Let's rethink this

Federalism could be disastrous for Nepal

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A ceaseless ceasefire

The goal is not just to stop this drift towards dictatorship but to steer the Maoists back to pluralism and non-violence

Common roadmap

Common roadmap

Worry in India about Nepal's crisis

Tunnel vision

Tunnel vision

Nepal's Maoists are literally going underground to spread revolution in the region

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Target- the army and India

The rebel strategy is to make the cost of not negotiating unbearable

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Ring leaders

The Valley blockade was just a test for bigger things to come

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Wait-and-watch

The Maoists play for time while they wait out the Maoist truce in India

Battle royal

Battle royal

The Maoists move into their 'Strategic Offensive' phase

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The India card

Time for the Maoists to transform their people's war into a peaceful people's movement

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Maoist gameplan

All signs point to a protracted conflict in which the Maoists try to improve their bargaining position in future talks

Offensive strategy

Offensive strategy

This war will leave the country in such ruin, it won't matter who won.

Comrades at the crossroads

Comrades at the crossroads

This time, the high command needs to tread carefully, and for the nation's sake choose compromise and peace.

Prachanda’s new path

Prachanda’s new path

The palace must take the Maoists' pressure for a resumption of talks seriously and rapidly move towards de-escalation.

Same old new regime

Same old new regime

Public remarks by Maoist leaders are contradictory, and sow suspicions they still want to wrest power by force.

Talks? What talks?

Talks? What talks?

Wars inevitably wind down. The only question is: How can we accelerate that process?

Something gives

Something gives

We have to start somewhere to seek a way out of this.

Fight to the finish

Fight to the finish

The king has an advantage because most Nepalis are fed up with both the politicians and the Maoists, but he has to play his cards right.

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Maoist message- take us more seriously

Maoist message- take us more seriously

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Nothing to talk about

The Maoist offer of talks is a ploy to distract the security forces while the comrades prepare for more offensives.

Nothing is what it seems

Nothing is what it seems

There is more than meets the eye in Kathmandu these days.

One great leap forward, two leaps back?

One great leap forward, two leaps back?

The Maoists have used the political confusion in Kathmandu to re-strategise their "forward leap". But there may be factors they haven't taken into account.

denouement

denouement

There is an ominous calm. Is a storm near?

Maoism ina post-Mao world

Maoism ina post-Mao world

Prachanda Path is deviating from Mao Zedong thought.

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