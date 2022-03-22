Nepali Times

SalesBerry has ended its two month-long Made in Nepal campaign during which customers were given discounts and offers to encourage the use of…
As universities close due to COVID-19, students from Nepal face uncertainty about their future
Photo: BIKRAM RAIWith business coming to a grinding halt globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nepal’s migration and tourism-based economy is…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXxxTSU5ubgTo Pratima Sherpa, the golf course is home, literally. She was born and raised in a small storage…
In many parts of the world, women ambassadors can face prejudice that their male counterparts do not. Women diplomats, especially those with…
Photo: GOPEN RAI/NT ARCHIVELately, world-renowned trail-runner Mira Rai is busy with documentary filming, physiotherapy, organising the fifth…
Photos: RATO BANGALA KITABInstilling a habit of reading in children supplements what they learn in school, but reading aloud to children by…
https://youtu.be/oE6519sUXdEInspired by Dr Suess, The Mushroom Planet series, Dr Doolittle, C S Lewis, Tolkien, myths, legends, science fiction…
Photo: NATIONAL TRAUMA CENTRESpeeding along a narrow winding mountain road in Dhading, a heavily intoxicated truck driver lost control of the…
All Photos: MONIKA DEUPALAKathmandu does not lack good Indian restaurants, but latest addition at Hotel Yak & Yeti’s Spice Room presents what we…
The Visit Nepal 2020 yeti mascot has been met with bewilderment and some outrage
SIXTH SENSE: Visually impaired travellers experience Nepal's famous touristic attractions including Kathmandu Darbar Square, paragliding,…
Ten years ago, at the beginning of the last decade, Nepalis looked forward with optimism to a country with greater connectivity — at least a…
Photo : SANGHAMITRA SUBBARajendra Joshi, an irrigation engineer by profession but astrologer through sheer curiosity (above), always carries a…
Community homestay empowers women, uplifts communities and provides tourists a close-up of life in Nepal
All Photos: MANOSE NEWA/ FACEBOOKWhen Manose Newa brings his bansuri flute to his lips, his entire demeanour changes. His shoulders relax and…
An excerpt from 'Breathe In, Breathe Out" by Kanchan Burathoki. All Photos: VIRANGANA COMICSKanchan Burathoki felt massive pain and grief when…
Nepal’s traditional dhaka fabric makes a subtle entry into contemporary fashion
Wearing a plain white polo shirt and a hint of a smile, former House Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara walked out of Norvic Hospital on Tuesday…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mZCkbAzZU4c&feature=youtu.beAn assortment of French cheeses, appetisers and wine sit atop a stately table…
If it is October, it must be Dasain in Kathmandu. And it must be time for Surya Nepal Jazzmandu. This year, the 17th edition of the Kathmandu…
CARBON NEUTRAL: Yeti Airlines has a policy to cut carbon use with more fuel-efficient ATR-72 aircraft, and battery-powered vans.Last month,…
Photo: SANGHAMITRA SUBBAFinding pizza in Kathmandu has become almost as easy as ordering momos. From high-end restaurants to corner eateries,…
With increasing awareness about the climate emergency and air pollution, many around the world have taken steps to reduce their own carbon…