Nepali Times

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Sanghamitra Subba

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Articles by Sanghamitra Subba

Made in Nepal

Made in Nepal

SalesBerry has ended its two month-long Made in Nepal campaign during which customers were given discounts and offers to encourage the use of…

Nepali students abroad in pandemic limbo

Nepali students abroad in pandemic limbo

As universities close due to COVID-19, students from Nepal face uncertainty about their future

Nepal’s economy, already weak, takes direct hit

Nepal’s economy, already weak, takes direct hit

Photo: BIKRAM RAIWith business coming to a grinding halt globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nepal’s migration and tourism-based economy is…

Pratima Sherpa swings for pro

Pratima Sherpa swings for pro

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXxxTSU5ubgTo Pratima Sherpa, the golf course is home, literally. She was born and raised in a small storage…

Her Excellencies

Her Excellencies

In many parts of the world, women ambassadors can face prejudice that their male counterparts do not. Women diplomats, especially those with…

Trail-running trail blazer

Trail-running trail blazer

Photo: GOPEN RAI/NT ARCHIVELately, world-renowned trail-runner Mira Rai is busy with documentary filming, physiotherapy, organising the fifth…

The power of reading aloud

The power of reading aloud

Photos: RATO BANGALA KITABInstilling a habit of reading in children supplements what they learn in school, but reading aloud to children by…

This author is an alien

This author is an alien

https://youtu.be/oE6519sUXdEInspired by Dr Suess, The Mushroom Planet series, Dr Doolittle, C S Lewis, Tolkien, myths, legends, science fiction…

It’s an emergency: Nepal needs to improve trauma care

It’s an emergency: Nepal needs to improve trauma care

Photo: NATIONAL TRAUMA CENTRESpeeding along a narrow winding mountain road in Dhading, a heavily intoxicated truck driver lost control of the…

A taste of India at the Spice Room

A taste of India at the Spice Room

All Photos: MONIKA DEUPALAKathmandu does not lack good Indian restaurants, but latest addition at Hotel Yak & Yeti’s Spice Room presents what we…

Love it or hate it, it’s abominable

Love it or hate it, it’s abominable

The Visit Nepal 2020 yeti mascot has been met with bewilderment and some outrage

Sightseeing for the blind

Sightseeing for the blind

SIXTH SENSE: Visually impaired travellers experience Nepal's famous touristic attractions including Kathmandu Darbar Square, paragliding,…

Nepal in 2030

Nepal in 2030

Ten years ago, at the beginning of the last decade, Nepalis looked forward with optimism to a country with greater connectivity — at least a…

A future written in the stars

A future written in the stars

Photo : SANGHAMITRA SUBBARajendra Joshi, an irrigation engineer by profession but astrologer through sheer curiosity (above), always carries a…

Nepalis open doors to a better life

Nepalis open doors to a better life

Community homestay empowers women, uplifts communities and provides tourists a close-up of life in Nepal

The new age of Grammy nominee Manose

The new age of Grammy nominee Manose

All Photos: MANOSE NEWA/ FACEBOOKWhen Manose Newa brings his bansuri flute to his lips, his entire demeanour changes. His shoulders relax and…

Love thy self

Love thy self

An excerpt from 'Breathe In, Breathe Out" by Kanchan Burathoki. All Photos: VIRANGANA COMICSKanchan Burathoki felt massive pain and grief when…

From heads to toes

From heads to toes

Nepal’s traditional dhaka fabric makes a subtle entry into contemporary fashion

The rise and fall of Comrade Mahara

The rise and fall of Comrade Mahara

Wearing a plain white polo shirt and a hint of a smile, former House Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara walked out of Norvic Hospital on Tuesday…

Satisfying trekker appetite for adventure

Satisfying trekker appetite for adventure

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mZCkbAzZU4c&feature=youtu.beAn assortment of French cheeses, appetisers and wine sit atop a stately table…

Jazz returns to the 'Mandu

Jazz returns to the 'Mandu

If it is October, it must be Dasain in Kathmandu. And it must be time for Surya Nepal Jazzmandu. This year, the 17th edition of the Kathmandu…

Tourism, aviation and carbon

Tourism, aviation and carbon

CARBON NEUTRAL: Yeti Airlines has a policy to cut carbon use with more fuel-efficient ATR-72 aircraft, and battery-powered vans.Last month,…

The Pizza Inn

The Pizza Inn

Photo: SANGHAMITRA SUBBAFinding pizza in Kathmandu has become almost as easy as ordering momos. From high-end restaurants to corner eateries,…

Plug-ins

Plug-ins

With increasing awareness about the climate emergency and air pollution, many around the world have taken steps to reduce their own carbon…

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