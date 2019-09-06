Photo: SANGHAMITRA SUBBA

Finding pizza in Kathmandu has become almost as easy as ordering momos. From high-end restaurants to corner eateries, pizzas are everywhere.

Enter Pizza Inn. With its unnervingly vertical and narrow building in mid-Lainchaur, this place is in a league of its own. The menu has vegetarian or non-vegetarian, regular or thin, wheat or even heart-shaped crust. The Meat Lover’s Pizza on a cracker-thin crust is ideal for the carnivores among us who like a generous helping of salami and ham but prefer to lay off bready crusts. But if you are not a meaty person, the Popeye, Chicken Hawaiian and Heat Wave are just as good.

Beyond the pizzas, the restaurant offers cheesy garlic bread, chicken wings and pastas, staying true to the American-style pizza experience. Co-owner and chef Satya Deep KC worked at Papa Johns in the UK and wanted to transplant that sort of casual pizza experience to Nepal.

KC makes everything in house, from the sauces to the dough, using fresh produce and a mixture of cheeses to create the pull. And you do not have to worry about the food not being fresh because everything is consumed the day it is made.

KC created Pizza Inn with Abhishek Agarwal, both pizza lovers. “We wanted a different pizza place in Kathmandu that was affordable, accessible and of course, delicious,” says Agarwal. Appetizers start at Rs220 and the most expensive pizza is only Rs700.

Chicken fingers with house-made hot sauce is a yummy starter – strips of chicken are covered in breading, deep-fried and coated with a mixture of savoury spices. Dipped into the spicy and tangy hot sauce, the two hit almost every flavour note.

While pairing a cup of hot vanilla and blueberry tea with a thin-crust pizza may sound strange, the combination goes surprisingly well, and makes you feel healthier.

Pizza Inn sports a distinct design, with the building divided into three differently decorated floors. The ground floor has an open eating area and multi-coloured walls decorated with drawings of pizzas. The first floor, on the other hand, is a sports watchers’ oasis, well-equipped with comfy couches, huge flat screen tvs and photos paying homage to both Nepali and foreign athletes.

“As a huge sports fan, I wanted to create a space in the restaurant to allow other sports fans to gather and watch matches together with good food,” says Agarwal. During the US Open or European football matches, the floor is filled with cheering fans.

The rooftop seating area is at canopy level with nearby trees, and isolated from the noise below. By 6pm the terrace is abuzz with birds, mainly parrots, flitting from tree to tree. But you will not forget that you are here mainly for the pizza.