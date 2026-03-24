Nepali Times

Can the new government get the bureaucracy to be less bureaucratic?
The first Nepali scientist to be elected to the bureau discusses representation and power dynamics at the world’s foremost climate science body
Bilateral negotiations disregard impact of the climate crisis in new hydropower deals
A queue of trucks in 2017 at Timure, 3km from the Nepal-China border, waiting to get clearance to cross into Tibet. Since an earthquake in Nepal…
Reservoir pond of the Pharping hydropower project 12 km south of Kathmandu Valley. Photo: ASMIT RAJBHANDARIIt was 6:30pm on 22 May 1911, and the…
All photos: NABIN BARAL / www.thethirdpole.netPlans to build Nepal’s biggest hydropower project was been delayed by politics and compensation…
TRAIN A COMIN': Kerung (Gyirong) used to be a staging post during the 19th century Nepal-Tibet wars.Tashi Sherpa runs the only teashop in Rasuwa…
Dozens of trucks carrying imported Chinese goods cross the Bhote Kosi into Nepal this week. The Nepali border town of Rasuwa Gadi (pictured…
StoryMap by Ramesh BhushalUnlike other rivers in Nepal, the Karnali is not regarded as auspicious because of the mistaken belief that it…