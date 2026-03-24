Nepali Times

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Ramesh Bhushal

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Articles by Ramesh Bhushal

A dead tree tests Nepal's bureaucracy

A dead tree tests Nepal's bureaucracy

Can the new government get the bureaucracy to be less bureaucratic?

IPCC vice-chair vows to give Himalayas attention they deserve

IPCC vice-chair vows to give Himalayas attention they deserve

The first Nepali scientist to be elected to the bureau discusses representation and power dynamics at the world’s foremost climate science body

India, Nepal ignore climate crisis in river talks

India, Nepal ignore climate crisis in river talks

Bilateral negotiations disregard impact of the climate crisis in new hydropower deals

Nepal and China to study trans-Himalayan railway

Nepal and China to study trans-Himalayan railway

A queue of trucks in 2017 at Timure, 3km from the Nepal-China border, waiting to get clearance to cross into Tibet. Since an earthquake in Nepal…

Nepal’s 1st hydroelectric plant is a museum piece

Nepal’s 1st hydroelectric plant is a museum piece

Reservoir pond of the Pharping hydropower project 12 km south of Kathmandu Valley. Photo: ASMIT RAJBHANDARIIt was 6:30pm on 22 May 1911, and the…

Nepal’s mega-dam is a mirage

Nepal’s mega-dam is a mirage

All photos: NABIN BARAL / www.thethirdpole.netPlans to build Nepal’s biggest hydropower project was been delayed by politics and compensation…

Dream train

Dream train

TRAIN A COMIN': Kerung (Gyirong) used to be a staging post during the 19th century Nepal-Tibet wars.Tashi Sherpa runs the only teashop in Rasuwa…

Which way will the Tibet-Nepal railway go?

Which way will the Tibet-Nepal railway go?

Dozens of trucks carrying imported Chinese goods cross the Bhote Kosi into Nepal this week. The Nepali border town of Rasuwa Gadi (pictured…

The Karnali

The Karnali

StoryMap by Ramesh BhushalUnlike other rivers in Nepal, the Karnali is not regarded as auspicious because of the mistaken belief that it…