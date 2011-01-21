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CK Lal

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Articles by CK Lal

Gross national misery

Gross national misery

Tek Nath Rizal's prison memoir narrates Bhutan's crimes against humanity in the court of world history

Propaganda war

Propaganda war

The Indian media is happy to indulge its government every once in a while

Unreported reportages

Unreported reportages

Huge swathes of society fall in the media blindspot

Plants and slants

Plants and slants

By allowing itself to be manipulated, the media sacrifices its credibility

Meddling in the media

Meddling in the media

It's not the Indian Embassy's job to impose a code of ethics on Nepali journalism

Nepali Times

The urban bias

The media is as guilty as government in neglecting the hinterland

Following the paper trail

Following the paper trail

In India vs Kantipur in June, the truth was never adequately explained to readers

Trial by media

Trial by media

When journalists ignore the excesses of the security forces but pounce upon Maoist crimes, their neutrality comes into question

Conflict of coverage

Conflict of coverage

The case of Sita Tamang shows the media needs to exercise caution when it comes to covering conflict-sensitive issues

The lure of the national

The lure of the national

The press in the periphery is more interested in national than local events

The partisan press

The partisan press

He may be a newsagent, but Deep Sah has seen and heard enough to recognise that independent journalism is merely an ideal

Complicity journalism

Complicity journalism

There's something wrong when state-controlled media is less biased than the free press

Full circle FM

Full circle FM

The influence of community radio is now on the wane, but some are diversifying their portfolio to survive

Online incline

Online incline

Net journalism is picking up, but the chiya pasal is still the preferred forum for most Nepalis

Television politics

Television politics

The Maoists haven't quite mastered the glitzy medium of TV, but neither have their rivals

The metropolitan media

The metropolitan media

The media has missed the real meaning of this week's protests

Asymmetric information

Asymmetric information

Here at last is something Nepalis can teach Indians: media coverage of a Maoist conflict

Columnist's curse

Columnist's curse

The recent suicide of a popular columnist may have something to do with the state of the profession in Nepal

The failure of the commentariat

The failure of the commentariat

Independent commentators are a rare and underutilised species in Nepali journalism

Instigative journalism

Instigative journalism

Instigative journalism seeks to provoke events, rather than just report them

The year of print

The year of print

The print media may be under the hammer in the developed world, but here in Nepal it's live and kicking

Media mourning

Media mourning

The media has done Girija Prasad Koirala's death to death

Camouflage fatigue

Camouflage fatigue

With the media and civil society distracted, the army has escaped scrutiny of late

Patna panegyrics

Patna panegyrics

Has Bihar changed for the poor people who live in it?

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