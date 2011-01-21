Nepali Times

Tek Nath Rizal's prison memoir narrates Bhutan's crimes against humanity in the court of world history
The Indian media is happy to indulge its government every once in a while
Huge swathes of society fall in the media blindspot
By allowing itself to be manipulated, the media sacrifices its credibility
It's not the Indian Embassy's job to impose a code of ethics on Nepali journalism
The media is as guilty as government in neglecting the hinterland
In India vs Kantipur in June, the truth was never adequately explained to readers
When journalists ignore the excesses of the security forces but pounce upon Maoist crimes, their neutrality comes into question
The case of Sita Tamang shows the media needs to exercise caution when it comes to covering conflict-sensitive issues
The press in the periphery is more interested in national than local events
He may be a newsagent, but Deep Sah has seen and heard enough to recognise that independent journalism is merely an ideal
There's something wrong when state-controlled media is less biased than the free press
The influence of community radio is now on the wane, but some are diversifying their portfolio to survive
Net journalism is picking up, but the chiya pasal is still the preferred forum for most Nepalis
The Maoists haven't quite mastered the glitzy medium of TV, but neither have their rivals
The media has missed the real meaning of this week's protests
Here at last is something Nepalis can teach Indians: media coverage of a Maoist conflict
The recent suicide of a popular columnist may have something to do with the state of the profession in Nepal
Independent commentators are a rare and underutilised species in Nepali journalism
Instigative journalism seeks to provoke events, rather than just report them
The print media may be under the hammer in the developed world, but here in Nepal it's live and kicking
The media has done Girija Prasad Koirala's death to death
With the media and civil society distracted, the army has escaped scrutiny of late
Has Bihar changed for the poor people who live in it?